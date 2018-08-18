Sports On the Air for August 19-20

Sunday’s TV | radio
BASEBALL
Junior League World Series, championship game, 11 a.m., ESPN2
American Legion World Series, Northeast vs. Mid-Atlantic, noon, ESPNU
American Legion World Series, Great Lakes vs. Northwest, 3 p.m., ESPNU
American Legion World Series, Southeast vs. Western, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
AVP Pro Tour, Manhattan Beach Open, semifinals & finals, 3:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Nordea Masters, final round, 6 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, final round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Champions Tour, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF
USGA, U.S. Amateur Championship, championship match, 3:30 p.m., FS1
LPGA Tour, Indy Women in Tech Championship, final round, 4 p.m., GOLF
Web.com Tour, WinCo Foods Portland Open, final round, 6 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
U.S. Championships, women’s events, 7 p.m., NBC 27, 41
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live, Summer Colony Stakes, 3 p.m., FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
World Series, game 13, double-elimination game, Asia-Pacific vs. Mexico, 8 a.m., ESPN
World Series, game 14, double-elimination game, Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic, 10 a.m., ESPN
World Series, game 15, double-elimination game, Latin America vs. Japan, noon, ESPN
World Series, game 16, double-elimination game, Great Lakes vs. West, 1 p.m., ABC 2, 9
MLB
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, noon, TBS
Royals at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
LA Dodgers at Seattle, 3 p.m., MLB
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
MOTOR SPORTS
NHRA, Lucas Oil Nationals, qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1 (taped)
IMSA, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, noon, FS1; 1 p.m., FS2
NHRA, Lucas Oil Nationals, finals, 1 p.m., FS1
IndyCar, ABC Supply 500, 1 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
EPL, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United, 10 a.m., NBSCN
Italian Serie A, Torino vs. AS Roma, 10:55 a.m., ESPNEWS
MLS, New England at D.C. United, 6:30 p.m., FS1
SURFING
Red Bull Signature Series, Volcom Pipe Tour, 2 p.m., FOX 4 (taped)
TENNIS
WTA World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Western & Southern Open, women’s final, 1 p.m., ESPN2
ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Western & Southern Open, men’s final, 3 p.m., ESPN2
WNBA
Washington at Minnesota, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Monday’s TV | radio
BASEBALL
American Legion World Series, semifinals, 3 p.m., 6 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live, Evan Shipman (NYB) Stakes, 3 p.m., FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
World Series, consolation game, teams TBA, 10 a.m., ESPN
World Series, elimination games, noon, 2 p.m., ESPN; 5 p.m., 7 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Cleveland at Boston, 6 p.m., MLB
St. Louis at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB
NFL PRESEASON
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 7 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER
Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, semifinals, at Vannes, France, 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., FS2
EPL, Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool, 2 p.m., NBCSN
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; NFL - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber.
