Sports On the Air for September 8-9

Saturday’s TV | radio
BOXING
Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter, for the vacant WBC World welterweight title; Yordenis Ugas vs. Cesar Barrionuevo, welterweights, 8 p.m., SHO
Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Felipe Orucuta, junior bantamweights; Donnie Nietes vs. Aston Palicte, for the vacant WBO junior bantamweight title; Kazuto Ioka vs. McWilliams Arroyo, junior bantamweights, 8:45 p.m., HBO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Mississippi St. at Kansas State, 11 a.m., ESPN, KCSP (610 AM)
Arizona at Houston, 11 a.m., ABC 2, 9
New Mexico at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., BTN
Eastern Michigan at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN Alt.
Liberty at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Georgia Tech at South Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Duke at Northwestern, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Western Michigan at Michigan, 11 a.m., FS1
Nevada at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC
Georgia St. at N.C. State, 11:30 a.m., FSKC
UCLA at Oklahoma, noon, FOX 4, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
Portland St. at Oregon, 1 p.m., PAC-12
Kansas at Central Michigan, 2 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
Colorado at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9
Rutgers at Ohio St., 2:30 p.m., BTN
Georgia at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Memphis at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Arkansas St. at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
North Carolina at East Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Ball St. at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41
Lamar at Texas Tech, 3 p.m., FSKC+
East Tennessee St. at Tennessee, 3 p.m., SEC
Southern Illinois at Mississippi, 3 p.m., SEC+
Iowa St. at Iowa, 4 p.m., FOX 4
North Dakota at Washington, 4 p.m., PAC-12
Wyoming at Missouri, 6 p.m., ESPNU, KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Clemson at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPN
Southeastern Louisiana at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Virginia at Indiana, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Western Illinois at Illinois, 6:30 p.m., BTN Alt.
Arkansas at Colorado St., 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
Utah at Northern Illinois, 6:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
Fresno St. at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Kentucky at Florida, 6:30 p.m., SEC
Alabama St. at Auburn, 6:30 p.m., SEC+
Penn St. at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ABC 2, 9
Tulsa at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network
Southern Utah at Oregon St., 7 p.m., PAC-12
Southern Cal at Stanford, 7:30 p.m., FOX 4
California at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2
Connecticut at Boise St., 9:15 p.m., ESPNU
Michigan St. at Arizona St., 9:45 p.m., ESPN
San Jose St. at Washington St., 10 p.m., PAC-12
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, third round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, BMW Championship, third round, 11 a.m., NBC 27, 41; 2:30 p.m., GOLF
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 228, prelims, at Dallas, 7 p.m., FX
MLB
Miami at Pittsburgh, noon, MLB
Houston at Boston, 3 p.m., FS1
Royals at Minnesota, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6 p.m., MLB
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
MOTOR SPORTS
Monster Energy Cup Series, Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard, practice, 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., NBCSN
Xfinity Series, Lilly Diabetes 250, qualifying, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
Xfinity Series, Lilly Diabetes 250, 2 p.m., NBCSN
Monster Energy Cup Series, Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard, qualifying, 5 p.m., NBCSN
RUGBY
English Premiership, Wasps vs. Exeter, midnight (Sunday), NBCSN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
UEFA Nations League, Northern Ireland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, 7:50 a.m., ESPNEWS
MLS, Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., FSKC+, Spectrum 2, WHB (810 AM)
TENNIS
U.S. Open, women’s championship, 3 p.m., ESPN
Sunday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE SOCCER
Women, California at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., FSKC+
Women, Samford at LSU, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Women, Houston Baptist at Texas, 5 p.m., Longhorn Network
CYCLING
Vuelta a Espaa, stage 15, from Ribera de Arriba to Lagos de Covadonga, Spain, 10 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, final round, 5 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, BMW Championship, final round, 11 a.m., GOLF; 1 p.m., NBC 27, 41
MLB
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 12:30 p.m., TBS
Kansas City at Minnesota, 1 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Atlanta at Arizona, 3:30 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
Houston at Boston, 7 p.m., ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
Monster Energy Cup Series, Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard, 1 p.m., NBCSN, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
IMSA, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, America’s Tire 250, 4 p.m., FS1
NFL
San Francisco at Minnesota, noon, FOX 4
Jacksonville at N.Y. Giants, noon, WHB (810 AM)
Chiefs at LA Chargers, 3 p.m., CBS 5, 13, KCFX (101.1 FM)
Dallas at Carolina, 3:25 p.m., FOX 4
Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41, WHB (810 AM)
RUNNING
New Balance 5th Avenue Mile, at New York, 11 a.m., NBC 27, 41
SOCCER
UEFA Nations League, Bulgaria vs. Norway, 10:50 a.m., ESPNEWS
UEFA Nations League, Cyprus vs. Slovenia, 1:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
TENNIS
U.S. Open, women’s doubles championship, noon, ESPN2
U.S. Open, men’s championship, 3 p.m., ESPN
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF, Continental Cup, midnight (Monday), NBCSN (same-day tape)
WNBA PLAYOFFS
Finals (best-of 5 series), game 2, Washington at Seattle, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Iowa St. at Nebraska, 1 p.m., ESPNU
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber; SEC+ - SEC Network+ (alternate feeds) is Ch. 385 on Time Warner, Ch. 259 on Comcast, Ch. 608-609 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611-1 on DirecTV, Ch. 596-597 on Dish Network, and Ch. 268-269 on Google Fiber.
