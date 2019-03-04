Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for March 5-6

Tuesday’s TV | radio

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Xavier at Butler, 5 p.m., FS1

Rhode Island at St. Joseph’s, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Wake Forest at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN

Nebraska at Michigan State, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Virginia Tech at Florida State, 6 p.m., ESPNU

South Carolina at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SEC

Purdue at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN

Kansas at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN2, WHB (810 AM)

East Carolina at Wichita State, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Kentucky at Mississippi, 8 p.m., ESPN

Auburn at Alabama, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Mississippi State at Tennessee, 8 p.m., SEC

Nevada at Air Force, 10 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

Spring training, St. Louis at Philadelphia, noon, MLB

Spring training, Arizona at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR K&N Pro Series: K&N Pro Series West, at Las Vegas, 5 p.m., NBCSN

NBA

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FSKC

Houston at Toronto, 7 p.m., TNT

Boston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs. Ajax, 2 p.m., TNT

SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Brazil, at Tampa, Fla., 7 p.m., FS1

Wednesday’s TV | radio

GOLF

European Tour Golf: Qatar Masters, first round, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Missouri Class 5 boys sectional, William Chrisman vs. Park Hill South, 3 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

Missouri Class 5 boys sectional, Blue Springs South vs. Lee’s Summit North, 6:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

Missouri Class 5 girls sectional, Lee’s Summit West vs. Truman, 8:15 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Marquette at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Missouri at Georgia, 5:30 p.m., SEC

Penn State at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN

LSU at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Iowa State at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Providence at Creighton, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Duquesne at Saint Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC

Georgetown at DePaul, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Arkansas at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC

Ohio State at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN

Oklahoma State at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Clemson at Notre Dame, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Oregon State at Washington, 8 p.m., PAC-12

Fresno State at San Diego State, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Oregon at Washington State, 10 p.m., FS1

MLB

Spring training, Pittsburgh at Boston, noon, ESPN

Spring training, Royals at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

Spring training, Cleveland at LA Dodgers, 8 p.m., MLB

NBA

Minnesota at Detroit, 6 p.m., FSKC+

Philadelphia at Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN

Denver at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester United, 2 p.m., TNT

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SEC Tournament, first round, teams TBA, 10 a.m., noon, SEC

ACC Tournament, first round, teams TBA, noon, 2:30 p.m., FSKC

Big Ten Tournament: first round, teams TBA, 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m., BTN

