Sports On the Air for January 28-29

Monday’s TV | radio
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Blue Springs vs. Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
LUGE
FIL World Luge Championship, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Duke at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPN
Maryland-Eastern Shore at Howard, 6 p.m., ESPNU
TCU at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN
Baylor at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
Golden State at Indiana, 6 p.m., NBA
Atlanta at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA
NHL
Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBCSN
SKIING
FIS Alpine World Cup: men’s downhill and super-G, 3 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC
Ohio State at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., BTN
West Virginia at Texas, 7 p.m., FS1
Tuesday’s TV | radio
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Blue Springs South vs. Park Hill, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tennessee at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SEC
Kansas at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
Virginia at N.C. State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Georgia at Arkansas, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Northwestern at Maryland, 6 p.m., FS1
North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., FSKC+
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 7 p.m., BTN
Saint Joseph’s at Dayton, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Mississippi state at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., SEC
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., ESPN
Ohio State at Michigan, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Pittsburgh at Clemson, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Nevada at UNLV, 10 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m., FSKC
New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m., TNT
Philadelphia at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
SKIING
FIS Alpine World Cup: men’s slalom, 10 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
English Premier League, Manchester United vs. Burnley, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
