Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for December 26-27

Wednesday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

First Responders Bowl: Boston College vs. Boise State, at Dallas, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech, at Detroit, 4:15 p.m., ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl: California vs. TCU, at Phoenix, 8 p.m., ESPN

NBA

Toronto at Miami, 6:30 p.m., NBA

SOCCER

English Premier League (EPL), Fulham vs. Wolves, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN

EPL, Liverpool vs. Newcastle, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN

EPL, Brighton vs. Arsenal, 11:10 a.m., NBCSN

Italian Serie A, Napoli vs. Internazionale, 1:25 p.m., ESPNEWS

EPL, Watford vs. Chelsea, 1:25 p.m., NBCSN

Thursday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Independence Bowl: Temple vs. Duke, at Shreveport, La., 12:30 p.m., ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl: Miami vs. Wisconsin, at Yankee Stadium, 4:15 p.m., ESPN, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. Vanderbilt, at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UMKC at Creighton, 7 p.m., FS1

NBA

Boston at Houston, 7 p.m., TNT

Philadelphia at Utah, 9:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

SOCCER

EPL, Southampton vs. West Ham, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

