Sports On the Air for January 10-11

Thursday’s TV | radio
GOLF
PGA Tour, Sony Open, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SMU at Connecticut, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Cincinnati at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Winthrop at Campbell, 6 p.m., ESPNU
California Baptist at UMKC, 6 p.m., KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
UAB at Louisiana Tech, 6:30 p.m., beIN
Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m., FS1
Robert Morris at St. Francis, 8 p.m., CBSSN
UCLA at Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN
Penn State at Nebraska, 8 p.m., ESPN2
East Carolina at Memphis, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Washington State at Colorado, 8 p.m., PAC-12
Washington at Utah, 9 p.m., FS1
Pacific at Gonzaga, 10 p.m., ESPN2
Southern California at Oregon State, 10 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
Boston at Miami, 6 p.m., TNT
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m., TNT, FSKC+
NHL
Montreal at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Quinnipiac at Marist, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Morehead State at Belmont, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Indiana at Ohio State, 5 p.m., BTN
Louisville at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPN
Kentucky at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC
Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN
Georgia at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC
Friday’s TV | radio
GOLF
PGA Tour, Sony Open, second round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Boys, Harmon vs. Washington, 7 p.m., Spectrum
Boys, Bishop Miege at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m., KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
Boys, Rancho Christian (Calif.) at Memphis East (Tenn.), 8 p.m., ESPN2
HOCKEY
ECHL, Cincinnati at Kansas City Mavericks, 7 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wright State at Northern Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Siena at Marist, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Indiana at Maryland, 6 p.m., FS1
Purdue at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., FS1
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Miami (Ohio) at Western Michigan, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Minnesota at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NBCSN
Northeastern at Maine, 6:30 p.m., FCSA
Michigan State at Penn State, 7 p.m., BTN
Nebraska at Denver, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING
Maryland at Purdue, 5 p.m., BTN
NBA
Indiana at New York, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
LA Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Buffalo at Carolina, 6:30 p.m., NHL
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Missouri at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC
Georgia at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FCSC
LSU at Auburn, 7:30 p.m., SEC
Oregon at Southern California, 10 p.m., PAC-12
