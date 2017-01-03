Sports On the Air for December 25-26

Tuesday’s TV | radio
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Diamond Head Classic, seventh-place game, Colorado vs. Rhode Island/Charlotte loser, noon, ESPNU
Diamond Head Classic, fifth-place game. Hawaii vs. Rhode Island/Charlotte winner, 2 p.m., ESPNU
Diamond Head Classic, third-place game, UNLV vs. Bucknell, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
Diamond Head Classic, championship game, TCU vs. Indiana St., 8 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
Milwaukee at New York, 11 a.m., ESPN
Oklahoma City at Houston, 2 p.m., ABC 2, 9
Philadelphia at Boston, 4:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9, WHB (810 AM)
LA Lakers at Golden State, 7 p.m., ABC 2, 9, ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
Portland at Utah, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Wednesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
First Responders Bowl: Boston College vs. Boise State, at Dallas, 12:30 p.m., ESPN
Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech, at Detroit, 4:15 p.m., ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl: California vs. TCU, at Phoenix, 8 p.m., ESPN
NBA
Toronto at Miami, 6:30 p.m., NBA
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Fulham vs. Wolves, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
EPL, Liverpool vs. Newcastle, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
EPL, Brighton vs. Arsenal, 11:10 a.m., NBCSN
Italian Serie A, Napoli vs. Internazionale, 1:25 p.m., ESPNEWS
EPL, Watford vs. Chelsea, 1:25 p.m., NBCSN
KEY: NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber;ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network.
