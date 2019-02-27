Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for February 28-29

Thursday’s TV | radio

GOLF

PGA Tour: Honda Classic, first round, 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s World Championship, second round, 9:30 p.m., GOLF

European Tour: Oman Open, second round, 4 a.m. (Friday), GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Xavier at St. John’s, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Connecticut at Wichita State, 6 p.m., ESPN2

New Mexico State at UMKC, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Nebraska at Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN

Winthrop at Hampton, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

Old Dominion at Texas-San Antonio, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Southern California at UCLA, 8 p.m., ESPN

Minnesota at Northwestern, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Jacksonville State at Eastern Illinois, 8 p.m., ESPNEWS

Tulane at Tulsa, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Arizona at Oregon State, 8 p.m., FS1

Washington State at Stanford, 8 p.m., PAC-12

Gonzaga at Pacific, 10 p.m., ESPN2

UC Irvine at UC Davis, 10 p.m., ESPNU

Washington at California, 10 p.m., FS1

Arizona State at Oregon, 10 p.m., PAC-12

MLB

Spring training, Baltimore at Philadelphia, noon, MLB

Spring training, San Diego at Royals, 2 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

NBA

Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., TNT

Utah at Denver, 9:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

CONCACAF Champions League, round of 16, second leg, Sporting Kansas City at Toluca, 9 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Minnesota at Rutgers, 5:30 p.m., BTN

Georgia Tech at Miami (Fla.), 6 p.m., FSKC

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC

Ohio State at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m., BTN

Missouri at Arkansas, 8 p.m., SEC

Friday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

LSU at Texas, 6:30 p.m., Longhorn Network

GOLF

PGA Tour: Honda Classic, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s World Championship, third round, 10:30 p.m., GOLF

European Tour: Oman Open, third round, 2 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Missouri Class 5, District 13 boys championship game, Rockhurst vs. Lee’s Summit North, 5:30 p.m., Spectrum

Missouri Class 5, District 13 girls championship game, teams TBA, 7 p.m., Spectrum

HOCKEY

ECHL, Idaho at Kansas City Mavericks, 7 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Columbia at Brown, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Kent State at Bowling Green, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Rhode Island at Dayton, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Pennsylvania at Harvard, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m., CBSSN

Siena at Canisius, 8 p.m., ESPNU

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Michigan State at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m., BTN

Penn State at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NBCSN

Miami (Ohio) at Minn.-Duluth, 7 p.m., FCSA

Arizona State at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FCSC

Michigan at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN

North Dakota at Colorado College, 9 p.m., CBSSN

MLB

Spring training, Boston at Minnesota, noon, MLB

Spring training, Royals at LA Angels, 2 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

Spring training, Cincinnati at San Francisco, 8 p.m., MLB

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Pennzoil Oil 400, practice, 2 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Boyd Gaming 300, practice, 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Stratosphere 200, qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Pennzoil Oil 400, qualifying, 6:30 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Stratosphere 200, 8 p.m., FS1

NBA

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m., ESPN

Milwaukee at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

St. Louis at Carolina, 6:30 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

RUGBY

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, 5 p.m., ESPNEWS

Premiership: Bristol vs. Gloucester, 10 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

SOCCER

German Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Augsburg, 1:20 p.m., FS2

Liga MX: Atlas vs. Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS2

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Villanova at Xavier, 6 p.m., FS2

Oregon State at Arizona State, 7 p.m., PAC-12

Oregon at Arizona, 9 p.m., PAC-12

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Kentucky at Missouri, 5 p.m., SEC

Auburn at Alabama, 6:30 p.m., SEC

Georgia at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN2

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic sis Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

