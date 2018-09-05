Sports On the Air for September 6-7

Thursday’s TV | radio
AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Richmond vs. Hawthorn, 4 a.m., FS2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Pittsburg State at Emporia State, 7 p.m., KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
Missouri Western at Northwest Missouri, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, first round, 4:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, BMW Championship, first round, 1 p.m., GOLF
MLB
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6 p.m., MLB
Atlanta at Arizona, 9 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
NFL
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41, WHB (810 AM)
SOCCER
UEFA Nations League, Germany vs. France, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
U.S. Open, women’s semifinals, 6 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
SMU at TCU, 7 p.m., FCSC
Texas St. at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network
Friday’s TV | radio
AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Melbourne vs. Geelong, 4:30 a.m., FS2
BASKETBALL
2018 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, at Springfield, Mass., 6 p.m., NBA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
TCU at SMU, 7 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE SOCCER
Women, Missouri at Southern Cal, 5 p.m., PAC-12
Men, UCLA at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN
Women, Texas St. at Texas, 6 p.m., Longhorn Network
Women, California at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m., FSKC+
Women, Notre Dame at Stanford, 8 p.m., PAC-12
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, second round, 4:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, BMW Championship, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Trinity Christian (Texas) vs. Florida A&M, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Lee’s Summit North vs. Blue Springs, 7 p.m., Spectrum, KCWJ (1030 AM)
Blue Valley North at Blue Valley, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
MLB
Houston at Boston, 6 p.m., MLB
Royals at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
SOCCER
UEFA Nations League, Italy vs. Poland, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s friendly, United States vs. Brazil, at East Rutherford, N.J., 6:30 p.m., FS1
NWSL, Seattle at Portland, 9 p.m., Lifetime
TENNIS
U.S. Open, men’s doubles championship, 11 a.m., ESPN2
U.S. Open, men’s semifinals, 3 p.m., ESPN
WNBA PLAYOFFS
Finals (best-of 5 series), game 1, Washington at Seattle, 7 p.m., ESPNEWS
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Wisconsin at Baylor, 6 p.m., FCSA
Louisiana-Lafayette at TCU, 6 p.m., FCSC
Montana at New Mexico St., 8 p.m., FCSA
Kentucky at Texas, 8 p.m., Longhorn Network
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; SpectrumFS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber.
Comments