Sports On the Air for February 11-12

Monday’s TV | radio
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lehigh at Bucknell, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Indiana at Michigan State, 6 p.m., BTN
Virginia at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN
Norfolk State at Florida A&M, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Kentucky at Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC
Kansas at TCU, 8 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
Oklahoma at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC
Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m., NBA
NHL
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBCSN
SKIING
FIS World Alpine Championships: men’s super-combined (slalom), 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
English Premier League: Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle United, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
South Carolina at Connecticut, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Tuesday’s TV | radio
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Blue Springs South vs. Lee’s Summit West, girls and boys doubleheader, 5:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Purdue at Maryland, 5:30 p.m., BTN
St. Bonaventure at St. Joseph’s, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
LSU at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN
Michigan State at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Pittsburgh at Boston College, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Georgia at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SEC
Michigan at Penn State, 7:30 p.m., BTN
Butler at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Kansas State at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Duke at Louisville, 8 p.m., ESPN
Arkansas at Missouri, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Alabama at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC
Air Force at UNLV, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
San Diego State at Colorado State, 10 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., TNT, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
Utah at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
Chicago at Boston, 6 p.m., NBCSN
New Jersey at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC
SKIING
FIS World Alpine Championships: men’s and women’s team event, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
UEFA Champions League: round of 16, first leg, Manchester United vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 2 p.m., TNT
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., FSKC+
