Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for March 6-7

Wednesday’s TV | radio

GOLF

European Tour Golf: Qatar Masters, first round, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Missouri Class 5 boys sectional, William Chrisman vs. Park Hill South, 3 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

Missouri Class 5 boys sectional, Blue Springs South vs. Lee’s Summit North, 6:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

Missouri Class 5 girls sectional, Lee’s Summit West vs. Truman, 8:15 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Marquette at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Missouri at Georgia, 5:30 p.m., SEC

Penn State at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN

LSU at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Iowa State at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Providence at Creighton, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Duquesne at Saint Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC

Georgetown at DePaul, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Arkansas at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC

Ohio State at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN

Oklahoma State at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Clemson at Notre Dame, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Oregon State at Washington, 8 p.m., PAC-12

Fresno State at San Diego State, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Oregon at Washington State, 10 p.m., FS1

MLB

Spring training, Pittsburgh at Boston, noon, ESPN

Spring training, Royals at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

Spring training, Cleveland at LA Dodgers, 8 p.m., MLB

NBA

Minnesota at Detroit, 6 p.m., FSKC+

Philadelphia at Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN

Denver at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester United, 2 p.m., TNT

CONCACAF Champions League, quarterfinals, first leg, Sporting Kansas City at Independiente, 7 p.m., Univision Deportes, WHB (810 AM)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SEC Tournament, first round, Florida vs. Mississippi, 10 a.m., SEC

ACC Tournament, first round, Virginia vs. Boston College, noon, FSKC

Big Ten Tournament: first round, Wisconsin vs. Penn State, 12:30 p.m., BTN

SEC Tournament, first round, Vanderbilt vs. Alabama, 12:30 p.m., SEC

ACC Tournament, first round, Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest, 2:30 p.m., FSKC

Big Ten Tournament: first round, Illinois vs. Purdue, 3 p.m., BTN

Thursday’s TV | radio

BIATHLON

IBU World Championship: 2x6km and 2x7.5km mixed relay, 3 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON

IBSF World Championships: men’s and women’s skeleton, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

GOLF

European Tour: Qatar Masters, first round, 5 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, first round, 9 a.m., 1 p.m., GOLF

European Tour: Qatar Masters, second round, 1:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Temple at Connecticut, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Iowa at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., ESPN

Cincinnati at Central Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Missouri Valley Tournament, first round, Indiana State vs. Valparaiso, 6 p.m., FSKC

Indiana at Illinois, 7 p.m., FS1

SMU at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN

UCLA at Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Missouri Valley Tournament, first round, Illinois State vs. Evansville, 8:30 p.m., FSKC

Southern California at Utah, 9 p.m., FS1

California at Stanford, 10 p.m., ESPNU

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Loyola-Maryland at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

Spring training, Minnesota at Boston, noon, ESPN

Spring training, LA Angels at Royals, 2 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

Spring training, Oakland at San Francisco, 8 p.m., MLB

NBA

Indiana at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., TNT

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NBCSN

SWIMMING

TYR Pro Swim Series: day 1, midnight (Friday), NBCSN (same-day tape)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ACC Tournament, second round, Syracuse vs. Virginia/Boston College winner, 10 a.m., FSKC

Big Ten Tournament, second round, Michigan State vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN

SEC Tournament, second round, LSU vs. Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC

ACC Tournament, second round, North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech, 1 p.m., FSKC

Big Ten Tournament, second round, Ohio State vs. Wisconsin/Penn St. winner, 1:30 p.m., BTN

Pac-12 Tournament, first round, Arizona State vs. Colorado, 1:30 p.m., PAC-12

SEC Tournament, second round, Missouri vs. Florida/Mississippi winner, 1:30 p.m., SEC

Pac-12 Tournament, first round, Southern California vs. Arizona, 4 p.m., PAC-12

SEC Tournament, second round, Arkansas vs. Georgia, 5 p.m., SEC

Big Ten Tournament, second round, Indiana vs. Minnesota, 5:30 p.m., BTN

SEC Tournament, second round, Auburn vs. Vanderbilt/Alabama winner, 7:30 p.m., SEC

Big Ten Tournament, second round, Nebraska vs. Illinois/Purdue winners, 8 p.m., BTN

Pac-12 Tournament, first round, Washington State vs. California, 8 p.m., PAC-12

Pac-12 Tournament, first round, Washington vs. Utah, 10:30 p.m., PAC-12

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

