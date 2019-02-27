Sports On the Air for February 28-29

Thursday’s TV | radio
GOLF
PGA Tour: Honda Classic, first round, 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s World Championship, second round, 9:30 p.m., GOLF
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
European Tour: Oman Open, second round, 4 a.m. (Friday), GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Xavier at St. John’s, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Connecticut at Wichita State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
New Mexico State at UMKC, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
Nebraska at Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN
Winthrop at Hampton, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
Old Dominion at Texas-San Antonio, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Southern California at UCLA, 8 p.m., ESPN
Minnesota at Northwestern, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Jacksonville State at Eastern Illinois, 8 p.m., ESPNEWS
Tulane at Tulsa, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Arizona at Oregon State, 8 p.m., FS1
Washington State at Stanford, 8 p.m., PAC-12
Gonzaga at Pacific, 10 p.m., ESPN2
UC Irvine at UC Davis, 10 p.m., ESPNU
Washington at California, 10 p.m., FS1
Arizona State at Oregon, 10 p.m., PAC-12
MLB
Spring training, Baltimore at Philadelphia, noon, MLB
Spring training, San Diego at Royals, 2 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
NBA
Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., TNT
Utah at Denver, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
CONCACAF Champions League, round of 16, second leg, Sporting Kansas City at Toluca, 9 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Minnesota at Rutgers, 5:30 p.m., BTN
Georgia Tech at Miami (Fla.), 6 p.m., FSKC
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC
Ohio State at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m., BTN
Missouri at Arkansas, 8 p.m., SEC
Friday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
LSU at Texas, 6:30 p.m., Longhorn Network
GOLF
PGA Tour: Honda Classic, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s World Championship, third round, 10:30 p.m., GOLF
European Tour: Oman Open, third round, 2 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Missouri Class 5, District 13 boys championship game, Rockhurst vs. Lee’s Summit North, 5:30 p.m., Spectrum
Missouri Class 5, District 13 girls championship game, teams TBA, 7 p.m., Spectrum
HOCKEY
ECHL, Idaho at Kansas City Mavericks, 7 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Columbia at Brown, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Kent State at Bowling Green, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Rhode Island at Dayton, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Pennsylvania at Harvard, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m., CBSSN
Siena at Canisius, 8 p.m., ESPNU
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Michigan State at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m., BTN
Penn State at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NBCSN
Miami (Ohio) at Minn.-Duluth, 7 p.m., FCSA
Arizona State at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FCSC
Michigan at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN
North Dakota at Colorado College, 9 p.m., CBSSN
MLB
Spring training, Boston at Minnesota, noon, MLB
Spring training, Royals at LA Angels, 2 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
Spring training, Cincinnati at San Francisco, 8 p.m., MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Pennzoil Oil 400, practice, 2 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Boyd Gaming 300, practice, 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Stratosphere 200, qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Pennzoil Oil 400, qualifying, 6:30 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Stratosphere 200, 8 p.m., FS1
NBA
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m., ESPN
Milwaukee at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
St. Louis at Carolina, 6:30 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
RUGBY
HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, 5 p.m., ESPNEWS
Premiership: Bristol vs. Gloucester, 10 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
German Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Augsburg, 1:20 p.m., FS2
Liga MX: Atlas vs. Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Villanova at Xavier, 6 p.m., FS2
Oregon State at Arizona State, 7 p.m., PAC-12
Oregon at Arizona, 9 p.m., PAC-12
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Kentucky at Missouri, 5 p.m., SEC
Auburn at Alabama, 6:30 p.m., SEC
Georgia at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN2
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic sis Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
Comments