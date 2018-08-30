Sports On the Air for August 31-September 1

Friday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Syracuse at Western Michigan, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Utah St. at Michigan St., 6 p.m., BTN
Army at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Western Kentucky at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., ESPN
San Diego St. at Stanford, 8 p.m., FS1
Colorado vs. Colorado St., at Denver, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE SOCCER
Men, Stanford at Maryland, 5 p.m., FS1
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Made In Denmark, second round, 4:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., GOLF
Web.com Tour, DAP Championship, second round, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, first round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, second round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF
Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, first round, 7:30 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Brock (Texas) at Brownwood (Texas), 5:30 p.m., FS2
Blue Valley vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m., Spectrum, WHB (810 AM)
Blue Springs South vs. Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live, Lucky Coin Stakes, 3 p.m., FS2
MLB
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., MLB
Baltimore at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula One, Heineken Italian Grand Prix, practice, 3:55 a.m., ESPN2; 7:55 a.m., ESPNU
Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, practice, noon, 2 p.m., NBCSN
Monster Energy Cup Series, Bojangles’ Southern 500, practice, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
German Bundesliga, Hannover vs. Borussia Dortmund, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Liga MX, Tijuana vs. Necaxa, 9 p.m., FS2
Women’s friendly, United States vs. Chile, at Carson, Calif., 10:20 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
U.S. Open, third round, 11 a.m., ESPN; 5 p.m., 6 p.m., ESPN2
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF Diamond League, AG Memorial Van Damme, 6 p.m., NBC (same-day tape)
WNBA PLAYOFFS
Semifinals (best-of-5 series), game 3, Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m., ESPNEWS, NBA
Semifinals (best-of-5 series), game 3, Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m., ESPNEWS, NBA
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Kansas vs. Dayton, 9 a.m., KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
Kansas vs. College of Charleston, 5:30 p.m., KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
Saturday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Oregon St. at Ohio St., 11 a.m., ABC 2, 9
Kent St. at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN
Texas St. at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN Alt.
Houston at Rice, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Mississippi vs. Texas Tech, at Houston, 11 a.m., ESPN
Villanova at Temple, 11 a.m., ESPNEWS
James Madison at N.C. State, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Florida Atlantic at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., FOX 4
Texas vs. Maryland, at Landover, Md., 11 a.m., FS1
Southern at TCU, 11 a.m., FSKC
Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SEC
Alcorn St. at Georgia Tech, 11:30 a.m., FSKC+
Washington vs. Auburn, at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
Appalachian St. at Penn St., 2:30 p.m., BTN
Northern Illinois at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., BTN Alt.
West Virginia vs. Tennessee, at Charlotte, N.C., 2:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Washington St. at Wyoming, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Austin Peay at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Central Michigan at Kentucky, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Tennessee-Martin at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC+, KMBZ (98.1 FM)
North Carolina at California, 3 p.m., FOX 4
UNLV at Southern Cal, 3 p.m., PAC-12
Eastern Illinois at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC
Boise St. at Troy, 5 p.m., ESPNEWS
Nicholls St. at Kansas, 6 p.m., KMCI Ch. 38, WHB (810 AM)
Indiana at Florida International, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Cincinnati at UCLA, 6 p.m., ESPN
South Dakota St. at Kansas State, 6:10 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
Michigan at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41
Stephen F. Austin at Mississippi St., 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Charleston Southern at Florida, 6:30 p.m., SEC
Middle Tennessee St. at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SEC+
Louisville vs. Alabama, at Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m., ABC 2, 9, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
Akron at Nebraska, 7 p.m., FOX 4
Abilene Christian at Baylor, 7 p.m., FSKC+
Bowling Green at Oregon, 7 p.m., PAC-12
Texas-San Antonio at Arizona St.. 9:30 p.m., FS1
BYU at Arizona, 9:45 p.m., ESPN
Navy at Hawaii, 10 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Made In Denmark, third round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
Web.com Tour, DAP Championship, third round, noon, GOLF
PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, third round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF
Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, second round, 7:30 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live, Glens Falls and Saranac Stakes, 1:30 p.m., FS2
Breeders’ Cup Challege Series, Spinaway and Woodward Stakes, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
MLB
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 3 p.m., FS1
Baltimore at Kansas City, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6 p.m., FS1
Arizona at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula One, Heineken Italian Grand Prix, practice, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2
Formula One, Heineken Italian Grand Prix, qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, qualifying, 11:30 a.m., NBSCN
Monster Energy Cup Series, Bojangles’ Southern 500, qualifying, 1 p.m., NBCSN
Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, 2:30 p.m., NBC
IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland, qualifying, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
RUGBY
English Premiership, Exeter vs. Leicester, 8 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Leicester City vs. Liverpool, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. VfL Wolfsburg, 8:30 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen, 8:30 a.m., FS2
EPL, Chelsea vs. Bournemouth, 9 a.m., NBCSN
EPL, Manchester City vs. Newcastle United, 11:30 a.m., NBC
Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munich, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3 p.m., FSKC, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
TENNIS
U.S. Open, third round, 10 a.m., 6 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Texas at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber; SEC+ - SEC Network+ (alternate feeds) is Ch. 385 on Time Warner, Ch. 259 on Comcast, Ch. 608-609 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611-1 on DirecTV, Ch. 596-597 on Dish Network, and Ch. 268-269 on Google Fiber.
