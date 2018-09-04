Weekend Football on TV for Sept. 5

Friday
COLLEGE
TCU at SMU, 7 p.m., ESPN2
HIGH SCHOOL
Trinity Christian (Texas) vs. Florida A&M, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Lee’s Summit North vs. Blue Springs, 7 p.m., Spectrum
Saturday
COLLEGE
Arizona at Houston, 11 a.m., ABC 2, 9
New Mexico at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., BTN
Eastern Michigan at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN Alt.
Liberty at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Mississippi St. at Kansas State, 11 a.m., ESPN
Georgia Tech at South Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Duke at Northwestern, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Western Michigan at Michigan, 11 a.m., FS1
Nevada at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC
Georgia St. at N.C. State, 11:30 a.m., FSKC
UCLA at Oklahoma, noon, FOX 4
Portland St. at Oregon, 1 p.m., PAC-12
Colorado at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9
Rutgers at Ohio St., 2:30 p.m., BTN
Georgia at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Memphis at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Arkansas St. at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
North Carolina at East Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Ball St. at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41
Lamar at Texas Tech, 3 p.m., FSKC+
East Tennessee St. at Tennessee, 3 p.m., SEC
Southern Illinois at Mississippi, 3 p.m., SEC+
Iowa St. at Iowa, 4 p.m., FOX 4
North Dakota at Washington, 4 p.m., PAC-12
Wyoming at Missouri, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Clemson at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPN
Southeastern Louisiana at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Virginia at Indiana, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Western Illinois at Illinois, 6:30 p.m., BTN Alt.
Arkansas at Colorado St., 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
Utah at Northern Illinois, 6:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
Fresno St. at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Kentucky at Florida, 6:30 p.m., SEC
Alabama St. at Auburn, 6:30 p.m., SEC+
Penn St. at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ABC 2, 9
Tulsa at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network
Southern Utah at Oregon St., 7 p.m., PAC-12
Southern Cal at Stanford, 7:30 p.m., FOX 4
California at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2
Connecticut at Boise St., 9:15 p.m., ESPNU
Michigan St. at Arizona St., 9:45 p.m., ESPN
San Jose St. at Washington St., 10 p.m., PAC-12
Sunday
NFL
San Francisco at Minnesota, noon, FOX 4
Chiefs at LA Chargers, 3 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Seattle at Denver, 3:25 p.m., FOX 4
Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41
NFL
N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 6:10 p.m., ESPN
LA Rams at Oakland, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
