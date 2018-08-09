Sports On the Air for August 10-11

Friday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
Jr. NBA World Championship: quarterfinals, 1 p.m., 6 p.m., FS1
Big3, week 8 games, at Atlanta, 7 p.m., FS1
CYCLING
Tour of Utah, stage 4, at Salt Lake City, 2:30 p.m., FS2
GOLF
PGA of America, PGA Championship, second round, 1 p.m., TNT, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
USGA, U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship, quarterfinal matches, 3 p.m., FS1
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live, Tale of the Cat Stakes, 4:30 p.m., FS2
KICKBOXING
Glory 56, at Denver, 11 p.m., ESPN2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Midwest Regional, semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPN
New England Regional, semifinal, noon, ESPN
Northwest Regional, semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN
Great Lakes Regional, semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN
Mid-Atlantic Regional, semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN
West Regional, semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN
MLB
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., MLB
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
MOTOR SPORTS
Monster Energy Cup Series, Consumers Energy 400, practice, 11 a.m., NBCSN
Camping World Truck Series, Corrigan Oil 200, practice, noon, 2 p.m., FS1
Monster Energy Cup Series, Consumers Energy 400, qualifying, 4 p.m., NBCSN
NFL PRESEASON
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m., NFL
Detroit at Oakland, 9:30 p.m., NFL
SOCCER
English Premier League, Manchester United vs. Leicester City, 2 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, quarterfinals, 11:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, doubles quarterfinals, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBA
Saturday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
Jr. NBA World Championship: U.S. Boys Tournament, semifinals, noon, 1:15 p.m., FOX 4
Jr. NBA World Championship: International Girls Tournament, championship, 2:30 p.m., FOX 4
Jr. NBA World Championship: U.S. Girls Tournament, championship, 3:45 p.m., FOX 4
Big Blue Bahamas Tour, Kentucky vs. Mega Bemax, 6 p.m., SEC
Jr. NBA World Championship: International Boys Tournament, championship, 6:30 p.m., FOX 4
Jr. NBA World Championship: U.S. Boys Tournament, championship, 7:45 p.m., FOX 4
BOWLING
PWBA, Twin Cities Open, 4 p.m., CBSSN
CYCLING
Tour of Utah, stage 5, from Canyons Village to Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort, Utah, 3 p.m., FS2
GOLF
USGA, U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship, semifinal matches, 9 a.m., FS2
PGA of America, PGA Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TNT; 1 p.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)
HORSE RACING
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Arlington Million and Beverly D. Stakes, 5 p.m., NBCSN
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Midwest Regional, final, 10 a.m., ESPN
New England Regional, final, noon, ESPN
Northwest Regional, final, 2 p.m., ESPN
Great Lakes Regional, final, 4 p.m., ESPN
Mid-Atlantic Regional, final, 6 p.m., ESPN
West Regional, final, 8 p.m., ESPN
MLB
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, noon, MLB
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 3 p.m., FS1
St. Louis at Kansas City, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FS1
Oakland at LA Angels, 9 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
MOTOR SPORTS
Camping World Truck Series, Corrigan Oil 200, qualifying, 8:30 a.m., FS1
Camping World Truck Series, Corrigan Oil 200, noon, FS1
AMA, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, Unadilla National (450 Moto 2 Class), 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41
Xfinity Series, Mid-Ohio Challenge, 2 p.m., NBCSN
AMA, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, Unadilla National (250 Moto 2 Class), 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
NFL PRESEASON
Minnesota at Denver, 8 p.m., NFL
SOCCER
EPL, Newcastle United vs. Tottenham, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
EPL, Huddersfield Town vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m., NBCSN
EPL, Wolverhampton vs. Everton, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41
International Champions Cup, Atletico Madrid vs. Internazionale, at Andalusia, Spain, 2 p.m., ESPNEWS
NWSL, Seattle at Utah, 2:30 p.m., Lifetime
MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m., FSKC+, WHB (810 AM) (joined in-progress on FSKC after Royals coverage)
SWIMMING
Pan Pacific Championships, at Tokyo, 5 a.m., Olympic Channel; 3 p.m. NBC (same-day tape)
TENNIS
WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, semifinals, noon, 5 p.m., ESPN2
ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, semifinals, 2 p.m., 7 p.m., ESPN2
WNBA
Dallas at Atlanta, 1 p.m., NBA
