Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for February 22-23

Friday’s TV | radio

GOLF

PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open, second round, 9:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: WGC-Mexico Championship, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand, third round, 10 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Boys, Blue Springs vs. Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Bowling Green at Ohio, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

Kent State at Buffalo, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Dartmouth at Yale, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

Canisius at Monmouth, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Davidson at Rhode Island, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Illinois-Chicago, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Indiana at Iowa, 8 p.m., FS1

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Wisconsin at Penn State, 5:30 p.m., BTN

Ohio State at Michigan, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

Notre Dame at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Rinnai 250 at Atlanta, final practice, 2 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Atlanta 200, final practice, 3 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta, qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1

NBA

San Antonio at Toronto, 6 p.m., ESPN

Utah at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m., ESPN, FSKC

NHL

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:30 p.m., NHL

SOCCER

English Premier League: West Ham vs. Fulham, 1:40 p.m., NBSCN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Southern California at Oregon State, 8 p.m., PAC-12

UCLA at Oregon, 10 p.m., PAC-12

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Georgia at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC

LSU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SEC

Saturday’s TV | radio

BOXING

PBC Fight Night: Dirrell vs. Yildirim, 9 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Purdue at Texas, doubleheader, 1 p.m., Longhorn Network

FOOTBALL

Alliance of American Football, Memphis at Orlando, 7 p.m., NFL

GOLF

PGA Tour: WGC-Mexico Championship, third round, 11 a.m., GOLF; 1:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41

PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open, third round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand, final round, 10:30 p.m., GOLF

HOCKEY

ECHL, Kalamazoo at Kansas City Mavericks, 7 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62

HORSE RACING

Saturday at the Races, 3 p.m., FS2

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Penn State at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN

Tennessee at LSU, 11 a.m., ESPN

Tulsa at Temple, 11 a.m., ESPNEWS

Texas at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Marquette at Providence, 11 a.m., FOX 4

Auburn at Kentucky, 12:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13

Navy at Colgate, 1 p.m., CBSSN

Ohio State at Maryland, 1 p.m., ESPN

Iowa State at TCU, 1 p.m., ESPN2

West Virginia at Baylor, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Georgetown at Creighton, 1:30 p.m., FOX 4

Georgia at Mississippi, 2:30 p.m., SEC

Florida State at North Carolina, 2:45 p.m., CBS

Oklahoma State at Kansas State, 3 p.m., ESPN2, KCSP (610 AM)

Missouri at Florida, 3 p.m., ESPNU, KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Purdue at Nebraska, 3 p.m., BTN

Saint Louis at Dayton, 3 p.m., CBSSN

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 3 p.m., ESPN

St. Bonaventure at Fordham, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

Northern Illinois at Toledo, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Duke at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ESPN

South Florida at Houston, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Alabama, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Oregon State at Southern California, 5 p.m., PAC-12

South Carolina at Mississippi State, 5 p.m., SEC

Kansas at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

Memphis at Wichita State, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Fresno State at Nevada, 7 p.m., CBSSN

East Carolina at Tulane, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Seton Hall at St. John’s, 7 p.m., FS1

Utah at Washington State, 7 p.m., PAC-12

Wisconsin at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m., BTN

Texas A&M at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SEC

BYU at Gonzaga, 9 p.m., ESPN

Oregon at UCLA, 9 p.m., ESPN2

San Diego State at UNLV, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Colorado at Washington, 9:30 p.m., PAC-12

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Ohio State at Michigan, 5 p.m., BTN

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Michigan at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN

Loyola (Md.) at Rutgers, 1 p.m., BTN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Prague, Czech Republic, 10 a.m., ESPN2

Bellator 217: Gallagher vs. Graham, 8 p.m., Paramount

MLB

Spring training, N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston, noon, MLB

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Rinnai 250 at Atlanta, qualifying, 8:30 a.m., FS1

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Atlanta 200, qualifying, 9:30 a.m., FS1

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta, final practice, 11 a.m., FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Rinnai 250 at Atlanta, 1 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Atlanta 200, 3:30 p.m., FS1

NHRA Drag Racing: Saturday Nitro Phoenix, 6 p.m., FS1

NBA

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC+

Houston at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9

NHL

Washington at Buffalo, noon, NHL

Boston at St. Louis, 3 p.m., FSKC, NHL

NHL Stadium Series: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, at Lincoln Financial Field, 7 p.m., NBC 27, 41

RUGBY

Six Nations Championship: round 3, France vs. Scotland, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

Six Nations Championship: round 3, Wales vs. England, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

EPL: Burnley vs. Tottenham, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN

German Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Bayern Munich, 8:20 a.m., FS2

EPL: Newcastle United vs. Huddersfield Town, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. FC Nürnberg, 11:20 a.m., FS2

EPL, Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41

TRACK AND FIELD

U.S. Indoor Championships: day 2, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas Tech at Texas, 11 a.m., Longhorn Network

Kansas at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m., FSKC+, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

Kansas State at TCU, 5 p.m., FSKC+

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

UCLA at Utah, 2:30 p.m., PAC-12

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; NHL - Ch. 312 on Time Warner, Ch. 276 on Comcast, Ch. 215 on DirecTV, Ch. 157 or 625 on Dish Network; NFL - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

  Comments  