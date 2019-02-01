Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for February 4-5

Monday’s TV | radio

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Colgate at Lehigh, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Louisville at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN

North Carolina Central at Florida A&M, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Penn State at Northwestern, 7 p.m., FS1

West Virginia at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN

Iowa State at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Mississippi Valley State at Grambling State, 8 p.m., ESPNU

NBA

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., NBA

San Antonio at Sacramento, 9 p.m., NBA

NHL

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m., NHL

SNOWBOARDING

FIS World Freestyle Championships: parallel giant slalom, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

SOCCER

EPL, West Hame vs. Liverpool, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Baylor at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Missouri at LSU, 6 p.m., SEC

Maryland at Illinois, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Tuesday’s TV | radio

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Drake at Loyola-Chicago, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Boston College at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN

Michigan State at Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ESPNU

South Carolina at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC

Michigan at Rutgers, 7 p.m., BTN

St. John’s at Marquette, 7 p.m., FS1

Kansas at Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

Missouri at Tennessee, 8 p.m., ESPN2, KMBZ (980 AM)

Dayton at St. Louis, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Florida at Auburn, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Arkansas, 8 p.m., SEC

San Diego State at New Mexico, 10 p.m., ESPN2

NBA

Orlando at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC+

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., TNT

Miami at Portland, 9:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

St. Louis at Florida, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

SKIING

FIS World Alpine Championships, women’s super-G, 5:25 a.m., NBCSN

SNOWBOARDING

FIS World Freestyle Championships: parallel slalom, 2 p.m., NBCSN

FIS World Freestyle Championships: parallel giant slalom, 6:30 p.m., NBSCN (same-day tape)

FIS World Freestyle Championships: big air, 8 p.m., NBCSN

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; NHL - Ch. 312 on Time Warner, Ch. 276 on Comcast, Ch. 215 on DirecTV, Ch. 157 or 625 on Dish Network; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

