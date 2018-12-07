Weekend Football on TV for December 12

Friday
COLLEGE
NCAA Division III championship game, Mary Hardin Baylor vs. Mount Union, 6 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA FCS semifinal, South Dakota St. vs. North Dakota St., 7 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday
COLLEGE
Celebration Bowl, North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn St., at Atlanta, 11 a.m., ABC 2, 9
Cure Bowl, Tulane vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, at Orlando, Fla., 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
New Mexico Bowl, North Texas vs. Utah St., at Albuquerque, 1 p.m., ESPN
NCAA FCS semifinal, Maine at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m., ESPN2
LAs Vegas Bowl, Arizona St. vs. Fresno St., 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9
NCAA Division II championship game, Valdosta St. vs. Ferris St., 3 p.m., ESPNU
Camellia Bowl, Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan, at Montgomery, Ala., 4:30 p.m., ESPN
New Orleans Bowl, Tennessee State vs. Appalachian State, 8 p.m., ESPN
NFL
Houston at N.Y. Jets, 3:30 p.m., NFL
Cleveland at Denver, 7:20 p.m., NFL
Sunday
NFL
Miami at Minnesota, noon, CBS 5, 13
Green Bay at Chicago, noon, FOX 4
New England at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Philadelphia at LA Rams, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41
Monday
NFL
New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15, ESPN
