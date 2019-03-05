Sports On the Air for March 6-7

Wednesday’s TV | radio
GOLF
European Tour Golf: Qatar Masters, first round, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Missouri Class 5 boys sectional, William Chrisman vs. Park Hill South, 3 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
Missouri Class 5 boys sectional, Blue Springs South vs. Lee’s Summit North, 6:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
Missouri Class 5 girls sectional, Lee’s Summit West vs. Truman, 8:15 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Marquette at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Missouri at Georgia, 5:30 p.m., SEC
Penn State at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN
LSU at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Iowa State at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Providence at Creighton, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Duquesne at Saint Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC
Georgetown at DePaul, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Arkansas at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC
Ohio State at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN
Oklahoma State at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Clemson at Notre Dame, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Oregon State at Washington, 8 p.m., PAC-12
Fresno State at San Diego State, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Oregon at Washington State, 10 p.m., FS1
MLB
Spring training, Pittsburgh at Boston, noon, ESPN
Spring training, Royals at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
Spring training, Cleveland at LA Dodgers, 8 p.m., MLB
NBA
Minnesota at Detroit, 6 p.m., FSKC+
Philadelphia at Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN
Denver at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester United, 2 p.m., TNT
CONCACAF Champions League, quarterfinals, first leg, Sporting Kansas City at Independiente, 7 p.m., Univision Deportes, WHB (810 AM)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SEC Tournament, first round, Florida vs. Mississippi, 10 a.m., SEC
ACC Tournament, first round, Virginia vs. Boston College, noon, FSKC
Big Ten Tournament: first round, Wisconsin vs. Penn State, 12:30 p.m., BTN
SEC Tournament, first round, Vanderbilt vs. Alabama, 12:30 p.m., SEC
ACC Tournament, first round, Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest, 2:30 p.m., FSKC
Big Ten Tournament: first round, Illinois vs. Purdue, 3 p.m., BTN
Thursday’s TV | radio
BIATHLON
IBU World Championship: 2x6km and 2x7.5km mixed relay, 3 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
IBSF World Championships: men’s and women’s skeleton, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
GOLF
European Tour: Qatar Masters, first round, 5 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, first round, 9 a.m., 1 p.m., GOLF
European Tour: Qatar Masters, second round, 1:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Temple at Connecticut, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Iowa at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., ESPN
Cincinnati at Central Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Missouri Valley Tournament, first round, Indiana State vs. Valparaiso, 6 p.m., FSKC
Indiana at Illinois, 7 p.m., FS1
SMU at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN
UCLA at Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Missouri Valley Tournament, first round, Illinois State vs. Evansville, 8:30 p.m., FSKC
Southern California at Utah, 9 p.m., FS1
California at Stanford, 10 p.m., ESPNU
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Loyola-Maryland at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
Spring training, Minnesota at Boston, noon, ESPN
Spring training, LA Angels at Royals, 2 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
Spring training, Oakland at San Francisco, 8 p.m., MLB
NBA
Indiana at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., TNT
Oklahoma City at Portland, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NBCSN
SWIMMING
TYR Pro Swim Series: day 1, midnight (Friday), NBCSN (same-day tape)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ACC Tournament, second round, Syracuse vs. Virginia/Boston College winner, 10 a.m., FSKC
Big Ten Tournament, second round, Michigan State vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN
SEC Tournament, second round, LSU vs. Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC
ACC Tournament, second round, North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech, 1 p.m., FSKC
Big Ten Tournament, second round, Ohio State vs. Wisconsin/Penn St. winner, 1:30 p.m., BTN
Pac-12 Tournament, first round, Arizona State vs. Colorado, 1:30 p.m., PAC-12
SEC Tournament, second round, Missouri vs. Florida/Mississippi winner, 1:30 p.m., SEC
Pac-12 Tournament, first round, Southern California vs. Arizona, 4 p.m., PAC-12
SEC Tournament, second round, Arkansas vs. Georgia, 5 p.m., SEC
Big Ten Tournament, second round, Indiana vs. Minnesota, 5:30 p.m., BTN
SEC Tournament, second round, Auburn vs. Vanderbilt/Alabama winner, 7:30 p.m., SEC
Big Ten Tournament, second round, Nebraska vs. Illinois/Purdue winners, 8 p.m., BTN
Pac-12 Tournament, first round, Washington State vs. California, 8 p.m., PAC-12
Pac-12 Tournament, first round, Washington vs. Utah, 10:30 p.m., PAC-12
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
