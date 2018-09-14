Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for September 15-16

September 14, 2018 06:48 PM

Saturday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Rutgers at Kansas, 11 a.m., FSKC, WHB (810 AM)

Troy at Nebraska, 11 a.m., BTN

Ball St. at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN Alt.

Temple at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN Alt.

Hawaii at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Oklahoma at Iowa St., 11 a.m., ABC 2, 9

Florida St. at Syracuse, 11 a.m., ESPN

Miami (Fla.) at Toledo, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Middle Tennessee at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPNEWS

Georgia Southern at Clemson, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Kent St. at Penn St., 11 a.m., FS1

UTEP at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC

Murray St. at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC+

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m., FSKC+

UC Davis at Stanford, 1 p.m., PAC-12

Vanderbilt at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41

Missouri Southern at Northwest Missouri, 1:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

BYU at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9

SMU at Michigan, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., BTN Alt.

South Florida at Illinois, 2:30 p.m., BTN Alt.

Lehigh at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

LSU at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)

Boise St. at Oklahoma St., 2:30 p.m., ESPN, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

Duke at Baylor, 2:30 p.m., FS1

UTSA at Kansas State, 3 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

Houston at Texas Tech, 3 p.m., FOX 4

Colorado St. at Florida, 3 p.m., SEC

North Texas at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC+

Ohio vs. Virginia, at Vanderbilt Stadium, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

San Jose St. at Oregon, PAC-12

Alabama at Mississippi, 6 p.m,. ESPN

Arkansas St. at Tulsa, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Oregon St. at Nevada, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Missouri at Purdue, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Northern Iowa at Iowa, 6:30 p.m., BTN Alt.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Mississippi St., 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Western Kentucky at Louisville, 6:30 p.m., FSKC+

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC

Ohio St. vs. TCU, at Arlington, Texas, 7 p.m., ABC 2, 9, WHB (810 AM)

Southern Cal at Texas, 7 p.m., FOX 4

Eastern Washington at Washington St., 7 p.m., PAC-12

Pittsburg State at Northeastern State, 7 p.m., KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

Washington at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN

Arizona St. at San Diego St., 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

N.C. Central at S.C. State, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU (same-day tape)

Fresno St. at UCLA, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Southern Utah at Arizona, 10 p.m., PAC-12

CYCLING

Vuelta a Espaa, stage 20, Engordany to Coll de la Gallina, Spain, midnight (Sunday), NBCSN (same-day tape)

EQUESTRIAN

FEI World Equestrian Games, Eventing, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

GOLF

LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, third round, 5 a.m., GOLF

European PGA Tour, KLM Open, third round, 10:30 a.m., GOLF (same-day tape)

Champions Tour, The Ally Challenge, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF

Web.com Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, third round, 5 p.m., GOLF

Asian Tour, Shinhan Donghae Open, final round, 9:30 a.m., GOLF

MLB

LA Dodgers at St. Louis, noon, FOX 4

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 3 p.m., MLB

Minnesota at Royals, 6 p.m., FS1, KCSP (610 AM)

Colorado at San Francisco, 9 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula One, Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, practice, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2

Formula One, Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2

Monster Energy Cup Series, South Point 400, practice, noon, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

Xfinity Series, DC Solar 300, qualifying, 1 p.m., NBCSN

NHRA, Dodge Nationals, qualifying, 3 p.m., FS2

Xfinity Series, DC Solar 300, 4 p.m., NBCSN

IndyCar, Grand Prix of Sonoma, qualifying, 7 p.m., NBSCN (same-day tape)

RUGBY

English Premiership, Harlequins vs. Bath, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

RUNNING

Berlin Marathon, at Berlin, 2 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN

SOCCER

English Premier League (EPL), Tottenham vs. Liverpool, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

German Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 8:30 a.m., FS1

Bundesliga, Leipzig vs. Hannover, 8:30 a.m., FS2

EPL, Manchester City vs. Fulham, 9 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, Moenchengladbach vs. Schalke, 11:20 a.m., FS2

EPL, Watford vs. Manchester United, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41

Liga MX, Monterrey vs. Guadalajara, 9 p.m., FS2

MLS, Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 9:30 p.m., FSKC

Sunday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE SOCCER

Women, Vanderbilt at Florida, 2 p.m., SEC

Men, Indiana at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., BTN

Men, Delaware at Stanford, 3 p.m., PAC-12

Women, South Carolina at Tennessee, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Women, Northern Colorado at Texas, 5 p.m., Longhorn Network

Women, Santa Clara at Stanford, 6 p.m, PAC-12

Women, Portland at Oregon St., 8 p.m., PAC-12

CYCLING

Vuelta a Espaa, stage 21, from Alcorcn to Madrid, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

EQUESTRIAN

FEI World Equestrian Games, Eventing Jumping Test, 3 p.m., NBC 27, 41

GOLF

LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, final round, 3:30 a.m., GOLF; 1:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41 (same-day tape)

European PGA Tour, KLM Open, final round, 9 a.m., GOLF (same-day tape)

Champions Tour, The Ally Challenge, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF

Web.com Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, final round, 5 p.m., GOLF

MLB

Minnesota at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

Arizona at Houston, 1 p.m., TBS

LA Dodgers at St. Louis, 7 p.m., ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

IMSA, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Seca 120, 6 a.m., FS1 (taped)

Formula One, Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, 7:05 a.m., ESPN2

NHRA, Dodge Nationals, qualifying, noon, FS1 (taped)

Monster Energy Cup Series, South Point 400, 2 p.m., NBSCN

IndyCar, Grand Prix of Sonoma, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

NHRA, Dodge Nationals, finals, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (same-day tape)

NFL

Chiefs at Pittsburgh, noon, CBS 5, 13, KCFX (101.1 FM)

Arizona at LA Rams, 3 p.m., FOX 4

Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m., CBS 5, 13

New England at Jacksonville, 3:25 p.m., KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM); approx. 5:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM) (joined in-progress)

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41, WHB (810 AM)

ROWING

FISA World Championships, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

SOCCER

EPL, Wolverhampton vs. Burnley, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, Werder Bremen vs. Nuremberg, 8:30 a.m., FS1

EPL, Everton vs. West Ham United, 10 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, Freiburg vs. VfB Stuttgart, 10:50 a.m., FS2

MLS, N.Y. Red Bulls at D.C. United, noon, ESPN2

MLS, Orlando City at Chicago, 4 p.m., FS1

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Syracuse at Iowa St., noon, ESPNU

Florida St. at Auburn, noon, SEC

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

