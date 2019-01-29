Sports On the Air for February 1-2

Friday’s TV | radio
GOLF
European Tour, Saudi International, second round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF
European Tour, Saudi International, third round, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Girls, Lawrence vs. Olathe North, 5:30 p.m., Spectrum
Boys, Lawrence vs. Olathe North, 7 p.m., Spectrum
Lee’s Summit North vs. Park Hill South, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Pennsylvania at Cornell, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Davidson at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Yale at Harvard, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Michigan at Iowa, 6 p.m., FS1
Buffalo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Wright State at Illinois-Chicago, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Maryland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., FS1
MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING
Michigan at Penn State, 6 p.m., BTN
Ohio State at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Hall of Fame Ceremony, Class of 2019, 7 p.m., NBCSN
NBA
Boston at New York, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Oklahoma City at Miami, 7 p.m., FSKC
Houston at Denver, 9 p.m., ESPN
RUGBY
Six Nations: France vs. Wales, 2 p.m., NBCSN
SKIING
FIS Alpine World Cup, women’s giant slalom, 11 a.m., NBCSN
SNOWBOARDING
FIS World Freestyle Championship: snowboard cross finals, day 1, noon, NBCSN
SOCCER
German Bundesliga, RB Leipzig vs. Hannover, 1:20 p.m., FS2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Arizona at Arizona State, 7 p.m., PAC-12
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Arkansas at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC
Alabama at Missouri, 7:30 p.m., SEC
Saturday’s TV | radio
BOXING
Top Rank Boxing: Main Event, Tommasone-Valdez, featherweights, 9 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, third round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41
European Tour, Saudi International, final round, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Boys, Montverde (Fla.) vs. Oak Hill (Va.), 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
Saturday at the Races: Holy Bull Stakes, 3 p.m., FS2
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Rutgers at Ohio State, 11 a.m., BTN
Kent State at Ball State, 11 a.m., CBSSN
St. John’s at Duke, 11 a.m., ESPN
Oklahoma at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Memphis at South Florida, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Seton Hall at Butler, 11 a.m., FS1
Georgia Tech at Florida State, 11 a.m., FSKC
South Carolina at Georgia, noon, SEC
Tulsa at Wichita State, 1 p.m., ESPNU
Southern Illinois at Bradley, 1 p.m., CBSSN
North Carolina at Louisville, 1 p.m., ESPN
Texas at Iowa State, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Duquesne at Dayton, 1 p.m., FCSA
Valparaiso at Evansville, 1 p.m., FSKC
Nebraska at Illinois, 1:15 p.m., BTN
Providence at DePaul, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Mississippi State at Mississippi, 2:30 p.m., SEC
Texas Tech at Kansas, 3 p.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)
Saint Louis at Rhode Island, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Kentucky at Florida, 3 p.m., ESPN
UCLA at Washington, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Massachusetts at Saint Joseph’s, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
Chicago State at New Mexico State, 4 p.m., FCSC
Oregon State at Utah, 4 p.m., PAC-12
Kansas State at Oklahoma State, 5 p.m., ESPNU, KCSP (610 AM)
Boise State at Nevada, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Indiana at Michigan State, 5 p.m., ESPN
Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Arkansas at LSU, 5 p.m., SEC
George Mason at VCU, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
Southern California at Washington State, 6 p.m., PAC-12
Missouri State at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m., KMCI Ch. 38
SMU at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Tennessee at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., ESPN
Alabama at Auburn, 7 p.m., ESPN2
TCU at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Missouri, 7:30 p.m., SEC, KMBZ (980 AM)
Oregon at Colorado, 8:30 p.m., PAC-12
Loyola-Chicago at Illinois State, 9 p.m., ESPN2
New Mexico at Fresno State, 9 p.m., ESPNU
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Wisconsin at Michigan State, 4:30 p.m., BTN
Notre Dame at Ohio State, 7 p.m., BTN
Michigan at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FCSA
Western Michigan at Nebraska-Omaha, 7 p.m., FCSC
MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING
Lehigh at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., FCSP
MOTOR SPORTS
Monster Energy Supercross: round 5, AMA Supercross series, 9 p.m., NBCSN
NBA
LA Lakers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9
NFL
NFL Honors, 8 p.m., CBS 5, 13
NHL
Edmonton at Philadelphia, noon, NHL
St. Louis at Columbus, 6 p.m., FSKC
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m., NBC 27, 41
RUGBY
Six Nations Rugby: Round 1 match, Scotland vs. Italy, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
Six Nations Rugby: Round 1 match, Ireland vs. England, 1:30 p.m., NBSCN
SKIING
FIS Alpine World Cup: women’s slalom, 6 a.m., Olympic Channel; 1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Tottenham vs. Newcastle United, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund, 8:30 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 8:30 a.m., FS2
EPL, Chelsea vs. Huddersfield Town, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Schalke, 11:20 a.m., FS2
EPL, Cardiff City vs. Bournemouth, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41
Men’s friendly, United States vs. Costa Rica, at San Jose, Calif., 2:30 p.m., FOX 4
Liga MX: Tijuana vs. Toluca, 9 p.m., FS1
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas Tech at Baylor, 1 p.m., FSKC+, FCSC
Texas at Oklahoma, 3 p.m., FSKC
