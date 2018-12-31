Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for January 3-4

Thursday’s TV | radio

GOLF

PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Under Armour All-America Game, at Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m., ESPN2

MEN’SCOLLEGE BASKETBALL

Iowa at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN

Penn State at Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN

N.C. State at Miami (Fla.), 6 p.m., ESPNU

Illinois at Indiana, 6 p.m., FS1

Western Kentucky at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m., beIN

George Mason at St. Joseph’s, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

Utah at Arizona State, 7 p.m., PAC-12

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN

St. Mary’s at San Francisco, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Jacksonville State at Belmont, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m., FS1

Wichita State at Memphis, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

California at Southern California, 9 p.m., PAC-12

Stanford at UCLA, 10 p.m., ESPN

BYU at Pacific, 10 p.m., ESPNU

NBA

Toronto at San Antonio, 7 p.m., TNT

Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

Washington at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC

SOCCER

English Premier League, Manchester City vs. Liverpool, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Duke at N.C. State, 6 p.m., FSKC+

Mississippi State at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SEC

Connecticut at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN

South Carolina at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SEC

Friday’s TV | radio

GOLF

PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, second round, 5 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Girls, Raytown vs. Fort Osage, 5:30 p.m., Spectrum

Boys, Raytown vs. Fort Osage, 7 p.m., Spectrum

Boys, Olathe South vs. Shawnee Mission South, 7 p.m., KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

Boys, Mayfair at Sierra Canyon, 10:30 p.m., ESPNU

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Ball State at Toledo, 6 p.m., CBSSN

SMU at Tulane, 6 p.m., ESPN2

IUPUI at Illinois-Chicago, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Buffalo at Eastern Michigan, 8 p.m., CBSSN

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Ohio State at Michigan State, 6 p.m., BTN

Penn State at Minnesota, 8 p.m., ESPNU

NBA

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m., ESPN

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9:30 p.m., ESPN, FSKC

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBAL

DePaul at Marquette, 7 p.m., FS1

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Nebraska at UCLA, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Washington at Oregon, 8 p.m., PAC-12

Southern California at Stanford, 10 p.m., PAC-12

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber;Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; SpectrumFS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber;NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

  Comments  