Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for January 23-24

Wednesday’s TV | radio

FIGURE SKATING

European Championships: ladies short program, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

GOLF

Web.com Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, final round, 1 p.m., GOLF

European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, first round, 10 p.m., GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Providence at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Purdue at Ohio State, 6 p.m., BTN

VCU at Rhode Island, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Texas at TCU, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Illinois State at Bradley, 6 p.m., FSKC

Georgia at LSU, 6 p.m., SEC

DePaul at Marquette, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Missouri at Arkansas, 8 p.m., SEC, KMBZ (980 AM)

Wisconsin at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN

Loyola-Chicago at Missouri State, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Colorado State at Nevada, 10 p.m., CBSSN

NBA

San Antonio at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN

Denver at Utah, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Washington at Toronto, 6:30 p.m., NBSCN

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

Nashville at Vegas, 9 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

Australian Open, semifinals, 9 p.m., ESPN2; 2:30 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 5 p.m., FSKC+

Kansas at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network

Iowa State at Baylor, 7 p.m., FCSC

Thursday’s TV | radio

FIGURE SKATING

U.S. Championships: pairs short program, 4 p.m., NBSCN

European Championships: men’s short program, 6 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

U.S. Championships: ladies’ short program, 8 p.m., NBCSN

European Championships: pairs free skate, 10 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

GOLF

European Tour: Omega Dubai Desert Classic, first round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, first round, 10:15 a.m., 2 p.m., GOLF

European Tour: Omega Dubai Desert Classic, second round, 1:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Memphis at Temple, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Michigan State at Iowa, 6 p.m., FS1

UAB at North Texas, 7 p.m., beIN

Marshall at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Washington at Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Belmont at Murray State, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Arizona at Southern California, 8 p.m., FS1

Utah at Stanford, 8 p.m., PAC-12

Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at BYU, 10 p.m., ESPN2

Arizona State at UCLA, 10 p.m., FS1

Washington State at Oregon State, 10 p.m., PAC-12

MOTOR SPORTS

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Rolex 24 at Daytona qualifier, 2 p.m., NBCSN

NBA

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC

Golden State at Washington, 7 p.m., TNT

Minnesota at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., TNT

TENNIS

Australian Open, mixed doubles semifinals, women's doubles championship, 10 p.m., TENNIS

Australian Open, men’s semifinal, 2:30 a.m. (Friday), ESPN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Michigan at Purdue, 5 p.m., BTN

Missouri at Kentucky, 5:30 p.m., SEC

Notre Dame at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN

Louisville at Florida State, 6 p.m., FSKC+

Maryland at Ohio State, 7 p.m., BTN

Texas A&M at Auburn, 7:30 p.m., SEC

X GAMES

Day 1: freestyle skiing; women’s snowboarding, 9 p.m., ESPN2

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

