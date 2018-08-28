Sports On the Air

Weekend Football on TV for August 29

August 28, 2018 11:45 PM

Friday

COLLEGE

Syracuse at Western Michigan, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Utah St. at Michigan St., 6 p.m., BTN

Army at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Western Kentucky at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., ESPN

San Diego St. at Stanford, 8 p.m., FS1

Colorado vs. Colorado St., at Denver, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

HIGH SCHOOL

Brock (Texas) at Brownwood (Texas), 5:30 p.m., FS2

Blue Valley vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m., Spectrum

Saturday

COLLEGE

Oregon St. at Ohio St., 11 a.m., ABC 2, 9

Kent St. at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN

Texas St. at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN Alt.

Houston at Rice, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Mississippi vs. Texas Tech, at Houston, 11 a.m., ESPN

Villanova at Temple, 11 a.m., ESPNEWS

James Madison at N.C. State, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Florida Atlantic at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., FOX 4

Texas vs. Maryland, at Landover, Md., 11 a.m., FS1

Southern at TCU, 11 a.m., FSKC

Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SEC

Alcorn St. at Georgia Tech, 11:30 a.m., FSKC+

Washington vs. Auburn, at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9

Appalachian St. at Penn St., 2:30 p.m., BTN

Northern Illinois at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., BTN Alt.

West Virginia vs. Tennessee, at Charlotte, N.C., 2:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13

Washington St. at Wyoming, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Austin Peay at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Central Michigan at Kentucky, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Tennessee-Martin at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC+

North Carolina at California, 3 p.m., FOX 4

UNLV at Southern Cal, 3 p.m., PAC-12

Eastern Illinois at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC

Boise St. at Troy, 5 p.m., ESPNEWS

Nicholls St. at Kansas, 6 p.m., KMCI Ch. 38

Indiana at Florida International, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Cincinnati at UCLA, 6 p.m., ESPN

Michigan at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41

Stephen F. Austin at Mississippi St., 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Charleston Southern at Florida, 6:30 p.m., SEC

Middle Tennessee St. at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SEC+

Louisville vs. Alabama, at Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m., ABC 2, 9

Akron at Nebraska, 7 p.m., FOX 4

Abilene Christian at Baylor, 7 p.m., FSKC+

Bowling Green at Oregon, 7 p.m., PAC-12

Texas-San Antonio at Arizona St.. 9:30 p.m., FS1

BYU at Arizona, 9:45 p.m., ESPN

Navy at Hawaii, 10 p.m., CBSSN

Sunday

COLLEGE

Prairie View vs. N.C. Central, at Atlanta, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Miami vs. LSU, at Arlington, Texas, 6:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9

Monday

COLLEGE

Virginia Tech at Florida St., 7 p.m., ESPN

