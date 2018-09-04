Sports On the Air

Weekend Football on TV for Sept. 5

September 04, 2018 11:45 PM

Friday

COLLEGE

TCU at SMU, 7 p.m., ESPN2

HIGH SCHOOL

Trinity Christian (Texas) vs. Florida A&M, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Lee’s Summit North vs. Blue Springs, 7 p.m., Spectrum

Saturday

COLLEGE

Arizona at Houston, 11 a.m., ABC 2, 9

New Mexico at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., BTN

Eastern Michigan at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN Alt.

Liberty at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Mississippi St. at Kansas State, 11 a.m., ESPN

Georgia Tech at South Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Duke at Northwestern, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Western Michigan at Michigan, 11 a.m., FS1

Nevada at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC

Georgia St. at N.C. State, 11:30 a.m., FSKC

UCLA at Oklahoma, noon, FOX 4

Portland St. at Oregon, 1 p.m., PAC-12

Colorado at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9

Rutgers at Ohio St., 2:30 p.m., BTN

Georgia at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13

Memphis at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Arkansas St. at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

North Carolina at East Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Ball St. at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41

Lamar at Texas Tech, 3 p.m., FSKC+

East Tennessee St. at Tennessee, 3 p.m., SEC

Southern Illinois at Mississippi, 3 p.m., SEC+

Iowa St. at Iowa, 4 p.m., FOX 4

North Dakota at Washington, 4 p.m., PAC-12

Wyoming at Missouri, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Clemson at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPN

Southeastern Louisiana at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Virginia at Indiana, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Western Illinois at Illinois, 6:30 p.m., BTN Alt.

Arkansas at Colorado St., 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

Utah at Northern Illinois, 6:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

Fresno St. at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Kentucky at Florida, 6:30 p.m., SEC

Alabama St. at Auburn, 6:30 p.m., SEC+

Penn St. at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ABC 2, 9

Tulsa at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network

Southern Utah at Oregon St., 7 p.m., PAC-12

Southern Cal at Stanford, 7:30 p.m., FOX 4

California at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2

Connecticut at Boise St., 9:15 p.m., ESPNU

Michigan St. at Arizona St., 9:45 p.m., ESPN

San Jose St. at Washington St., 10 p.m., PAC-12

Sunday

NFL

San Francisco at Minnesota, noon, FOX 4

Chiefs at LA Chargers, 3 p.m., CBS 5, 13

Seattle at Denver, 3:25 p.m., FOX 4

Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41

N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 6:10 p.m., ESPN

LA Rams at Oakland, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

