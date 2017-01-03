Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for December 25-26

Tuesday’s TV | radio

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Diamond Head Classic, seventh-place game, Colorado vs. Rhode Island/Charlotte loser, noon, ESPNU

Diamond Head Classic, fifth-place game. Hawaii vs. Rhode Island/Charlotte winner, 2 p.m., ESPNU

Diamond Head Classic, third-place game, UNLV vs. Bucknell, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

Diamond Head Classic, championship game, TCU vs. Indiana St., 8 p.m., ESPN2

NBA

Milwaukee at New York, 11 a.m., ESPN

Oklahoma City at Houston, 2 p.m., ABC 2, 9

Philadelphia at Boston, 4:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9, WHB (810 AM)

LA Lakers at Golden State, 7 p.m., ABC 2, 9, ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

Portland at Utah, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

First Responders Bowl: Boston College vs. Boise State, at Dallas, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech, at Detroit, 4:15 p.m., ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl: California vs. TCU, at Phoenix, 8 p.m., ESPN

NBA

Toronto at Miami, 6:30 p.m., NBA

SOCCER

English Premier League (EPL), Fulham vs. Wolves, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN

EPL, Liverpool vs. Newcastle, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN

EPL, Brighton vs. Arsenal, 11:10 a.m., NBCSN

Italian Serie A, Napoli vs. Internazionale, 1:25 p.m., ESPNEWS

EPL, Watford vs. Chelsea, 1:25 p.m., NBCSN

KEY: NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber;ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network.

