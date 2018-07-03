Sports On the Air for December 26-27

Wednesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
First Responders Bowl: Boston College vs. Boise State, at Dallas, 12:30 p.m., ESPN
Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech, at Detroit, 4:15 p.m., ESPN
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Cheez-It Bowl: California vs. TCU, at Phoenix, 8 p.m., ESPN
NBA
Toronto at Miami, 6:30 p.m., NBA
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Fulham vs. Wolves, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
EPL, Liverpool vs. Newcastle, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
EPL, Brighton vs. Arsenal, 11:10 a.m., NBCSN
Italian Serie A, Napoli vs. Internazionale, 1:25 p.m., ESPNEWS
EPL, Watford vs. Chelsea, 1:25 p.m., NBCSN
Thursday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Independence Bowl: Temple vs. Duke, at Shreveport, La., 12:30 p.m., ESPN
Pinstripe Bowl: Miami vs. Wisconsin, at Yankee Stadium, 4:15 p.m., ESPN, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. Vanderbilt, at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UMKC at Creighton, 7 p.m., FS1
NBA
Boston at Houston, 7 p.m., TNT
Philadelphia at Utah, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
SOCCER
EPL, Southampton vs. West Ham, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network.
Comments