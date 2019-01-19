Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for January 22-23

Tuesday’s TV | radio

BASEBALL

2019 Baseball Hall of Fame announcement, 2 p.m., MLB

GOLF

Web.com Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, third round, 1 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Lee’s Summit North vs. Blue Springs South, boys and girls doubleheader, 5:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Auburn at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SEC

Texas Tech at Kansas State, 6 p.m., ESPN2, KCSP (610 AM)

Minnesota at Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN

Mississippi State at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN

Villanova at Butler, 6 p.m., FS1

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., FSKC+

Wichita State at South Florida, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Texas A&M at Florida, 7:30 p.m., SEC

Indiana at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN

Duke at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m., ESPN

Mississippi at Alabama, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Wake Forest at Virginia, 8 p.m., FSKC+

New Mexico at UNLV, 9 p.m., CBSSN

San Diego State at Fresno State, 10 p.m., ESPNU

NBA

Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., NBA, FSKC

NHL

Detroit at Edmonton, 8 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

Women’s friendly, Spain vs. United States, 1:25 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

Australian Open, quarterfinals, 6 p.m., TENNIS; 8 p.m., 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Oklahoma at TCU, 8 p.m., FS1

Wednesday’s TV | radio

FIGURE SKATING

European Championships: ladies short program, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

GOLF

Web.com Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, final round, 1 p.m., GOLF

European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, first round, 10 p.m., GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Providence at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Purdue at Ohio State, 6 p.m., BTN

VCU at Rhode Island, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Texas at TCU, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Illinois State at Bradley, 6 p.m., FSKC

Georgia at LSU, 6 p.m., SEC

DePaul at Marquette, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Missouri at Arkansas, 8 p.m., SEC, KMBZ (980 AM)

Wisconsin at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN

Loyola-Chicago at Missouri State, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Colorado State at Nevada, 10 p.m., CBSSN

NBA

San Antonio at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN

Denver at Utah, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Washington at Toronto, 6:30 p.m., NBSCN

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

Nashville at Vegas, 9 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

Australian Open, semifinals, 9 p.m., ESPN2; 2:30 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 5 p.m., FSKC+

Kansas at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network

Iowa State at Baylor, 7 p.m., FCSC

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

