Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for September 12-13

September 11, 2018 11:45 PM

Wednesday’s TV | radio

EQUESTRIAN

FEI World Equestrian Games, Endurance Team & Individual Ride, 7 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

Asian Tour, Shinhan Donghae Open, first round, 9 p.m., GOLF

MLB

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, noon, MLB

Chicago White Sox at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m., ESPN

WNBA PLAYOFFS

Finals (best-of-5 series), game 3, Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday’s TV | radio

BOXING

Pablo Cesar Cano vs. Ruslan Madiev, super lightweights, 7 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Boston College at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE SOCCER

Women, Michigan at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN

Women, Kentucky at Missouri, 6 p.m., SEC

Michigan St. at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN

Oklahoma at Utah, 8 p.m., PAC-12

EQUESTRIAN

FEI World Equestrian Games, Dressage Team & Individual Grand Prix, 6 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

GOLF

LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, first round, 4 a.m., 8:30 a.m., GOLF

European PGA Tour, KLM Open, first round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF

Web.com Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF

Asian Tour, Shinhan Donghae Open, second round, 9 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South, 4 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

MLB

LA Dodgers at St. Louis, 6 p.m., MLB

Minnesota at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

Seattle at LA Angels, 9 p.m., MLB

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula One, Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, practice, 3:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2

NFL

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:20 p.m., NFL, WHB (810 AM)

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; NFL - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

  Comments  