Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for September 16-17

September 15, 2018 10:45 PM

Sunday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE SOCCER

Women, Vanderbilt at Florida, 2 p.m., SEC

Men, Indiana at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., BTN

Men, Delaware at Stanford, 3 p.m., PAC-12

Women, South Carolina at Tennessee, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Women, Northern Colorado at Texas, 5 p.m., Longhorn Network

Women, Santa Clara at Stanford, 6 p.m, PAC-12

Women, Portland at Oregon St., 8 p.m., PAC-12

CYCLING

Vuelta a Espaa, stage 21, from Alcorcn to Madrid, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

EQUESTRIAN

FEI World Equestrian Games, Eventing Jumping Test, 3 p.m., NBC 27, 41

GOLF

LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, final round, 3:30 a.m., GOLF; 1:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41 (same-day tape)

European PGA Tour, KLM Open, final round, 9 a.m., GOLF (same-day tape)

Champions Tour, The Ally Challenge, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF

Web.com Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, final round, 5 p.m., GOLF

MLB

Minnesota at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

Arizona at Houston, 1 p.m., TBS

LA Dodgers at St. Louis, 7 p.m., ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

IMSA, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Seca 120, 6 a.m., FS1 (taped)

Formula One, Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, 7:05 a.m., ESPN2

NHRA, Dodge Nationals, qualifying, noon, FS1 (taped)

Monster Energy Cup Series, South Point 400, 2 p.m., NBSCN

IndyCar, Grand Prix of Sonoma, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

NHRA, Dodge Nationals, finals, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (same-day tape)

NFL

Chiefs at Pittsburgh, noon, CBS 5, 13, KCFX (101.1 FM)

Arizona at LA Rams, 3 p.m., FOX 4

Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m., CBS 5, 13

New England at Jacksonville, 3:25 p.m., KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM); approx. 5:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM) (joined in-progress)

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41, WHB (810 AM)

ROWING

FISA World Championships, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

SOCCER

English Premier League (EPL), Wolverhampton vs. Burnley, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

German Bundesliga, Werder Bremen vs. Nuremberg, 8:30 a.m., FS1

EPL, Everton vs. West Ham United, 10 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, Freiburg vs. VfB Stuttgart, 10:50 a.m., FS2

Italian Serie A, Lazio at Empoli, 10:55 a.m., ESPNEWS

MLS, N.Y. Red Bulls at D.C. United, noon, ESPN2

MLS, Orlando City at Chicago, 4 p.m., FS1

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Syracuse at Iowa St., noon, ESPNU

Florida St. at Auburn, noon, SEC

Monday’s TV | radio

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

AVP Pro Series, Hawaii Invitational, 8 p.m., NBCSN (taped)

MLB

Royals at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., MLB

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)

NFL

Seattle at Chicago, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER

EPL, Southampton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 2 p.m., NBCSN

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

