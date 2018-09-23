Sports On the Air for September 24-25

Monday’s TV | radio
MLB
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7 p.m., MLB
Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
NFL
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
SOCCER
English Premier League, Southampton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 2 p.m., NBCSN
Tuesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE SOCCER
Men, Ohio St. at Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Men, Northwestern at Indiana, 6:30 p.m., BTN
MLB
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m., FSKC
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., ESPN
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m., MLB
LA Dodgers at Arizona, 9 p.m., ESPN
NHL PRESEASON
Columbus at Buffalo, 6 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
German Bundesliga, Werder Bremen vs. Hertha Berlin, 11:20 a.m., FS2
Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Augsburg, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Bundesliga, Freiburg vs. Schalke, 1:30 p.m., FS2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
BYU at Pepperdine, 8 p.m., ESPNU
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber.
