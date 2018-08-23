Sports On the Air for August 24-25

Friday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
Big 3, championship final, at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m., FOX 4
BOXING
Premier Boxing Champions, prelims, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Premier Boxing Champions: Jamal James vs. Mahonry Montes, welterweights, 7 p.m., FS1
GOLF
European PGA Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, second round, 4 a.m., 8 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, CP Women’s Open, second round, 9:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF
Champions Tour, Boeing Classic, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF
Web.com Tour, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, second round, 7 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Warren Central (Ind.) at Trinity (Ky.), 5 p.m., ESPNU
Park Hil vs. Lee’s Summit West, 7 p.m., Spectrum
Blue Springs vs. William Chrisman, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
Mater Dei (Calif.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.), 8 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live, New York Showcase Day (Albany, Fleet Indian, Funny Cide, Seeking the Ante, West Point and Yaddo Stakes), 3 p.m., FS2
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
San Jose State at Stanford, 7 p.m., PAC-12
MLB
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., MLB
Cleveland at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Houston at LA Angels, 9 p.m., MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula One, Johnnie Walker Belgian Grand Prix, practice, 3:55 a.m., ESPN2; 7:55 a.m., ESPNU
IndyCar, Bommarito Automotive Group 500, qualifying, 4 p.m., NBSCN
NFL PRESEASON
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Green Bay at Oakland, 9:30 p.m., NFL
SOCCER
Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, third-place game, 9 a.m., FS2
Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, final, 12:30 p.m., FS2
German Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Hoffenheim, 1:30 p.m., FS1
MLS, Atlanta United at Orlando City, 7 p.m., ESPN
MLS, Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Connecticut Open, semifinals, 2 p.m., 6 p.m., ESPN2
ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Winston-Salem Open, semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Indiana at Georgia, 5 p.m., SEC
Illinois St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FSKC+, FCSC
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UAB at TCU, 11 a.m., FCSC
Florida at Nebraska, 6 p.m., BTN
Wisconsin-Green Bay at TCU, 6 p.m., FCSP
LSU at Baylor, 7 p.m., FCSA
Michigan St. at Tennessee, 7 p.m., SEC
Saturday’s TV | radio
BASEBALL
Little League World Series, International championship, Asia-Pacific vs. Japan, 11:30 a.m., ABC 2, 9
Little League World Series, U.S. championship, West vs. Southeast, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9
BOWLING
PWBA Players Championship, 4 p.m., CBSSN
BOXING
Raymundo Beltran vs. Jose Pedraza, for Beltran’s WBO lightweight title, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
North Carolina A&T vs. Jacksonville St., at Montgomery, Ala., 6 p.m., ESPN
Hawaii at Colorado St., 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
Wyoming at New Mexico St., 9 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
European PGA Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, third round, 7 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, third round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62
LPGA Tour, CP Women’s Open, third round, 2 p.m., GOLF
Champions Tour, Boeing Classic, second round, 5 p.m., GOLF
Web.com Tour, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, third round, 7 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Pinson Valley (Ala.) at Hoover (Ala.), 11 a.m., ESPN
Cedar Grove (Ga.) vs. Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.), at Hoover, Ala., 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Tucker (Ga.) at Grayson (Ga.), 5 p.m., ESPNU
Dematha (Md.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), 6 p.m., ESPN2
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live, Travers Day (Personal Ensign, Forego, Ballerina, H. Allen Jenkins Memorial and Woodford Reserve Ballston Spa Stakes), noon, FS2
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Sword Dancer Invitational and Travers Stakes, 3 p.m., NBC 27, 41
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Lincoln, Neb., 7 p.m., FS2
UFC Fight Night, Justin Gaethje vs. James Vick, 9 p.m., FS1
MLB
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, noon, MLB
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 3 p.m., FS1
Cleveland at Kansas City, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Atlanta at Miami, 6 p.m., FS1
Houston at LA Angels, 9 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula One, Johnnie Walker Belgian Grand Prix, practice, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2
Formula One, Johnnie Walker Belgian Grand Prix, qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
Xfinity Series, Johnsonville 180, qualifying, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
Xfinity Series, Johnsonville 180, 2 p.m., NBCSN
IndyCar, Bommarito Automotive Group 500, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
NFL PRESEASON
Chiefs at Chicago, noon, KCTV Ch. 5, KCFX (101.1 FM)
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m., NFL
New Orleans at LA Chargers, 7 p.m., CBS 5, 13
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg vs. Schalke, 8:30 a.m., FS1
EPL, Arsenal vs. West Ham, 9 a.m., NBCSN
Italian Serie A, Juventus vs. Lazio, 10:55 a.m., ESPN2
EPL, Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41
Bundesliga, Borussia Mnchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 11:30 a.m., FS1
NWSL, Portland at Washington, 7 p.m., ESPNEWS
MLS, Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., FSKC+, WHB (810 AM)
Liga MX, Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Monarcas Morelia, 9 p.m., FS2
Liga MX, Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Santos Laguna, 11 p.m., FS2 (same-day tape)
TENNIS
WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Connecticut Open, final, 2 p.m., ESPN2
ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Winston-Salem Open, final, 4 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
UCLA at Penn St., 3 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Florida St. vs. Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m., BTN
SIUE-Edwardsville at TCU, 5 p.m., FCSA
North Carolina vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; NFL - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
