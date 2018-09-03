Sports On the Air for September 4-5

Tuesday’s TV | radio
GOLF
Volvik World Long Drive Championship, Men’s Open Division and Masters championship, 8 p.m., GOLF
MLB
Royals at Cleveland, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
LA Angels at Texas, 7 p.m., FS1
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9 p.m., MLB
SOCCER
Women’s friendly, United States vs. Chile, at San Jose, Calif., 9 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
U.S. Open, quarterfinals, 11 a.m., 6 p.m., ESPN
WNBA PLAYOFFS
Semifinals (best-of-5 series), game 5 (if necessary), Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Semifinals (best-of-5 series), game 5 (if necessary), Phoenix at Seattle, 9 p.m., ESPNEWS, NBA
Wednesday’s TV | radio
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
AVP Pro Tour: Gold Series, The Championships, finals, 6 p.m., NBCSN (taped)
CYCLING
Vuelta a Espaa, stage 11, from Mombuey to the Ribeira Sacra area in Luintra, Spain, noon, NBCSN (same-day tape)
GOLF
Volvik World Long Drive Championship, Men’s and Women’s finals, 8 p.m., GOLF
MLB
Boston at Atlanta, 11 a.m., MLB
Kansas City at Cleveland, noon, FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
N.Y. Mets at LA Dodgers, 6:30 p.m., MLB
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:30 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
TENNIS
U.S. Open, quarterfinals, 11 a.m., 6 p.m., ESPN
