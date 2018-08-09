Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for August 10-11

August 09, 2018 09:26 PM

Friday’s TV | radio

BASKETBALL

Jr. NBA World Championship: quarterfinals, 1 p.m., 6 p.m., FS1

Big3, week 8 games, at Atlanta, 7 p.m., FS1

CYCLING

Tour of Utah, stage 4, at Salt Lake City, 2:30 p.m., FS2

GOLF

PGA of America, PGA Championship, second round, 1 p.m., TNT, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

USGA, U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship, quarterfinal matches, 3 p.m., FS1

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live, Tale of the Cat Stakes, 4:30 p.m., FS2

KICKBOXING

Glory 56, at Denver, 11 p.m., ESPN2

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Midwest Regional, semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPN

New England Regional, semifinal, noon, ESPN

Northwest Regional, semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN

Great Lakes Regional, semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN

Mid-Atlantic Regional, semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN

West Regional, semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN

MLB

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., MLB

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

MOTOR SPORTS

Monster Energy Cup Series, Consumers Energy 400, practice, 11 a.m., NBCSN

Camping World Truck Series, Corrigan Oil 200, practice, noon, 2 p.m., FS1

Monster Energy Cup Series, Consumers Energy 400, qualifying, 4 p.m., NBCSN

NFL PRESEASON

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m., NFL

Detroit at Oakland, 9:30 p.m., NFL

SOCCER

English Premier League, Manchester United vs. Leicester City, 2 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, quarterfinals, 11:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, doubles quarterfinals, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBA

Saturday’s TV | radio

BASKETBALL

Jr. NBA World Championship: U.S. Boys Tournament, semifinals, noon, 1:15 p.m., FOX 4

Jr. NBA World Championship: International Girls Tournament, championship, 2:30 p.m., FOX 4

Jr. NBA World Championship: U.S. Girls Tournament, championship, 3:45 p.m., FOX 4

Big Blue Bahamas Tour, Kentucky vs. Mega Bemax, 6 p.m., SEC

Jr. NBA World Championship: International Boys Tournament, championship, 6:30 p.m., FOX 4

Jr. NBA World Championship: U.S. Boys Tournament, championship, 7:45 p.m., FOX 4

BOWLING

PWBA, Twin Cities Open, 4 p.m., CBSSN

CYCLING

Tour of Utah, stage 5, from Canyons Village to Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort, Utah, 3 p.m., FS2

GOLF

USGA, U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship, semifinal matches, 9 a.m., FS2

PGA of America, PGA Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TNT; 1 p.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)

HORSE RACING

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Arlington Million and Beverly D. Stakes, 5 p.m., NBCSN

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Midwest Regional, final, 10 a.m., ESPN

New England Regional, final, noon, ESPN

Northwest Regional, final, 2 p.m., ESPN

Great Lakes Regional, final, 4 p.m., ESPN

Mid-Atlantic Regional, final, 6 p.m., ESPN

West Regional, final, 8 p.m., ESPN

MLB

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, noon, MLB

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 3 p.m., FS1

St. Louis at Kansas City, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FS1

Oakland at LA Angels, 9 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)

MOTOR SPORTS

Camping World Truck Series, Corrigan Oil 200, qualifying, 8:30 a.m., FS1

Camping World Truck Series, Corrigan Oil 200, noon, FS1

AMA, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, Unadilla National (450 Moto 2 Class), 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41

Xfinity Series, Mid-Ohio Challenge, 2 p.m., NBCSN

AMA, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, Unadilla National (250 Moto 2 Class), 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

NFL PRESEASON

Minnesota at Denver, 8 p.m., NFL

SOCCER

EPL, Newcastle United vs. Tottenham, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

EPL, Huddersfield Town vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m., NBCSN

EPL, Wolverhampton vs. Everton, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41

International Champions Cup, Atletico Madrid vs. Internazionale, at Andalusia, Spain, 2 p.m., ESPNEWS

NWSL, Seattle at Utah, 2:30 p.m., Lifetime

MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m., FSKC+, WHB (810 AM) (joined in-progress on FSKC after Royals coverage)

SWIMMING

Pan Pacific Championships, at Tokyo, 5 a.m., Olympic Channel; 3 p.m. NBC (same-day tape)

TENNIS

WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, semifinals, noon, 5 p.m., ESPN2

ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, semifinals, 2 p.m., 7 p.m., ESPN2

WNBA

Dallas at Atlanta, 1 p.m., NBA

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; NFL - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

  Comments  