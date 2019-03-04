Sports On the Air for March 5-6

Tuesday’s TV | radio
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Xavier at Butler, 5 p.m., FS1
Rhode Island at St. Joseph’s, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Wake Forest at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN
Nebraska at Michigan State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Virginia Tech at Florida State, 6 p.m., ESPNU
South Carolina at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SEC
Purdue at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN
Kansas at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN2, WHB (810 AM)
East Carolina at Wichita State, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Kentucky at Mississippi, 8 p.m., ESPN
Auburn at Alabama, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Mississippi State at Tennessee, 8 p.m., SEC
Nevada at Air Force, 10 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
Spring training, St. Louis at Philadelphia, noon, MLB
Spring training, Arizona at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR K&N Pro Series: K&N Pro Series West, at Las Vegas, 5 p.m., NBCSN
NBA
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FSKC
Houston at Toronto, 7 p.m., TNT
Boston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs. Ajax, 2 p.m., TNT
SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Brazil, at Tampa, Fla., 7 p.m., FS1
Wednesday’s TV | radio
GOLF
European Tour Golf: Qatar Masters, first round, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Missouri Class 5 boys sectional, William Chrisman vs. Park Hill South, 3 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
Missouri Class 5 boys sectional, Blue Springs South vs. Lee’s Summit North, 6:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
Missouri Class 5 girls sectional, Lee’s Summit West vs. Truman, 8:15 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Marquette at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Missouri at Georgia, 5:30 p.m., SEC
Penn State at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN
LSU at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Iowa State at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Providence at Creighton, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Duquesne at Saint Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC
Georgetown at DePaul, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Arkansas at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC
Ohio State at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN
Oklahoma State at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Clemson at Notre Dame, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Oregon State at Washington, 8 p.m., PAC-12
Fresno State at San Diego State, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Oregon at Washington State, 10 p.m., FS1
MLB
Spring training, Pittsburgh at Boston, noon, ESPN
Spring training, Royals at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
Spring training, Cleveland at LA Dodgers, 8 p.m., MLB
NBA
Minnesota at Detroit, 6 p.m., FSKC+
Philadelphia at Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN
Denver at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester United, 2 p.m., TNT
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SEC Tournament, first round, teams TBA, 10 a.m., noon, SEC
ACC Tournament, first round, teams TBA, noon, 2:30 p.m., FSKC
Big Ten Tournament: first round, teams TBA, 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m., BTN
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; NHL - Ch. 312 on Time Warner, Ch. 276 on Comcast, Ch. 215 on DirecTV, Ch. 157 or 625 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
