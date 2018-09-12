Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for September 13-14

September 12, 2018 09:15 PM

Thursday’s TV | radio

BOXING

Pablo Cesar Cano vs. Ruslan Madiev, super lightweights, 7 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Boston College at Wake Forest, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE SOCCER

Women, Michigan at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN

Women, Kentucky at Missouri, 6 p.m., SEC

Michigan St. at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN

Oklahoma at Utah, 8 p.m., PAC-12

EQUESTRIAN

FEI World Equestrian Games, Dressage Team & Individual Grand Prix, 6 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

GOLF

LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, first round, 4 a.m., 8:30 a.m., GOLF

European PGA Tour, KLM Open, first round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF

Web.com Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF

Asian Tour, Shinhan Donghae Open, second round, 9 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South, 4 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

MLB

LA Dodgers at St. Louis, 6 p.m., MLB

Minnesota at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

Seattle at LA Angels, 9 p.m., MLB

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula One, Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, practice, 3:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2

NFL

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:20 p.m., NFL, WHB (810 AM)

Friday’s TV | radio

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Elimination Final, Sydney vs. Greater Western Sydney, 1 a.m. (Saturday), FS2

BOXING

Jose Ramirez vs. Antonio Orozco, for Ramirez’s WBC junior welterweight title, 9 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Georgia St. at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE SOCCER

Women, Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 3 p.m., PAC-12

Women, Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 6 p.m., Longhorn Network

Men, Delaware at California, 7 p.m., PAC-12

Men, UMass-Lowell at Stanford, 9 p.m., PAC-12

CYCLING

Vuelta a Espaa, stage 19, from Lleida to Andorra, Spain, 10 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

EQUESTRIAN

FEI World Equestrian Games, Dressage, 8 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

GOLF

LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, second round, 4 a.m., 8:30 a.m., GOLF

European PGA Tour, KLM Open, second round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF

Champions Tour, The Ally Challenge, first round, 2 p.m., GOLF

Web.com Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, second round, 5 p.m., GOLF

Asian Tour, Shinhan Donghae Open, third round, 9 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

North Gwinnett (Ga.) vs. Walton (Ga.), 6 p.m., ESPNU

William Chrisman vs. Raytown, 7 p.m., Spectrum

Liberty vs. Liberty North, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Blue Springs South vs. Rockhurst, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. De La Salle (Calif.), 9 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB

Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., MLB

Minnesota at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula One, Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, practice, 7:25 a.m., ESPNU

Monster Energy Cup Series, South Point 400, practice, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., NBCSN

Xfinity Series, DC Solar 300, practice, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., NBCSN

Camping World Truck Series, World of Westgate 200, qualifying, 5 p.m., FS1

IndyCar, Grand Prix of Sonoma, practice, 5 p.m., NBCSN

NHRA, Dodge Nationals, qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1 (same-day tape)

Monster Energy Cup Series, South Point 400, qualifying, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

Camping World Truck Series, World of Westgate 200, 8 p.m., FS1

ROWING

FISA World Championships, at Plovdiv, Bulgaria, 9 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

SOCCER

German Bundesliga, Dortmund vs. Eintracht, 1:30 p.m., FS1

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Notre Dame at Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN

Stanford at Texas, 8 p.m., Longhorn Network

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; NFL - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

  Comments  