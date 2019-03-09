Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for March 10-11

Sunday’s TV | radio

BASKETBALL

NBA G-League, Westchester vs. Maine, noon, NBA

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Wichita State at Texas Tech, 1 p.m., FSKC+

Coastal Carolina at Oregon State, 5 p.m., PAC-12

Minnesota at Washington, 9 p.m., PAC-12

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Tennessee at Florida, 11 a.m., SEC

Minnesota at Texas, noon, Longhorn Network

Northwestern at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., FCSP

Missouri at Alabama, 1 p.m., SEC

LSU at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., SEC

Arkansas at Mississippi, 5 p.m., SEC

FOOTBALL

Alliance of American Football (AAF), Memphis at Atlanta, 3 p.m., CBSSN

AAF, San Antonio at Arizona, 7 p.m., NFL

GOLF

European Tour: Qatar Masters, final round, 4 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF; 1:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41

PGA Tour Champions: Hoag Classic, final round, 4:30 p.m., GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Rutgers at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN

Houston at Cincinnati, 11 a.m., CBS 5, 13

Patriot League Tournament, semifinal, Navy at Colgate, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Illinois at Penn State, 11 a.m., FS1

Big South Tournament, championship, Gardner-Webb vs. Radford, noon, ESPN

Iowa at Nebraska, 1 p.m., BTN

Patriot League Tournament, semifinal, Lehigh at Bucknell, 1 p.m., CBSSN

Connecticut at East Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPNU

MIAA Tournament, championship, 1 p.m., Spectrum

Missouri Valley Tournament, championship, 1:10 p.m., CBS 5, 13

Atlantic Sun Tournament, championship, Liberty vs. Lipscomb, 2 p.m., ESPN

SMU at South Florida, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Wisconsin at Ohio State, 3:20 p.m., CBS 5, 13

MAAC Tournament, semifinal, TBA at Canisius, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Big Ten Championship, 3 p.m., BTN

Big 12 Championships, 7 p.m., FSKC

MLB

Spring training, Philadelphi at Minnesota, noon, MLB

Spring training, San Diego at Royals, 3 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

Spring training, Arizona at Cincinnati, 3 p.m., MLB

MOTOR SPORTS

IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, TicketGuardian 500, 2:30 p.m., FOX 4, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

NBA

Indiana at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9

New Orleans at Atlanta, 5 p.m., NBA

Phoenix at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., NBA

NHL

Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m., NBCSN

RUGBY

Six Nations: Ireland vs. France, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

Major League Rugby: Toronto Arrows vs. Legion de San Diego, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER

English Premier League (EPL): Liverpool vs. Burnley, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN

Italian Serie A: Inter Milan vs. SPAL, 8:55 a.m., ESPN2

EPL: Chelsea vs. Wolves, 9 a.m., NBCSN

German Bundesliga: Nurnberg vs. Hoffenheim, 9:20 a.m., FS2

EPL: Arsenal vs. Manchester United, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41

MLS: Philadelphia at Sporting Kansas City, 2 p.m., FSKC, WHB (810 AM)

MASL: Kansas City Comets at Baltimore, 2 p.m., KMCI Ch. 38

MLS: Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati, 4 p.m., ESPN

MLS: Los Angeles FC vs. Portland Timbers, 6:30 p.m., FS1

SPEEDSKATING

ISU World Short Track Championships, midnight (Monday), NBSCN (same-day tape)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ACC Tournament, championship, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Atlantic 10 Tournament championship, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Big East Tournament, quarterfinal, TBA vs. Marquette, noon, FS2

SEC Tournament, championship, 1 p.m., ESPN2

Big 12 Tournament, semifinals, 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., FS1

Big East Tournament, quarterfinal, Georgetown vs. Villanova, 2:30 p.m., FS2

American Athletic Tournament, semifinals, 3 p.m., ESPN2; 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

MIAA Tournament, championship, 3:30 p.m., Spectrum

Big Ten Tournament, championship, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Big East Tournament, quarterfinal, TBA vs. DePaul, 6 p.m., FS2

Pac 12 Tournament, championship, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Big East Tournament, quarterfinal, TBA vs. Creighton, 8:30 p.m., FS2

Monday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Arkansas at Mississippi, 6 p.m., SEC

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Colonial Athletic Tournament, semifinals, 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

Southern Conference Tournament, championship, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Horizon League Tournament, semifinal, Green Bay vs. Wright State, 6 p.m., ESPNU

WCC Tournament, semifinal, Gonzaga vs. San Francisco/Pepperdine winner, 8 p.m., ESPN

MAAC Tournament, championship, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Horizon League Tournament, semifinal, Oakland vs. Northern Kentucky, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

WCC Tournament, semifinal, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) vs. TBA, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

Spring training, N.Y. Mets at Houston, noon, MLB

Spring training, Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 3 p.m., MLB

Spring training, Kansas City at Seattle, 8:30 p.m., MLB

Spring training, Kansas City at Texas, 9 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

NBA

Charlotte at Houston, 7 p.m., NBA

Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m., FSKC+

Boston at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA

NHL

San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 2:20 p.m., FS2

SPEEDSKATING

ISU World Cup: day 2 of ISU World Cup final, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Metro Atlantic Tournament, championship, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

Big East Tournament, semifinals, 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m., FS1

American Athletic Tournament, championship, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Big 12 Tournament, championship, 8 p.m., FS1

