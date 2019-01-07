Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for January 10-11

Thursday’s TV | radio

GOLF

PGA Tour, Sony Open, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SMU at Connecticut, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Cincinnati at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Winthrop at Campbell, 6 p.m., ESPNU

California Baptist at UMKC, 6 p.m., KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

UAB at Louisiana Tech, 6:30 p.m., beIN

Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m., FS1

Robert Morris at St. Francis, 8 p.m., CBSSN

UCLA at Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN

Penn State at Nebraska, 8 p.m., ESPN2

East Carolina at Memphis, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Washington State at Colorado, 8 p.m., PAC-12

Washington at Utah, 9 p.m., FS1

Pacific at Gonzaga, 10 p.m., ESPN2

Southern California at Oregon State, 10 p.m., ESPNU

NBA

Boston at Miami, 6 p.m., TNT

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m., TNT, FSKC+

NHL

Montreal at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Quinnipiac at Marist, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Morehead State at Belmont, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Indiana at Ohio State, 5 p.m., BTN

Louisville at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPN

Kentucky at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC

Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN

Georgia at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC

Friday’s TV | radio

GOLF

PGA Tour, Sony Open, second round, 5 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Boys, Harmon vs. Washington, 7 p.m., Spectrum

Boys, Bishop Miege at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m., KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

Boys, Rancho Christian (Calif.) at Memphis East (Tenn.), 8 p.m., ESPN2

HOCKEY

ECHL, Cincinnati at Kansas City Mavericks, 7 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wright State at Northern Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Siena at Marist, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Indiana at Maryland, 6 p.m., FS1

Purdue at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., FS1

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Miami (Ohio) at Western Michigan, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Minnesota at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NBCSN

Northeastern at Maine, 6:30 p.m., FCSA

Michigan State at Penn State, 7 p.m., BTN

Nebraska at Denver, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Maryland at Purdue, 5 p.m., BTN

NBA

Indiana at New York, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

LA Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Buffalo at Carolina, 6:30 p.m., NHL

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Missouri at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC

Georgia at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FCSC

LSU at Auburn, 7:30 p.m., SEC

Oregon at Southern California, 10 p.m., PAC-12

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber;Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic sis Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; NHL - Ch. 312 on Time Warner, Ch. 276 on Comcast, Ch. 215 on DirecTV, Ch. 157 or 625 on Dish Network; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

