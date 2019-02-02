Sports On the Air for February 5-6

Tuesday’s TV | radio
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Drake at Loyola-Chicago, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Boston College at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN
Michigan State at Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ESPNU
South Carolina at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC
Michigan at Rutgers, 7 p.m., BTN
St. John’s at Marquette, 7 p.m., FS1
Kansas at Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM), KCSP (610 AM)
Missouri at Tennessee, 8 p.m., ESPN2, KMBZ (980 AM)
Dayton at St. Louis, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Florida at Auburn, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Arkansas, 8 p.m., SEC
San Diego State at New Mexico, 10 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
Orlando at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC+
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., TNT
Miami at Portland, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
St. Louis at Florida, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
SKIING
FIS World Alpine Championships, women’s super-G, 5:25 a.m., NBCSN
SNOWBOARDING
FIS World Freestyle Championships: parallel slalom, 2 p.m., NBCSN
FIS World Freestyle Championships: parallel giant slalom, 6:30 p.m., NBSCN (same-day tape)
FIS World Freestyle Championships: big air, 8 p.m., NBCSN
Wednesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
National Signing Day Special, 11 a.m., ESPN2; 1 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
European Tour, ISPS Handa Vic Open, men’s and women’s first round, 10 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Temple, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Wichita State at East Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
Maryland at Nebraska, 6 p.m., BTN
Notre Dame at Miami (Fla.), 6 p.m., ESPN2
Rhode Island at Davidson, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Texas A&M at Mississippi, 6 p.m., SEC
Georgetown at Providence, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Creighton at Villanova, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Southern Illinois at Missouri State, 7 p.m., FSKC
Baylor at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN
LSU at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Oklahoma State at TCU, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Colorado at UCLA, 8 p.m., PAC-12
Georgia at Alabama, 8 p.m., SEC
California at Oregon, 8:30 p.m., FS1
Nevada at Colorado State, 9 p.m., CBSSN
UNLV at Boise State, 10 p.m., ESPNU
Utah at Southern California, 10 p.m., PAC-12
NBA
Washington at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., ESPN
San Antonio at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m., NBCSN
SKIING
FIS World Alpine Championships: men’s super-G, 5:25 a.m., NBCSN
FIS World Freestyle Championships: slopestyle, noon, NBCSN
FIS World Freestyle Championships: aerials skiing, 11 p.m., NBSCN (same-day tape)
SNOWBOARDING
FIS World Freestyle Championships: snowboard cross racing, 1 a.m. (Thursday), NBSCN (same-day tape)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Kansas State at Kansas, 7 p.m., KMCI Ch. 38, Spectrum, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m., FSKC+
