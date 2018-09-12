Sports On the Air for September 13-14

Thursday’s TV | radio
BOXING
Pablo Cesar Cano vs. Ruslan Madiev, super lightweights, 7 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Boston College at Wake Forest, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE SOCCER
Women, Michigan at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN
Women, Kentucky at Missouri, 6 p.m., SEC
Michigan St. at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN
Oklahoma at Utah, 8 p.m., PAC-12
EQUESTRIAN
FEI World Equestrian Games, Dressage Team & Individual Grand Prix, 6 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
GOLF
LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, first round, 4 a.m., 8:30 a.m., GOLF
European PGA Tour, KLM Open, first round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF
Web.com Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF
Asian Tour, Shinhan Donghae Open, second round, 9 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South, 4 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
MLB
LA Dodgers at St. Louis, 6 p.m., MLB
Minnesota at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Seattle at LA Angels, 9 p.m., MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula One, Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, practice, 3:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2
NFL
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:20 p.m., NFL, WHB (810 AM)
Friday’s TV | radio
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Elimination Final, Sydney vs. Greater Western Sydney, 1 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
BOXING
Jose Ramirez vs. Antonio Orozco, for Ramirez’s WBC junior welterweight title, 9 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Georgia St. at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE SOCCER
Women, Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 3 p.m., PAC-12
Women, Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 6 p.m., Longhorn Network
Men, Delaware at California, 7 p.m., PAC-12
Men, UMass-Lowell at Stanford, 9 p.m., PAC-12
CYCLING
Vuelta a Espaa, stage 19, from Lleida to Andorra, Spain, 10 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
EQUESTRIAN
FEI World Equestrian Games, Dressage, 8 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
GOLF
LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, second round, 4 a.m., 8:30 a.m., GOLF
European PGA Tour, KLM Open, second round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF
Champions Tour, The Ally Challenge, first round, 2 p.m., GOLF
Web.com Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, second round, 5 p.m., GOLF
Asian Tour, Shinhan Donghae Open, third round, 9 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
North Gwinnett (Ga.) vs. Walton (Ga.), 6 p.m., ESPNU
William Chrisman vs. Raytown, 7 p.m., Spectrum
Liberty vs. Liberty North, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
Blue Springs South vs. Rockhurst, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. De La Salle (Calif.), 9 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB
Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., MLB
Minnesota at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula One, Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, practice, 7:25 a.m., ESPNU
Monster Energy Cup Series, South Point 400, practice, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., NBCSN
Xfinity Series, DC Solar 300, practice, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., NBCSN
Camping World Truck Series, World of Westgate 200, qualifying, 5 p.m., FS1
IndyCar, Grand Prix of Sonoma, practice, 5 p.m., NBCSN
NHRA, Dodge Nationals, qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1 (same-day tape)
Monster Energy Cup Series, South Point 400, qualifying, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
Camping World Truck Series, World of Westgate 200, 8 p.m., FS1
ROWING
FISA World Championships, at Plovdiv, Bulgaria, 9 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
German Bundesliga, Dortmund vs. Eintracht, 1:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Notre Dame at Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN
Stanford at Texas, 8 p.m., Longhorn Network
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; NFL - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
