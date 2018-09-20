Sports On the Air for September 21-22

Friday’s TV | radio
BOXING
Jon Fernandez vs. O’Shaquie Foster, super featherweights; Irvin Gonzalez Jr. vs. Carlos Ramos, featherweights; Wesley Ferrer vs. Steven Ortiz, lightweights, 8:45 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Florida Atlantic at Central Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN
Harvard at Brown, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Penn St. at Illinois, 8 p.m., FS1
Washington St. at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE SOCCER
Men, Wisconsin at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN
Women, Arizona at Stanford, 10 p.m., PAC-12
EQUESTRIAN
FEI World Equestrian Games, Jumping Team Medals, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Portugal Masters, second round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
Web.com Tour, Tour Championship, second round, 9 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, Tour Championship, second round, noon, GOLF
Champions Tour, Sanford International, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Staley vs. Lee’s Summit West, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
Blue Springs vs. Blue Springs South, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
Shawnee Mission North vs. Olathe West, 7:30 p.m., Spectrum, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
Oaks Christian (Calif.) at Bakersfield Christian (Calif.), 9 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3 p.m., MLB
Royals at Detroit, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
Monster Energy Cup Series, Federated Auto Parts 400, practice, 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., NBCSN
Xfinity Series, Go Bowling 250, qualifying, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
Monster Energy Cup Series, Federated Auto Parts 400, qualifying, 5 p.m., NBCSN
NHRA, AAA Insurance Midwest Nationals, qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1
Xfinity Series, Go Bowling 250, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
German Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf, 1:20 p.m., FS2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Michigan at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN
UCLA at Utah, 8 p.m., PAC-12
Saturday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Georgia at Missouri, 11 a.m., ESPN, KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 11 a.m., ABC 2, 9
Minnesota at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN
Buffalo at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN Alt.
Nevada at Toledo, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Boston College at Purdue, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Navy at SMU, 11 a.m., ESPNEWS
Ohio at Cincinnati, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Nebraska at Michigan, 11 a.m., FS1
Akron at Iowa St., 11 a.m., FSKC
Kent St. at Mississippi, 11 a.m., SEC
Louisville at Virginia, 11:30 a.m., FSKC+
Kansas State at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m., ESPN, KCSP (610 AM), KMBZ (980 AM)
Kansas at Baylor, 2:30 p.m., FS1, WHB (810 AM)
Clemson at Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
Tulane at Ohio St., 2:30 p.m., BTN
Texas A&M at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Florida International at Miami (Fla.), 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Northern Illinois at Florida St., 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Connecticut at Syracuse, 3 p.m., ESPNEWS
Arizona at Oregon St., 3 p.m., PAC-12
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC
TCU at Texas, 3:30 p.m., FOX 4
N.C. State at Marshall, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Florida at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN
Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Louisiana Tech at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m., FS1
Northwest Missouri at Central Oklahoma, 6 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
Michigan St. at Indiana, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Arkansas at Auburn, 6:30 p.m., SEC
Stanford at Oregon, 7 p.m., ABC 2, 9
East Carolina at South Florida, 7 p.m., ESPNEWS
Nebraska-Kearney at Pittsburg State, 7 p.m., KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
Wisconsin at Iowa, 7:30 p.m., FOX 4
Air Force at Utah St., 9:15 p.m., ESPN2
Eastern Michigan at San Diego St., 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
Arizona St. at Washington, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Howard vs. Bethune-Cookman, at Indianapolis, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU (same-day tape)
EQUESTRIAN
FEI World Equestrian Games, Driving Marathon Test, midnight (Sunday), NBCSN (same-day tape)
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Portugal Masters, third round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, Tour Championship, third round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF; 1:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41
Web.com Tour, Tour Championship, third round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
Champions Tour, Sanford International, second round, 3:30 p.m., GOLF
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Sao Paulo, Brazil, 7:30 p.m., FS2
UFC Fight Night, Jimi Manuwa vs. Thiago Santos, 9:30 p.m., FS1
MLB
San Francisco at St. Louis, noon, FOX 4
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 3 p.m., MLB
Royals at Detroit, 5 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m., MLB
San Diego at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
MOTOR SPORTS
Monster Energy Cup Series, Federated Auto Parts 400, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Fulham vs. Watford, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund, 8:30 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, 8:30 a.m., FS2
EPL, Liverpool vs. Southampton, 9 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Schalke vs. Bayern Munich, 11:20 a.m., FS2
EPL, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41
NWSL, championship, North Carolina at Portland, 3:30 p.m., Lifetime
Liga MX, Tijuana vs. Pachuca, 9:30 p.m., FS2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
TCU at Kansas, 1 p.m., KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
Baylor at Iowa St., 3 p.m., FSKC+
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
