Sports On the Air for January 22-23

Tuesday’s TV | radio
BASEBALL
2019 Baseball Hall of Fame announcement, 2 p.m., MLB
GOLF
Web.com Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, third round, 1 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Lee’s Summit North vs. Blue Springs South, boys and girls doubleheader, 5:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Auburn at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SEC
Texas Tech at Kansas State, 6 p.m., ESPN2, KCSP (610 AM)
Minnesota at Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN
Mississippi State at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN
Villanova at Butler, 6 p.m., FS1
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., FSKC+
Wichita State at South Florida, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Texas A&M at Florida, 7:30 p.m., SEC
Indiana at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN
Duke at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m., ESPN
Mississippi at Alabama, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Wake Forest at Virginia, 8 p.m., FSKC+
New Mexico at UNLV, 9 p.m., CBSSN
San Diego State at Fresno State, 10 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., NBA, FSKC
NHL
Detroit at Edmonton, 8 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
Women’s friendly, Spain vs. United States, 1:25 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
Australian Open, quarterfinals, 6 p.m., TENNIS; 8 p.m., 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oklahoma at TCU, 8 p.m., FS1
Wednesday’s TV | radio
FIGURE SKATING
European Championships: ladies short program, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
GOLF
Web.com Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, final round, 1 p.m., GOLF
European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, first round, 10 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Providence at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Purdue at Ohio State, 6 p.m., BTN
VCU at Rhode Island, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Texas at TCU, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Illinois State at Bradley, 6 p.m., FSKC
Georgia at LSU, 6 p.m., SEC
DePaul at Marquette, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Missouri at Arkansas, 8 p.m., SEC, KMBZ (980 AM)
Wisconsin at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN
Loyola-Chicago at Missouri State, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Colorado State at Nevada, 10 p.m., CBSSN
NBA
San Antonio at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN
Denver at Utah, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Washington at Toronto, 6:30 p.m., NBSCN
St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
Nashville at Vegas, 9 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
Australian Open, semifinals, 9 p.m., ESPN2; 2:30 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas Tech at West Virginia, 5 p.m., FSKC+
Kansas at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network
Iowa State at Baylor, 7 p.m., FCSC
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
