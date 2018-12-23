Sports On the Air for December 30-31

Sunday’s TV | radio
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Binghamton at Michigan, 11 a.m., BTN
Appalachian State at Saint Louis, 2 p.m., FSKC
Lipscomb at Clemson, 2 p.m., FSKC+
Simpson at Northwest Missouri, 2 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
Mount St. Mary’s at Minnesota, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Alabama at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m., ESPNU
Massachusetts at Georgia, 5 p.m., SEC
UC Davis at Southern California, 8 p.m., PAC-12
NBA
Oklahoma City at Dallas, 6 p.m., FSKC
NFL
N.Y. Jets at New England, noon, CBS 5, 13
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, noon, FOX 4
Oakland at Chiefs, 3:25 p.m., CBS 5, 13, KCFX (101.1 FM)
Chicago at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m., FOX 4
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41, WHB (810 AM)
RUGBY
Premiership, Bath vs. Leicester, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, 5:55 a.m., NBCSN
EPL, Southampton vs. Manchester City, 8:10 a.m., NBCSN
EPL, Manchester United vs. Bournemouth, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Iowa at Michigan State, noon, ESPN2
Vermont at Kansas, 2 p.m., KMCI Ch. 38, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
Utah at Colorado, 2 p.m., PAC-12
South Florida at LSU, 3 p.m., SEC
UCLA at Southern California, 4 p.m., PAC-12
Arizona State at Arizona, 6 p.m., PAC-12
Monday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Military Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech, at Annapolis, Md., 11 a.m., ESPN, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
Sun Bowl: Stanford vs. Pittsburgh, at El Paso, Texas, 1 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Redbox Bowl: Michigan State vs. Oregon, at Santa Clara, Calif., 2 p.m., FOX 4
Liberty Bowl: Missouri vs. Oklahoma State, at Memphis, 2:45 p.m., ESPN, KMBZ (98.1 FM), KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
Holiday Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah, at San Diego, 6 p.m., FS1
Gator Bowl: N.C. State vs. Texas A&M, at Jacksonville, Fla., 6:30 p.m., ESPN
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Marshall at Virginia, noon, FSKC
Creighton at Providence, 3 p.m., FS1
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Professional Fighters League: PFL Championship, 6 p.m., NBCSN
NBA
Boston at San Antonio, 6 p.m., NBA
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC+
NHL
Nashville at Washington, 11:30 a.m., NHL
N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Nebraska at Ohio State, noon, BTN
Illinois at Northwestern, 2 p.m., BTN
