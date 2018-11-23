Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for November 24-25

November 23, 2018 06:08 PM

Saturday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Florida at Florida State, 11 a.m., ABC 2, 9

Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Syracuse at Boston College, 11 a.m., ESPN

Purdue at Indiana, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Michigan at Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX 4, WHB (810 AM)

Baylor vs. Texas Tech, 11 a.m., FS1

Georgia Tech at Georgia, 11 a.m., SEC

Wake Forest at Duke, 11:30 a.m., FSKC+

Stanford at UCLA, 2 p.m., PAC-12

Maryland at Penn State, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9

Illinois at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Auburn at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13

Pittsburgh at Miami (Fla.), 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Temple at Connecticut, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Arizona St. at Arizona, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Rutgers at Michigan St., 3 p.m., FOX 4

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC

Southern U. vs. Grambling St., 4 p.m., NBCSN

Kansas State at Iowa State, 6 p.m., FS1, KCSP (610 AM)

South Carolina at Clemson, 6 p.m., ESPN

Kentucky at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPN2

San Jose State at Fresno State, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Colorado at California, 6 p.m., PAC-12

LSU at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

Notre Dame at Southern Cal, 7 p.m., ABC 2, 9, WHB (810 AM)

Oklahoma State at TCU, 7 p.m., FOX 4

Nevada at UNLV, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

BYU at Utah, 9 p.m., FS1

Utah St. at Boise St., 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Hawaii at San Diego St., 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

PGA Tour, ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf, final round, 7 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Kansas Class 6A state championship game, Blue Valley North vs. Derby, 1 p.m., Spectrum, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Campbell at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FSKC

Iona at Providence, 3 p.m., FSKC+

Lehigh at Kansas State, 3:30 p.m., FSKC

Northern Colorado at Texas Tech, 4:30 p.m., FCSP

Emerald Coast Classic, championship, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Delaware St. at Washington St., 9:30 p.m., PAC-12

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula One, Ethiad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice, 3:55 a.m., ESPN2

Formula One, Ethiad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, qualifying, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2

NBA

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m., NBA

NHL

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 6 p.m., FSKC+, KCWJ (1030 AM)

RUGBY

Premiership Rugby, Exeter vs. Gloucester, 2 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

SOCCER

German Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf, 8:20 a.m., FS2

English Premier League (EPL), West Ham vs. Manchester City, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN

EPL, Tottenham vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41

Bundesliga, Schalke 04 vs. FC Nürnberg, 11:20 a.m., FS2

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, quarterfinal, 1:50 p.m., FS2

Liga MX, Monterrey vs. Atlas, 9 p.m., FS2

WINTER SPORTS

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup: Killington Cup, women’s giant slalom; men’s downhill, noon, NBCSN

Luge, FIL World Cup, women’s singles, 9 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

West Virginia at Texas, 1 p.m., Longhorn Network

Big East Championship, 4 p.m., FS2

Wisconsin at Penn St., 7 p.m., BTN

Sunday’s TV | radio

BASKETBALL

NBA G-League, Canton at Capital City, 2 p.m., NBA

CFL PLAYOFFS

106th Grey Cup, Calgary vs. Ottawa, 5 p.m., ESPN2

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

AdvoCare Invitational, seventh-place game, 9:30 a.m., ESPNU

AdvoCare Invitational, championship game, noon, ESPN

Wooden Legacy, fifth-place game, 1 p.m., ESPNU

AdvoCare Invitational, third-place game, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Wooden Legacy, third-place game, 3 p.m., ESPNU

AdvoCare Invitational, fifth-place game, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

Cal St. Bakersfield at Southern Cal, 6 p.m., PAC-12

Wooden Legacy, championship game, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula One, Ethiad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN2

NBA

Golden State at San Antonio, 6 p.m., NBA

NFL

New England at N.Y. Jets, noon, CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)

Seattle at Carolina, noon, FOX 4

Pittsburgh at Denver, 3:25 p.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)

Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM); joined in-progress on WHB (810 AM) after MLS

SOCCER

EPL, Bournemouth vs. Arsenal, 7:25 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, Freiburg vs. Werder Bremen, 8:30 a.m., FS1

EPL, Wolves vs. Huddersfield Town, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN

Italian Serie A, Lazio vs. AC Milan, 10:55 a.m., ESPNEWS

Bundesliga, Borussia M’gladbach vs. Hannover, 11 a.m., FS1

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, quarterfinals, 12:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., FS2

MLS playoffs, Eastern Conference championship, leg 1, N.Y. Red Bulls at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN

MLS playoffs, Western Conference championship, leg 1, Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 6:30 p.m., FS1, WHB (810 AM)

WINTER SPORTS

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup: Killington Cup, women’s slalom, noon, NBC 27, 41

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Stony Brook at Penn St., noon, BTN

Iona at Kansas, 2 p.m., KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

