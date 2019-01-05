Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for January 8-9

Tuesday’s TV | radio

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tennessee at Missouri, 6 p.m., ESPN2, KMBZ (980 AM)

Maryland at Minnesota, 6 p.m., BTN

Duke at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ESPN

Iowa State at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

Texas at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m., ESPNU

St. John’s at Villanova, 6 p.m., FS1

Texas A&M at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC

Loyola Chicago at Evansville, 7 p.m., CBSSN

North Carolina at N.C. State, 8 p.m., ESPN

Purdue at Michigan State, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPNEWS

Mississippi State at South Carolina, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Alabama at LSU, 8 p.m., SEC

Wyoming at San Diego State, 9 p.m., CBSSN

UNLV at New Mexico, 10 p.m., ESPN2

NBA

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., NBA, FSKC+

New York at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., NBA

NHL

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

Wednesday’s TV | radio

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Georgetown at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Vanderbilt at Georgia, 5:30 p.m., SEC

West Virginia at Kansas State, 6 p.m., ESPNU, KCSP (610 AM)

Ohio State at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN

Marquette at Creighton, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Auburn at Mississippi, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Houston at Temple, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., FSKC+

Butler at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Florida at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SEC

TCU at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN2, WHB (810 AM)

Iowa at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN

Massachusetts at Saint Louis, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Virginia at Boston College, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Miami (Fla.) at Florida State, 8 p.m., FSKC+

Arizona State at California, 8 p.m., PAC-12

San Jose State at Nevada, 10 p.m., CBSSN

Arizona at Stanford, 10 p.m., PAC-12

NBA

Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN

Detroit at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Kansas at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

Kansas State at Baylor, 7 p.m., FSKC

Oklahoma at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber;FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

  Comments  