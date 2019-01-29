Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for February 1-2

Friday’s TV | radio

GOLF

European Tour, Saudi International, second round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF

European Tour, Saudi International, third round, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Girls, Lawrence vs. Olathe North, 5:30 p.m., Spectrum

Boys, Lawrence vs. Olathe North, 7 p.m., Spectrum

Lee’s Summit North vs. Park Hill South, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Pennsylvania at Cornell, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Davidson at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Yale at Harvard, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Michigan at Iowa, 6 p.m., FS1

Buffalo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Wright State at Illinois-Chicago, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Maryland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., FS1

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Michigan at Penn State, 6 p.m., BTN

Ohio State at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Hall of Fame Ceremony, Class of 2019, 7 p.m., NBCSN

NBA

Boston at New York, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Oklahoma City at Miami, 7 p.m., FSKC

Houston at Denver, 9 p.m., ESPN

RUGBY

Six Nations: France vs. Wales, 2 p.m., NBCSN

SKIING

FIS Alpine World Cup, women’s giant slalom, 11 a.m., NBCSN

SNOWBOARDING

FIS World Freestyle Championship: snowboard cross finals, day 1, noon, NBCSN

SOCCER

German Bundesliga, RB Leipzig vs. Hannover, 1:20 p.m., FS2

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Arizona at Arizona State, 7 p.m., PAC-12

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Arkansas at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC

Alabama at Missouri, 7:30 p.m., SEC

Saturday’s TV | radio

BOXING

Top Rank Boxing: Main Event, Tommasone-Valdez, featherweights, 9 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, third round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41

European Tour, Saudi International, final round, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Boys, Montverde (Fla.) vs. Oak Hill (Va.), 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

Saturday at the Races: Holy Bull Stakes, 3 p.m., FS2

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Rutgers at Ohio State, 11 a.m., BTN

Kent State at Ball State, 11 a.m., CBSSN

St. John’s at Duke, 11 a.m., ESPN

Oklahoma at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Memphis at South Florida, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Seton Hall at Butler, 11 a.m., FS1

Georgia Tech at Florida State, 11 a.m., FSKC

South Carolina at Georgia, noon, SEC

Tulsa at Wichita State, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Southern Illinois at Bradley, 1 p.m., CBSSN

North Carolina at Louisville, 1 p.m., ESPN

Texas at Iowa State, 1 p.m., ESPN2

Duquesne at Dayton, 1 p.m., FCSA

Valparaiso at Evansville, 1 p.m., FSKC

Nebraska at Illinois, 1:15 p.m., BTN

Providence at DePaul, 1:30 p.m., FS1

Mississippi State at Mississippi, 2:30 p.m., SEC

Texas Tech at Kansas, 3 p.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)

Saint Louis at Rhode Island, 3 p.m., CBSSN

Kentucky at Florida, 3 p.m., ESPN

UCLA at Washington, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Massachusetts at Saint Joseph’s, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

Chicago State at New Mexico State, 4 p.m., FCSC

Oregon State at Utah, 4 p.m., PAC-12

Kansas State at Oklahoma State, 5 p.m., ESPNU, KCSP (610 AM)

Boise State at Nevada, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Indiana at Michigan State, 5 p.m., ESPN

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Arkansas at LSU, 5 p.m., SEC

George Mason at VCU, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

Southern California at Washington State, 6 p.m., PAC-12

Missouri State at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m., KMCI Ch. 38

SMU at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Tennessee at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., ESPN

Alabama at Auburn, 7 p.m., ESPN2

TCU at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Missouri, 7:30 p.m., SEC, KMBZ (980 AM)

Oregon at Colorado, 8:30 p.m., PAC-12

Loyola-Chicago at Illinois State, 9 p.m., ESPN2

New Mexico at Fresno State, 9 p.m., ESPNU

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Wisconsin at Michigan State, 4:30 p.m., BTN

Notre Dame at Ohio State, 7 p.m., BTN

Michigan at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FCSA

Western Michigan at Nebraska-Omaha, 7 p.m., FCSC

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Lehigh at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., FCSP

MOTOR SPORTS

Monster Energy Supercross: round 5, AMA Supercross series, 9 p.m., NBCSN

NBA

LA Lakers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9

NFL

NFL Honors, 8 p.m., CBS 5, 13

NHL

Edmonton at Philadelphia, noon, NHL

St. Louis at Columbus, 6 p.m., FSKC

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m., NBC 27, 41

RUGBY

Six Nations Rugby: Round 1 match, Scotland vs. Italy, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

Six Nations Rugby: Round 1 match, Ireland vs. England, 1:30 p.m., NBSCN

SKIING

FIS Alpine World Cup: women’s slalom, 6 a.m., Olympic Channel; 1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN (same-day tape)

SOCCER

English Premier League (EPL), Tottenham vs. Newcastle United, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund, 8:30 a.m., FS1

Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 8:30 a.m., FS2

EPL, Chelsea vs. Huddersfield Town, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Schalke, 11:20 a.m., FS2

EPL, Cardiff City vs. Bournemouth, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41

Men’s friendly, United States vs. Costa Rica, at San Jose, Calif., 2:30 p.m., FOX 4

Liga MX: Tijuana vs. Toluca, 9 p.m., FS1

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas Tech at Baylor, 1 p.m., FSKC+, FCSC

Texas at Oklahoma, 3 p.m., FSKC

