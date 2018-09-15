Sports On the Air for September 16-17

Sunday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE SOCCER
Women, Vanderbilt at Florida, 2 p.m., SEC
Men, Indiana at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., BTN
Men, Delaware at Stanford, 3 p.m., PAC-12
Women, South Carolina at Tennessee, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Women, Northern Colorado at Texas, 5 p.m., Longhorn Network
Women, Santa Clara at Stanford, 6 p.m, PAC-12
Women, Portland at Oregon St., 8 p.m., PAC-12
CYCLING
Vuelta a Espaa, stage 21, from Alcorcn to Madrid, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
EQUESTRIAN
FEI World Equestrian Games, Eventing Jumping Test, 3 p.m., NBC 27, 41
GOLF
LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, final round, 3:30 a.m., GOLF; 1:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41 (same-day tape)
European PGA Tour, KLM Open, final round, 9 a.m., GOLF (same-day tape)
Champions Tour, The Ally Challenge, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF
Web.com Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, final round, 5 p.m., GOLF
MLB
Minnesota at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Arizona at Houston, 1 p.m., TBS
LA Dodgers at St. Louis, 7 p.m., ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
IMSA, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Seca 120, 6 a.m., FS1 (taped)
Formula One, Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, 7:05 a.m., ESPN2
NHRA, Dodge Nationals, qualifying, noon, FS1 (taped)
Monster Energy Cup Series, South Point 400, 2 p.m., NBSCN
IndyCar, Grand Prix of Sonoma, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
NHRA, Dodge Nationals, finals, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (same-day tape)
NFL
Chiefs at Pittsburgh, noon, CBS 5, 13, KCFX (101.1 FM)
Arizona at LA Rams, 3 p.m., FOX 4
Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m., CBS 5, 13
New England at Jacksonville, 3:25 p.m., KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM); approx. 5:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM) (joined in-progress)
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41, WHB (810 AM)
ROWING
FISA World Championships, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Wolverhampton vs. Burnley, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
German Bundesliga, Werder Bremen vs. Nuremberg, 8:30 a.m., FS1
EPL, Everton vs. West Ham United, 10 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Freiburg vs. VfB Stuttgart, 10:50 a.m., FS2
Italian Serie A, Lazio at Empoli, 10:55 a.m., ESPNEWS
MLS, N.Y. Red Bulls at D.C. United, noon, ESPN2
MLS, Orlando City at Chicago, 4 p.m., FS1
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Syracuse at Iowa St., noon, ESPNU
Florida St. at Auburn, noon, SEC
Monday’s TV | radio
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
AVP Pro Series, Hawaii Invitational, 8 p.m., NBCSN (taped)
MLB
Royals at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., MLB
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
NFL
Seattle at Chicago, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER
EPL, Southampton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 2 p.m., NBCSN
