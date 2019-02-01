Sports On the Air for February 4-5

Monday’s TV | radio
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Colgate at Lehigh, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Louisville at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN
North Carolina Central at Florida A&M, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Penn State at Northwestern, 7 p.m., FS1
West Virginia at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN
Iowa State at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Mississippi Valley State at Grambling State, 8 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., NBA
San Antonio at Sacramento, 9 p.m., NBA
NHL
Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m., NHL
SNOWBOARDING
FIS World Freestyle Championships: parallel giant slalom, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
EPL, West Hame vs. Liverpool, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Baylor at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Missouri at LSU, 6 p.m., SEC
Maryland at Illinois, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Tuesday’s TV | radio
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Drake at Loyola-Chicago, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Boston College at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN
Michigan State at Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ESPNU
South Carolina at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC
Michigan at Rutgers, 7 p.m., BTN
St. John’s at Marquette, 7 p.m., FS1
Kansas at Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
Missouri at Tennessee, 8 p.m., ESPN2, KMBZ (980 AM)
Dayton at St. Louis, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Florida at Auburn, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Arkansas, 8 p.m., SEC
San Diego State at New Mexico, 10 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
Orlando at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC+
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., TNT
Miami at Portland, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
St. Louis at Florida, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
SKIING
FIS World Alpine Championships, women’s super-G, 5:25 a.m., NBCSN
SNOWBOARDING
FIS World Freestyle Championships: parallel slalom, 2 p.m., NBCSN
FIS World Freestyle Championships: parallel giant slalom, 6:30 p.m., NBSCN (same-day tape)
FIS World Freestyle Championships: big air, 8 p.m., NBCSN
