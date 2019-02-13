Sports On the Air for February 14-15

Thursday’s TV | radio
BIATHLON
IBU World Cup: women’s 7.5km sprint, noon, NBCSN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
LSU vs. Oklahoma State, St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, 9 a.m., ESPNU
Texas vs. California, St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, noon, ESPNU
Kentucky vs. Oklahoma, St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, 3 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
PGA Tour: Genesis Open, first round, 9 a.m., 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, second round, 9 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
St. Francis at Farleigh Dickinson, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Houston at Connecticut, 6 p.m., ESPN
Illinois at Ohio State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Tulsa at Tulane, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Grand Canyon at UMKC, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
UAB at Marshall, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Murray State at Austin Peay, 8p.m., ESPN2
Arizona at Utah, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m., ESPN2
Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Santa Clara, 10 p.m., ESPNU
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: NextEra Energy Resources 250, practice, 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., FS2
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series: The Duel at Daytona, 6 p.m., FS1
NBA
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 7 p.m., TNT, FSKC+
NHL
St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m., FSKC
SKIING
FIS World Alpine Championships: women’s giant slalom, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Minnesota at Purdue, 5 p.m., BTN
Georgia at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC
Nebraska at Maryland, 7 p.m., BTN
Missouri at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC
Friday’s TV | radio
BIATHLON
IBU World Cup: men’s 10km sprint, Salt Lake City, noon, NBCSN
BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
IBSF World Cup: women’s skeleton competition, 9 a.m., NBCSN
BOXING
Top Rank Boxing: Main Event, Baysangurov-Brant, 8 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Wichita State at Grand Canyon, 7 p.m., FSKC+
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Notre Dame vs. Tennessee, St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, 9 a.m., ESPNU
Oregon vs. LSU, St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, 11:30 a.m., SEC
Florida State vs. Oklahoma, St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, noon, ESPNU
Texas vs. LSU, St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, 3 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: Chubb Classic, first round, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: Genesis Open, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour Golf: ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, third round, 9 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Boys, Fort Osage vs. North Kansas City, 7 p.m., Spectrum
Boys, Grain Valley vs. Raytown South, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
St. Joseph’s at Davidson, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Harvard at Princeton, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
Buffalo at Toledo, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Troy at Georgia Southern, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Northern Kentucky at Wright State, 8 p.m., ESPNU
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Minnesota at Ohio State, 5 p.m., BTN
North Dakota at Western Michigan, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NBCSN
Denver at Minnesota-Duluth, 8 p.m., CBSSN
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Racing Experience 300 at Daytona, practice, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Daytona 500, practice, noon, 2 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: NextEra Energy Resources 250, qualifying, 3:30 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: NextEra Energy 250, 6:30 p.m., FS1
NBA
NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, at Charlotte, N.C., 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game, at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m., TNT
NHL
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 6 p.m., NHL
SKIING
FIS World Alpine Championships: men’s giant slalom (run 2), 10 a.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
German Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. Augsburg, 1:20 p.m., FS2
Liga MX: Veracruz vs. Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Providence at Xavier, 6 p.m., FS2
Oregon State at Oregon, 8 p.m., PAC-12
California at Southern California, 10 p.m., PAC-12
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Kentucky at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC
Maryland at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., BTN
Florida at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., SEC
