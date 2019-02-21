Sports On the Air for February 22-23

Friday’s TV | radio
GOLF
PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open, second round, 9:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: WGC-Mexico Championship, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand, third round, 10 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Boys, Blue Springs vs. Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Bowling Green at Ohio, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
Kent State at Buffalo, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Dartmouth at Yale, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
Canisius at Monmouth, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Davidson at Rhode Island, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Wisconsin-Green Bay at Illinois-Chicago, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Indiana at Iowa, 8 p.m., FS1
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Wisconsin at Penn State, 5:30 p.m., BTN
Ohio State at Michigan, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Notre Dame at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Rinnai 250 at Atlanta, final practice, 2 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Atlanta 200, final practice, 3 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta, qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1
NBA
San Antonio at Toronto, 6 p.m., ESPN
Utah at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m., ESPN, FSKC
NHL
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:30 p.m., NHL
SOCCER
English Premier League: West Ham vs. Fulham, 1:40 p.m., NBSCN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Southern California at Oregon State, 8 p.m., PAC-12
UCLA at Oregon, 10 p.m., PAC-12
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Georgia at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC
LSU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SEC
Saturday’s TV | radio
BOXING
PBC Fight Night: Dirrell vs. Yildirim, 9 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Purdue at Texas, doubleheader, 1 p.m., Longhorn Network
FOOTBALL
Alliance of American Football, Memphis at Orlando, 7 p.m., NFL
GOLF
PGA Tour: WGC-Mexico Championship, third round, 11 a.m., GOLF; 1:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41
PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open, third round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand, final round, 10:30 p.m., GOLF
HOCKEY
ECHL, Kalamazoo at Kansas City Mavericks, 7 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62
HORSE RACING
Saturday at the Races, 3 p.m., FS2
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Penn State at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN
Tennessee at LSU, 11 a.m., ESPN
Tulsa at Temple, 11 a.m., ESPNEWS
Texas at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Marquette at Providence, 11 a.m., FOX 4
Auburn at Kentucky, 12:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Navy at Colgate, 1 p.m., CBSSN
Ohio State at Maryland, 1 p.m., ESPN
Iowa State at TCU, 1 p.m., ESPN2
West Virginia at Baylor, 1 p.m., ESPNU
Georgetown at Creighton, 1:30 p.m., FOX 4
Georgia at Mississippi, 2:30 p.m., SEC
Florida State at North Carolina, 2:45 p.m., CBS
Oklahoma State at Kansas State, 3 p.m., ESPN2, KCSP (610 AM)
Missouri at Florida, 3 p.m., ESPNU, KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Purdue at Nebraska, 3 p.m., BTN
Saint Louis at Dayton, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 3 p.m., ESPN
St. Bonaventure at Fordham, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
Northern Illinois at Toledo, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Duke at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ESPN
South Florida at Houston, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Vanderbilt at Alabama, 5 p.m., ESPNU
Oregon State at Southern California, 5 p.m., PAC-12
South Carolina at Mississippi State, 5 p.m., SEC
Kansas at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
Memphis at Wichita State, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Fresno State at Nevada, 7 p.m., CBSSN
East Carolina at Tulane, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Seton Hall at St. John’s, 7 p.m., FS1
Utah at Washington State, 7 p.m., PAC-12
Wisconsin at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m., BTN
Texas A&M at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SEC
BYU at Gonzaga, 9 p.m., ESPN
Oregon at UCLA, 9 p.m., ESPN2
San Diego State at UNLV, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Colorado at Washington, 9:30 p.m., PAC-12
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Ohio State at Michigan, 5 p.m., BTN
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Michigan at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN
Loyola (Md.) at Rutgers, 1 p.m., BTN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Prague, Czech Republic, 10 a.m., ESPN2
Bellator 217: Gallagher vs. Graham, 8 p.m., Paramount
MLB
Spring training, N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston, noon, MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Rinnai 250 at Atlanta, qualifying, 8:30 a.m., FS1
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Atlanta 200, qualifying, 9:30 a.m., FS1
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta, final practice, 11 a.m., FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Rinnai 250 at Atlanta, 1 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Atlanta 200, 3:30 p.m., FS1
NHRA Drag Racing: Saturday Nitro Phoenix, 6 p.m., FS1
NBA
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC+
Houston at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9
NHL
Washington at Buffalo, noon, NHL
Boston at St. Louis, 3 p.m., FSKC, NHL
NHL Stadium Series: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, at Lincoln Financial Field, 7 p.m., NBC 27, 41
RUGBY
Six Nations Championship: round 3, France vs. Scotland, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
Six Nations Championship: round 3, Wales vs. England, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
EPL: Burnley vs. Tottenham, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
German Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Bayern Munich, 8:20 a.m., FS2
EPL: Newcastle United vs. Huddersfield Town, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. FC Nürnberg, 11:20 a.m., FS2
EPL, Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41
TRACK AND FIELD
U.S. Indoor Championships: day 2, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas Tech at Texas, 11 a.m., Longhorn Network
Kansas at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m., FSKC+, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
Kansas State at TCU, 5 p.m., FSKC+
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
UCLA at Utah, 2:30 p.m., PAC-12
