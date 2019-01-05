Sports On the Air for January 8-9

Tuesday’s TV | radio
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tennessee at Missouri, 6 p.m., ESPN2, KMBZ (980 AM)
Maryland at Minnesota, 6 p.m., BTN
Duke at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ESPN
Iowa State at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
Texas at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m., ESPNU
St. John’s at Villanova, 6 p.m., FS1
Texas A&M at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC
Loyola Chicago at Evansville, 7 p.m., CBSSN
North Carolina at N.C. State, 8 p.m., ESPN
Purdue at Michigan State, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPNEWS
Mississippi State at South Carolina, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Alabama at LSU, 8 p.m., SEC
Wyoming at San Diego State, 9 p.m., CBSSN
UNLV at New Mexico, 10 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., NBA, FSKC+
New York at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., NBA
NHL
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
Wednesday’s TV | radio
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Georgetown at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Vanderbilt at Georgia, 5:30 p.m., SEC
West Virginia at Kansas State, 6 p.m., ESPNU, KCSP (610 AM)
Ohio State at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN
Marquette at Creighton, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Auburn at Mississippi, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Houston at Temple, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., FSKC+
Butler at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Florida at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SEC
TCU at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN2, WHB (810 AM)
Iowa at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN
Massachusetts at Saint Louis, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Virginia at Boston College, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Miami (Fla.) at Florida State, 8 p.m., FSKC+
Arizona State at California, 8 p.m., PAC-12
San Jose State at Nevada, 10 p.m., CBSSN
Arizona at Stanford, 10 p.m., PAC-12
NBA
Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN
Detroit at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Kansas at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
Kansas State at Baylor, 7 p.m., FSKC
Oklahoma at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network
