Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for February 11-12

Monday’s TV | radio

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lehigh at Bucknell, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Indiana at Michigan State, 6 p.m., BTN

Virginia at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN

Norfolk State at Florida A&M, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Kentucky at Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC

Kansas at TCU, 8 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

Oklahoma at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN2

NBA

Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC

Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m., NBA

NHL

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBCSN

SKIING

FIS World Alpine Championships: men’s super-combined (slalom), 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

English Premier League: Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle United, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

South Carolina at Connecticut, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Tuesday’s TV | radio

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Blue Springs South vs. Lee’s Summit West, girls and boys doubleheader, 5:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Purdue at Maryland, 5:30 p.m., BTN

St. Bonaventure at St. Joseph’s, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

LSU at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN

Michigan State at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Pittsburgh at Boston College, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Georgia at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SEC

Michigan at Penn State, 7:30 p.m., BTN

Butler at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

Kansas State at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Duke at Louisville, 8 p.m., ESPN

Arkansas at Missouri, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Alabama at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC

Air Force at UNLV, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

San Diego State at Colorado State, 10 p.m., ESPN2

NBA

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., TNT, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

Utah at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

Chicago at Boston, 6 p.m., NBCSN

New Jersey at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC

SKIING

FIS World Alpine Championships: men’s and women’s team event, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

UEFA Champions League: round of 16, first leg, Manchester United vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 2 p.m., TNT

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., FSKC+

