Weekend Football on TV for August 29

Friday
COLLEGE
Syracuse at Western Michigan, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Utah St. at Michigan St., 6 p.m., BTN
Army at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Western Kentucky at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., ESPN
San Diego St. at Stanford, 8 p.m., FS1
Colorado vs. Colorado St., at Denver, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
HIGH SCHOOL
Brock (Texas) at Brownwood (Texas), 5:30 p.m., FS2
Blue Valley vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m., Spectrum
Saturday
COLLEGE
Oregon St. at Ohio St., 11 a.m., ABC 2, 9
Kent St. at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN
Texas St. at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN Alt.
Houston at Rice, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Mississippi vs. Texas Tech, at Houston, 11 a.m., ESPN
Villanova at Temple, 11 a.m., ESPNEWS
James Madison at N.C. State, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Florida Atlantic at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., FOX 4
Texas vs. Maryland, at Landover, Md., 11 a.m., FS1
Southern at TCU, 11 a.m., FSKC
Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SEC
Alcorn St. at Georgia Tech, 11:30 a.m., FSKC+
Washington vs. Auburn, at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9
Appalachian St. at Penn St., 2:30 p.m., BTN
Northern Illinois at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., BTN Alt.
West Virginia vs. Tennessee, at Charlotte, N.C., 2:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Washington St. at Wyoming, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Austin Peay at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Central Michigan at Kentucky, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Tennessee-Martin at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC+
North Carolina at California, 3 p.m., FOX 4
UNLV at Southern Cal, 3 p.m., PAC-12
Eastern Illinois at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC
Boise St. at Troy, 5 p.m., ESPNEWS
Nicholls St. at Kansas, 6 p.m., KMCI Ch. 38
Indiana at Florida International, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Cincinnati at UCLA, 6 p.m., ESPN
Michigan at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41
Stephen F. Austin at Mississippi St., 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Charleston Southern at Florida, 6:30 p.m., SEC
Middle Tennessee St. at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SEC+
Louisville vs. Alabama, at Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m., ABC 2, 9
Akron at Nebraska, 7 p.m., FOX 4
Abilene Christian at Baylor, 7 p.m., FSKC+
Bowling Green at Oregon, 7 p.m., PAC-12
Texas-San Antonio at Arizona St.. 9:30 p.m., FS1
BYU at Arizona, 9:45 p.m., ESPN
Navy at Hawaii, 10 p.m., CBSSN
Sunday
COLLEGE
Prairie View vs. N.C. Central, at Atlanta, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Miami vs. LSU, at Arlington, Texas, 6:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9
Monday
COLLEGE
Virginia Tech at Florida St., 7 p.m., ESPN
