Sports On the Air for August 31-September 1

August 30, 2018 05:48 PM

Friday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Syracuse at Western Michigan, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Utah St. at Michigan St., 6 p.m., BTN

Army at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Western Kentucky at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., ESPN

San Diego St. at Stanford, 8 p.m., FS1

Colorado vs. Colorado St., at Denver, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE SOCCER

Men, Stanford at Maryland, 5 p.m., FS1

GOLF

European PGA Tour, Made In Denmark, second round, 4:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., GOLF

Web.com Tour, DAP Championship, second round, 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, first round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, second round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF

Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, first round, 7:30 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Brock (Texas) at Brownwood (Texas), 5:30 p.m., FS2

Blue Valley vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m., Spectrum, WHB (810 AM)

Blue Springs South vs. Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live, Lucky Coin Stakes, 3 p.m., FS2

MLB

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., MLB

Baltimore at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula One, Heineken Italian Grand Prix, practice, 3:55 a.m., ESPN2; 7:55 a.m., ESPNU

Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, practice, noon, 2 p.m., NBCSN

Monster Energy Cup Series, Bojangles’ Southern 500, practice, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

German Bundesliga, Hannover vs. Borussia Dortmund, 1:30 p.m., FS1

Liga MX, Tijuana vs. Necaxa, 9 p.m., FS2

Women’s friendly, United States vs. Chile, at Carson, Calif., 10:20 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

U.S. Open, third round, 11 a.m., ESPN; 5 p.m., 6 p.m., ESPN2

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF Diamond League, AG Memorial Van Damme, 6 p.m., NBC (same-day tape)

WNBA PLAYOFFS

Semifinals (best-of-5 series), game 3, Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m., ESPNEWS, NBA

Semifinals (best-of-5 series), game 3, Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m., ESPNEWS, NBA

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Kansas vs. Dayton, 9 a.m., KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

Kansas vs. College of Charleston, 5:30 p.m., KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

Saturday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Oregon St. at Ohio St., 11 a.m., ABC 2, 9

Kent St. at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN

Texas St. at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN Alt.

Houston at Rice, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Mississippi vs. Texas Tech, at Houston, 11 a.m., ESPN

Villanova at Temple, 11 a.m., ESPNEWS

James Madison at N.C. State, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Florida Atlantic at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., FOX 4

Texas vs. Maryland, at Landover, Md., 11 a.m., FS1

Southern at TCU, 11 a.m., FSKC

Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SEC

Alcorn St. at Georgia Tech, 11:30 a.m., FSKC+

Washington vs. Auburn, at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

Appalachian St. at Penn St., 2:30 p.m., BTN

Northern Illinois at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., BTN Alt.

West Virginia vs. Tennessee, at Charlotte, N.C., 2:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13

Washington St. at Wyoming, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Austin Peay at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Central Michigan at Kentucky, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Tennessee-Martin at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC+, KMBZ (98.1 FM)

North Carolina at California, 3 p.m., FOX 4

UNLV at Southern Cal, 3 p.m., PAC-12

Eastern Illinois at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC

Boise St. at Troy, 5 p.m., ESPNEWS

Nicholls St. at Kansas, 6 p.m., KMCI Ch. 38, WHB (810 AM)

Indiana at Florida International, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Cincinnati at UCLA, 6 p.m., ESPN

South Dakota St. at Kansas State, 6:10 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

Michigan at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41

Stephen F. Austin at Mississippi St., 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Charleston Southern at Florida, 6:30 p.m., SEC

Middle Tennessee St. at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SEC+

Louisville vs. Alabama, at Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m., ABC 2, 9, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

Akron at Nebraska, 7 p.m., FOX 4

Abilene Christian at Baylor, 7 p.m., FSKC+

Bowling Green at Oregon, 7 p.m., PAC-12

Texas-San Antonio at Arizona St.. 9:30 p.m., FS1

BYU at Arizona, 9:45 p.m., ESPN

Navy at Hawaii, 10 p.m., CBSSN

GOLF

European PGA Tour, Made In Denmark, third round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF

Web.com Tour, DAP Championship, third round, noon, GOLF

PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, third round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF

Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, second round, 7:30 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live, Glens Falls and Saranac Stakes, 1:30 p.m., FS2

Breeders’ Cup Challege Series, Spinaway and Woodward Stakes, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

MLB

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 3 p.m., FS1

Baltimore at Kansas City, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6 p.m., FS1

Arizona at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula One, Heineken Italian Grand Prix, practice, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2

Formula One, Heineken Italian Grand Prix, qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2

Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, qualifying, 11:30 a.m., NBSCN

Monster Energy Cup Series, Bojangles’ Southern 500, qualifying, 1 p.m., NBCSN

Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, 2:30 p.m., NBC

IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland, qualifying, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

RUGBY

English Premiership, Exeter vs. Leicester, 8 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

SOCCER

English Premier League (EPL), Leicester City vs. Liverpool, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. VfL Wolfsburg, 8:30 a.m., FS1

Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen, 8:30 a.m., FS2

EPL, Chelsea vs. Bournemouth, 9 a.m., NBCSN

EPL, Manchester City vs. Newcastle United, 11:30 a.m., NBC

Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munich, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3 p.m., FSKC, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

TENNIS

U.S. Open, third round, 10 a.m., 6 p.m., ESPN2

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Texas at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber; SEC+ - SEC Network+ (alternate feeds) is Ch. 385 on Time Warner, Ch. 259 on Comcast, Ch. 608-609 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611-1 on DirecTV, Ch. 596-597 on Dish Network, and Ch. 268-269 on Google Fiber.

