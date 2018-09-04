Sports On the Air for September 5-6

Wednesday’s TV | radio
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
AVP Pro Tour: Gold Series, The Championships, finals, 6 p.m., NBCSN (taped)
CYCLING
Vuelta a Espaa, stage 11, from Mombuey to the Ribeira Sacra area in Luintra, Spain, noon, NBCSN (same-day tape)
GOLF
Volvik World Long Drive Championship, Men’s and Women’s finals, 8 p.m., GOLF
MLB
Boston at Atlanta, 11 a.m., MLB
Kansas City at Cleveland, noon, FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
N.Y. Mets at LA Dodgers, 6:30 p.m., MLB
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:30 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
TENNIS
U.S. Open, quarterfinals, 11 a.m., 6 p.m., ESPN
Thursday’s TV | radio
AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Richmond vs. Hawthorn, 4 a.m., FS2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Pittsburg State at Emporia State, 7 p.m., KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, first round, 4:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, BMW Championship, first round, 1 p.m., GOLF
MLB
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6 p.m., MLB
Atlanta at Arizona, 9 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
NFL
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41, WHB (810 AM)
SOCCER
UEFA Nations League, Germany vs. France, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
U.S. Open, women’s semifinals, 6 p.m., ESPN
WNBA PLAYOFFS
Finals (best-of 5 series), game 1, Atlanta/Washington winner vs. Seattle/Phoenix winner, 7 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
SMU at TCU, 7 p.m., FCSC
Texas St. at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber.
Comments