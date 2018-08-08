Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for August 9-10

August 08, 2018 10:40 PM

Thursday’s TV | radio

BASKETBALL

Big Blue Bahamas Tour, San Lorenzo de Almagro vs. Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC

CFL

Edmonton at British Columbia, 9 p.m., ESPN2

CYCLING

Tour of Utah, Stage 3, from Antelope Island State Park to Layton, Utah, 2:30 p.m., FS2

GOLF

PGA of America, PGA Championship, first round, 1 p.m., TNT, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

USGA, U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship, rounds of 32 & 16 matches, 3 p.m., FS1

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live, NYSS Statue of Liberty Division Stakes, 4:30 p.m., FS2

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Midwest Regional, semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPN

New England Regional, semifinal, noon, ESPN

Northwest Regional, semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN

Great Lakes Regional, semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN

Mid-Atlantic Regional, semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN

West Regional, semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Pacific Coast League (Class AAA), Omaha Storm Chasers at Round Rock, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

MLB

Minnesota at Cleveland, noon, MLB

Seattle at Houston, 7 p.m., MLB

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 10 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)

NFL PRESEASON

Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m., NFL

Houston at Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13, KCFX (101.1 FM)

Dallas at San Francisco, 9 p.m., NFL

SOCCER

Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, group stage: Group D, China vs. Germany, at Saint-Malo, France, 6:20 a.m., FS2

Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, group stage: Group C, Spain vs. Japan, at Concarneau, France, 9:20 a.m., FS2

Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, group stage: Group C, United States vs. Paraguay, at Concarneau, France, 12:20 p.m., FS2

Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, group stage: Group D, Haiti vs. Nigeria, at Saint-Malo, France, 5:30 p.m., FS2 (same-day tape)

TENNIS

ATP World Tour/WTA & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, round of 16, 10 a.m., TENNIS; 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; 3:30 p.m., beIN

WNBA

Seattle at Washington, 10:30 a.m., NBA

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 6 p.m., NBA

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., NBA

Friday’s TV | radio

BASKETBALL

Jr. NBA World Championship: quarterfinals, 1 p.m., 6 p.m., FS1

Big3, week 8 games, at Atlanta, 7 p.m., FS1

CYCLING

Tour of Utah, stage 4, at Salt Lake City, 2:30 p.m., FS2

GOLF

PGA of America, PGA Championship, second round, 1 p.m., TNT, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

USGA, U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship, quarterfinal matches, 3 p.m., FS1

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live, Tale of the Cat Stakes, 4:30 p.m., FS2

KICKBOXING

Glory 56, at Denver, 11 p.m., ESPN2

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Midwest Regional, semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPN

New England Regional, semifinal, noon, ESPN

Northwest Regional, semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN

Great Lakes Regional, semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN

Mid-Atlantic Regional, semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN

West Regional, semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN

MLB

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., MLB

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

MOTOR SPORTS

Monster Energy Cup Series, Consumers Energy 400, practice, 11 a.m., NBCSN

Camping World Truck Series, Corrigan Oil 200, practice, noon, 2 p.m., FS1

Monster Energy Cup Series, Consumers Energy 400, qualifying, 4 p.m., NBCSN

NFL PRESEASON

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m., NFL

Detroit at Oakland, 9:30 p.m., NFL

SOCCER

English Premier League, Manchester United vs. Leicester City, 2 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, quarterfinals, 11:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, doubles quarterfinals, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBA

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; NFL - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

