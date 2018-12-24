Sports On the Air for December 31-January 1

Monday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Military Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech, at Annapolis, Md., 11 a.m., ESPN, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
Sun Bowl: Stanford vs. Pittsburgh, at El Paso, Texas, 1 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Redbox Bowl: Michigan State vs. Oregon, at Santa Clara, Calif., 2 p.m., FOX 4
Liberty Bowl: Missouri vs. Oklahoma State, at Memphis, 2:45 p.m., ESPN, KMBZ (98.1 FM), KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
Holiday Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah, at San Diego, 6 p.m., FS1
Gator Bowl: N.C. State vs. Texas A&M, at Jacksonville, Fla., 6:30 p.m., ESPN
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Marshall at Virginia, noon, FSKC
Creighton at Providence, 3 p.m., FS1
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Professional Fighters League: PFL Championship, 6 p.m., NBCSN
NBA
Boston at San Antonio, 6 p.m., NBA
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC+
NHL
Nashville at Washington, 11:30 a.m., NHL
N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Nebraska at Ohio State, noon, BTN
Illinois at Northwestern, 2 p.m., BTN
Tuesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Outback Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Iowa, at Tampa, Fla., 11 a.m., ESPN2
Citrus Bowl: Kentucky vs. Penn State, at Orlando, Fla., noon, ABC 2, 9
Fiesta Bowl: LSU vs. Central Florida, at Glendale, Ariz., noon, ESPN, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
Rose Bowl: Washington vs. Ohio State, at Pasadena, Calif., 4 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2, WHB (810 AM)
Sugar Bowl: Texas vs. Georgia, at New Orleans, 7:45 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2, WHB (810 AM)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, noon, ESPNU
Marquette at St. John’s, 6 p.m., FS1
Cal State Fullerton at Washington, 9 p.m., PAC-12
NBA
Utah at Toronto, 6:30 p.m., NBA
NHL
Winter Classic: Boston vs. Chicago, at Notre Dame Stadium, noon, NBC 27, 41
Philadelphia at Nashville, 7:30 p.m., NHL
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Everton vs. Leicester City, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
EPL, Arsenal vs. Fulham, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
EPL, Cardiff City vs. Tottenham, 11:25 a.m., NBCSN
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber;FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber;NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; NHL - Ch. 312 on Time Warner, Ch. 276 on Comcast, Ch. 215 on DirecTV, Ch. 157 or 625 on Dish Network; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber.
