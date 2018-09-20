Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for September 21-22

September 20, 2018 11:45 PM

Friday’s TV | radio

BOXING

Jon Fernandez vs. O’Shaquie Foster, super featherweights; Irvin Gonzalez Jr. vs. Carlos Ramos, featherweights; Wesley Ferrer vs. Steven Ortiz, lightweights, 8:45 p.m., SHO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Florida Atlantic at Central Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN

Harvard at Brown, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Penn St. at Illinois, 8 p.m., FS1

Washington St. at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE SOCCER

Men, Wisconsin at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN

Women, Arizona at Stanford, 10 p.m., PAC-12

EQUESTRIAN

FEI World Equestrian Games, Jumping Team Medals, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

GOLF

European PGA Tour, Portugal Masters, second round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF

Web.com Tour, Tour Championship, second round, 9 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, Tour Championship, second round, noon, GOLF

Champions Tour, Sanford International, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Staley vs. Lee’s Summit West, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Blue Springs vs. Blue Springs South, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

Shawnee Mission North vs. Olathe West, 7:30 p.m., Spectrum, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

Oaks Christian (Calif.) at Bakersfield Christian (Calif.), 9 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3 p.m., MLB

Royals at Detroit, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., MLB

MOTOR SPORTS

Monster Energy Cup Series, Federated Auto Parts 400, practice, 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., NBCSN

Xfinity Series, Go Bowling 250, qualifying, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

Monster Energy Cup Series, Federated Auto Parts 400, qualifying, 5 p.m., NBCSN

NHRA, AAA Insurance Midwest Nationals, qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1

Xfinity Series, Go Bowling 250, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

German Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf, 1:20 p.m., FS2

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Michigan at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN

UCLA at Utah, 8 p.m., PAC-12

Saturday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Georgia at Missouri, 11 a.m., ESPN, KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 11 a.m., ABC 2, 9

Minnesota at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN

Buffalo at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN Alt.

Nevada at Toledo, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Boston College at Purdue, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Navy at SMU, 11 a.m., ESPNEWS

Ohio at Cincinnati, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Nebraska at Michigan, 11 a.m., FS1

Akron at Iowa St., 11 a.m., FSKC

Kent St. at Mississippi, 11 a.m., SEC

Louisville at Virginia, 11:30 a.m., FSKC+

Kansas State at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m., ESPN, KCSP (610 AM), KMBZ (980 AM)

Kansas at Baylor, 2:30 p.m., FS1, WHB (810 AM)

Clemson at Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

Tulane at Ohio St., 2:30 p.m., BTN

Texas A&M at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Florida International at Miami (Fla.), 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Northern Illinois at Florida St., 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Connecticut at Syracuse, 3 p.m., ESPNEWS

Arizona at Oregon St., 3 p.m., PAC-12

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC

TCU at Texas, 3:30 p.m., FOX 4

N.C. State at Marshall, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Florida at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN

Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Louisiana Tech at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m., FS1

Northwest Missouri at Central Oklahoma, 6 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

Michigan St. at Indiana, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Arkansas at Auburn, 6:30 p.m., SEC

Stanford at Oregon, 7 p.m., ABC 2, 9

East Carolina at South Florida, 7 p.m., ESPNEWS

Nebraska-Kearney at Pittsburg State, 7 p.m., KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

Wisconsin at Iowa, 7:30 p.m., FOX 4

Air Force at Utah St., 9:15 p.m., ESPN2

Eastern Michigan at San Diego St., 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

Arizona St. at Washington, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Howard vs. Bethune-Cookman, at Indianapolis, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU (same-day tape)

EQUESTRIAN

FEI World Equestrian Games, Driving Marathon Test, midnight (Sunday), NBCSN (same-day tape)

GOLF

European PGA Tour, Portugal Masters, third round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, Tour Championship, third round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF; 1:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41

Web.com Tour, Tour Championship, third round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF

Champions Tour, Sanford International, second round, 3:30 p.m., GOLF

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Sao Paulo, Brazil, 7:30 p.m., FS2

UFC Fight Night, Jimi Manuwa vs. Thiago Santos, 9:30 p.m., FS1

MLB

San Francisco at St. Louis, noon, FOX 4

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 3 p.m., MLB

Royals at Detroit, 5 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m., MLB

San Diego at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)

MOTOR SPORTS

Monster Energy Cup Series, Federated Auto Parts 400, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

English Premier League (EPL), Fulham vs. Watford, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund, 8:30 a.m., FS1

Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, 8:30 a.m., FS2

EPL, Liverpool vs. Southampton, 9 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, Schalke vs. Bayern Munich, 11:20 a.m., FS2

EPL, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41

NWSL, championship, North Carolina at Portland, 3:30 p.m., Lifetime

Liga MX, Tijuana vs. Pachuca, 9:30 p.m., FS2

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

TCU at Kansas, 1 p.m., KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

Baylor at Iowa St., 3 p.m., FSKC+

