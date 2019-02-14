Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for February 15-16

Friday’s TV | radio

BIATHLON

IBU World Cup: men’s 10km sprint, Salt Lake City, noon, NBCSN

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON

IBSF World Cup: women’s skeleton competition, 9 a.m., NBCSN

BOXING

Top Rank Boxing: Main Event, Baysangurov-Brant, 8 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Wichita State at Grand Canyon, 7 p.m., FSKC+

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Notre Dame vs. Tennessee, St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, 9 a.m., ESPNU

Oregon vs. LSU, St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, 11:30 a.m., SEC

Florida State vs. Oklahoma, St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, noon, ESPNU

Texas vs. LSU, St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, 3 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: Chubb Classic, first round, 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: Genesis Open, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour Golf: ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, third round, 9 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Boys, Fort Osage vs. North Kansas City, 7 p.m., Spectrum

Boys, Grain Valley vs. Raytown South, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

St. Joseph’s at Davidson, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Harvard at Princeton, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

Buffalo at Toledo, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Troy at Georgia Southern, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Northern Kentucky at Wright State, 8 p.m., ESPNU

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Minnesota at Ohio State, 5 p.m., BTN

North Dakota at Western Michigan, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NBCSN

Denver at Minnesota-Duluth, 8 p.m., CBSSN

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Racing Experience 300 at Daytona, practice, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Daytona 500, practice, noon, 2 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: NextEra Energy Resources 250, qualifying, 3:30 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: NextEra Energy 250, 6:30 p.m., FS1

NBA

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, at Charlotte, N.C., 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game, at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m., TNT

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 6 p.m., NHL

SKIING

FIS World Alpine Championships: men’s giant slalom (run 2), 10 a.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

German Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. Augsburg, 1:20 p.m., FS2

Liga MX: Veracruz vs. Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS2

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Providence at Xavier, 6 p.m., FS2

Oregon State at Oregon, 8 p.m., PAC-12

California at Southern California, 10 p.m., PAC-12

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Kentucky at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC

Maryland at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., BTN

Florida at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., SEC

Saturday’s TV | radio

BOXING

PBC Fight Night: Santa Cruz-Rivera, 7 p.m., FOX 4

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Kentucky vs. Texas, St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, 9 a.m., SEC

Oregon vs. Kentucky, St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, 3 p.m., ESPNU

FOOTBALL

Alliance of American Football (AAF), Salt Lake at Birmingham, 1 p.m., TNT

AAF, Arizona at Memphis, 7 p.m., NFL

GOLF

PGA Tour: Genesis Open, third round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13

PGA Tour Champions: Chubb Classic, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, final round, 8 p.m., GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Maryland at Michigan, 11 a.m., FOX 4

Clemson at Louisville, 11 a.m., ESPN

Oklahoma at TCU, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Auburn at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 11 a.m., FSKC

George Washington at Duquesne, 11 a.m., NBCSN

Oklahoma State at Texas, noon, CBS 5, 13

Texas A&M at South Carolina, noon, SEC

Baylor at Texas Tech, 1 p.m., ESPN

Indiana at Minnesota, 1 p.m., ESPN2

Florida at Alabama, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Xavier at Providence, 1 p.m., FOX 4

Fordham at Rhode Island, 1 p.m., NBCSN

Army at Navy, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN

Missouri at Mississippi, 2:30 p.m., SEC, KMBZ (98.1 FM)

West Virginia at Kansas, 3 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

Iowa State at Kansas State, 3 p.m., ESPN2, KCSP (610 AM)

Penn State at Purdue, 3 p.m., BTN

VCU at Dayton, 3 p.m., NBCSN

La Salle at Saint Louis, 4 p.m., CBSSN

N.C. State at Duke, 5 p.m., ESPN

Memphis at Central Florida, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Temple at South Florida, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Iowa at Rutgers, 5 p.m., FS1

LSU at Georgia, 5 p.m., SEC

Boise State at San Diego State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Cal State Bakersfield at UMKC, 6 p.m., KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

Bradley at Illinois State, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Washington at Washington State, 7 p.m., ESPNU

DePaul at Butler, 7 p.m., FS1

Southern California at California, 7 p.m., PAC-12

Northwestern at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m., BTN

Mississippi State at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SEC

Gonzaga at San Diego, 9 p.m., ESPN

UCLA at Stanford, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Nevada at Wyming, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Arizona State at Utah, 9 p.m., FS1

Oregon at Oregon State, 9:30 p.m., PAC-12

UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine, 11 p.m., ESPN2

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Daytona 300, qualifying, 8:30 a.m., FS1

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Daytona 500, practice, 11 a.m., FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Daytona 300, 1:30 p.m., FS1

FIA Formula E: Mexico City E-Prix, qualifying, 2:30 p.m., FS2

FIA Formula E: Mexico City E-Prix, 3:30 p.m., FS2

Monster Energy Supercross: round 7 of the AMA Supercross, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Minnesota at Ohio State, 5 p.m., BTN

Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., NBCSN

NBA

NBA All-Star: Saturday Night, at Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m., TNT

NHL

Detroit at Philadelphia, noon, NHL

St. Louis at Colorado, 2 p.m., FSKC

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., NHL

RUGBY

Premiership: Saracens vs. Leicester, 9 a.m., NBCSN

PRO14: Glasgow Warriors vs. Cardiff Blues, 1:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

SKIING

FIS World Alpine Championships: women’s slalom (run 2), 7 a.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

Bundesliga: Werder Bremen vs. Hertha Berlin, 8:20 a.m., FS2

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Army at Navy, 11 a.m., CBSSN

TCU at West Virginia, 1 p.m., FSKC+

Oklahoma at Baylor, 7 p.m., FSKC+

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; NHL - Ch. 312 on Time Warner, Ch. 276 on Comcast, Ch. 215 on DirecTV, Ch. 157 or 625 on Dish Network; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

