Sports On the Air for November 25-26

Sunday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
NBA G-League, Canton at Capital City, 2 p.m., NBA
CFL PLAYOFFS
106th Grey Cup, Calgary vs. Ottawa, 5 p.m., ESPN2
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
AdvoCare Invitational, seventh-place game, 9:30 a.m., ESPNU
AdvoCare Invitational, championship game, noon, ESPN
Wooden Legacy, fifth-place game, 1 p.m., ESPNU
AdvoCare Invitational, third-place game, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Wooden Legacy, third-place game, 3 p.m., ESPNU
AdvoCare Invitational, fifth-place game, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
Cal St. Bakersfield at Southern Cal, 6 p.m., PAC-12
Wooden Legacy, championship game, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula One, Ethiad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN2
NBA
Golden State at San Antonio, 6 p.m., NBA
NFL
New England at N.Y. Jets, noon, CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)
Arizona at LA Chargers, 3 p.m., FOX 4
Pittsburgh at Denver, 3:25 p.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)
Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM); joined in-progress on WHB (810 AM) after MLS
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Bournemouth vs. Arsenal, 7:25 a.m., NBCSN
German Bundesliga, Freiburg vs. Werder Bremen, 8:30 a.m., FS1
EPL, Wolves vs. Huddersfield Town, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN
Italian Serie A, Lazio vs. AC Milan, 10:55 a.m., ESPNEWS
Bundesliga, Borussia M’gladbach vs. Hannover, 11 a.m., FS1
FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, quarterfinals, 12:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., FS2
MLS playoffs, Eastern Conference championship, leg 1, N.Y. Red Bulls at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN
MLS playoffs, Western Conference championship, leg 1, Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 6:30 p.m., FS1, WHB (810 AM)
WINTER SPORTS
FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup: Killington Cup, women’s slalom, noon, NBC 27, 41
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Stony Brook at Penn St., noon, BTN
Iona at Kansas, 2 p.m., KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
Monday’s TV | radio
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Nebraska at Clemson, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Eastern Michigan at TCU, 7 p.m., FSKC
Minnesota at Boston College, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Santa Clara at California, 8 p.m., PAC-12
Texas Southern at Oregon, 10 p.m., PAC-12
NBA
Houston at Washington, 6 p.m., NBA
NFL
Tennessee at Houston, 7:15 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
