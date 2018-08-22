Sports On the Air for August 23-24

Thursday’s TV | radio
BASEBALL
Little League World Series, consolation game, Northwest vs. Europe-Africa, 10 a.m., ESPN
Little League World Series, elimination games, Caribbean vs. Japan, 2 p.m., ESPN
Little League World Series, elimination games, Southeast vs. Mid-Atlantic, 2 p.m., 6 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
European PGA Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, first round, 4 a.m., 8 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, CP Women’s Open, first round, 9:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, first round, 1 p.m., GOLF
Web.com Tour, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live, New York Turf Writers Cup and Riskaverse Stakes, 3 p.m., FS2
MLB
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, noon, MLB
San Diego at Colorado, 3 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
Royals at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m., MLB
NFL PRESEASON
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m., FOX 4
WNBA PLAYOFFS
Second round, team TBA at Washington, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
Second round, team TBA at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Friday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
Big 3, championship final, at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m., FOX
BOXING
Premier Boxing Champions, prelims, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Premier Boxing Champions: Jamal James vs. Mahonry Montes, welterweights, 7 p.m., FS1
GOLF
European PGA Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, second round, 4 a.m., 8 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, CP Women’s Open, second round, 9:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF
Champions Tour, Boeing Classic, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF
Web.com Tour, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, second round, 7 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Warren Central (Ind.) at Trinity (Ky.), 5 p.m., ESPNU
Park Hil vs. Lee’s Summit West, 7 p.m., Spectrum
Blue Springs vs. William Chrisman, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
Mater Dei (Calif.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.), 8 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live, New York Showcase Day (Albany, Fleet Indian, Funny Cide, Seeking the Ante, West Point and Yaddo Stakes), 3 p.m., FS2
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
San Jose State at Stanford, 7 p.m., PAC-12
MLB
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., MLB
Cleveland at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Houston at LA Angels, 9 p.m., MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula One, Johnnie Walker Belgian Grand Prix, practice, 3:55 a.m., ESPN2; 7:55 a.m., ESPNU
IndyCar, Bommarito Automotive Group 500, qualifying, 4 p.m., NBSCN
NFL PRESEASON
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Green Bay at Oakland, 9:30 p.m., NFL
SOCCER
Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, third-place game, 9 a.m., FS2
Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, final, 12:30 p.m., FS2
German Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Hoffenheim, 1:30 p.m., FS1
MLS, Atlanta United at Orlando City, 7 p.m., ESPN
MLS, Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Connecticut Open, semifinals, 2 p.m., 6 p.m., ESPN2
ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Winston-Salem Open, semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Indiana at Georgia, 5 p.m., SEC
Illinois St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FSKC+, FCSC
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UAB at TCU, 11 a.m., FCSC
Florida at Nebraska, 6 p.m., BTN
Wisconsin-Green Bay at TCU, 6 p.m., FCSP
LSU at Baylor, 7 p.m., FCSA
Michigan St. at Tennessee, 7 p.m., SEC
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; NFL - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
