Sports On the Air for December 24-25

Monday’s TV | radio
NFL
Denver at Oakland, 7:15 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
Tuesday’s TV | radio
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Diamond Head Classic, seventh-place game, noon, ESPNU
Diamond Head Classic, fifth-place game, 2 p.m., ESPNU
Diamond Head Classic, third-place game, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
Diamond Head Classic, championship game, 8 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
Milwaukee at New York, 11 a.m., ESPN
Oklahoma City at Houston, 2 p.m., ABC 2, 9
Philadelphia at Boston, 4:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9, WHB (810 AM)
LA Lakers at Golden State, 7 p.m., ABC 2, 9, ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
Portland at Utah, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber;CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber.
Comments