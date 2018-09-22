Sports On the Air for September 23-24

Sunday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE SOCCER
Women, Ohio St. at Northwestern, noon, ESPNU
Women, Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 1 p.m., KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
Women, Indiana at Iowa, 2 p.m., BTN
Women, Mississippi St. at Tennessee, 2 p.m., SEC
Women, Kentucky at South Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Men, Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m., PAC-12
EQUESTRIAN
FEI World Equestrian Games, Jumping Individual Third Competition: Round B, 11 a.m., NBC 27, 41
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Portugal Masters, final round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, Tour Championship, final round, 11 a.m., GOLF; 12:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41
Web.com Tour, Tour Championship, final round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
Champions Tour, Sanford International, final round, 3 p.m., GOLF
MLB
Royals at Detroit, noon, FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, noon, TBS
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., MLB
Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m., TBS
Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m., ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
NHRA, Midwest Nationals, final, 1 p.m., FS1
NFL
San Francisco at Chiefs, noon, FOX 4, KCFX (101.1 FM)
Denver at Baltimore, 3 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Dallas at Seattle, 3:25 p.m., FOX 4
New England at Detroit, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41, WHB (810 AM)
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, U.S. Border Patrol Invitational, 4 p.m., CBS 5, 13 (taped)
RUGBY
English Premiership, Saracens vs. Gloucester, 1 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
Italian Serie A, Torino vs. Napoli, 5:25 a.m., ESPN2
English Premier League (EPL), West Ham United vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
German Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Mainz, 8:30 a.m., FS1
EPL, Arsenal vs. Everton, 10 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Eintracht vs. Leipzig, 11 a.m., FS1
MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, noon, ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
MLS, Seattle at LA Galaxy, 6 p.m., FS1
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Kentucky at Tennessee, noon, SEC
Michigan St. at Nebraska, 2 p.m., ESPNU
Arizona at Stanford, 2 p.m., PAC-12
Washington at Oregon St., 4 p.m., PAC-12
Monday’s TV | radio
MLB
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7 p.m., MLB
Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
NFL
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
SOCCER
EPL, Southampton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 2 p.m., NBCSN
