Sports On the Air for August 9-10

Thursday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
Big Blue Bahamas Tour, San Lorenzo de Almagro vs. Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC
CFL
Edmonton at British Columbia, 9 p.m., ESPN2
CYCLING
Tour of Utah, Stage 3, from Antelope Island State Park to Layton, Utah, 2:30 p.m., FS2
GOLF
PGA of America, PGA Championship, first round, 1 p.m., TNT, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
USGA, U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship, rounds of 32 & 16 matches, 3 p.m., FS1
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live, NYSS Statue of Liberty Division Stakes, 4:30 p.m., FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Midwest Regional, semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPN
New England Regional, semifinal, noon, ESPN
Northwest Regional, semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN
Great Lakes Regional, semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN
Mid-Atlantic Regional, semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN
West Regional, semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Pacific Coast League (Class AAA), Omaha Storm Chasers at Round Rock, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
MLB
Minnesota at Cleveland, noon, MLB
Seattle at Houston, 7 p.m., MLB
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 10 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
NFL PRESEASON
Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m., NFL
Houston at Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13, KCFX (101.1 FM)
Dallas at San Francisco, 9 p.m., NFL
SOCCER
Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, group stage: Group D, China vs. Germany, at Saint-Malo, France, 6:20 a.m., FS2
Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, group stage: Group C, Spain vs. Japan, at Concarneau, France, 9:20 a.m., FS2
Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, group stage: Group C, United States vs. Paraguay, at Concarneau, France, 12:20 p.m., FS2
Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, group stage: Group D, Haiti vs. Nigeria, at Saint-Malo, France, 5:30 p.m., FS2 (same-day tape)
TENNIS
ATP World Tour/WTA & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, round of 16, 10 a.m., TENNIS; 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; 3:30 p.m., beIN
WNBA
Seattle at Washington, 10:30 a.m., NBA
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 6 p.m., NBA
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., NBA
Friday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
Jr. NBA World Championship: quarterfinals, 1 p.m., 6 p.m., FS1
Big3, week 8 games, at Atlanta, 7 p.m., FS1
CYCLING
Tour of Utah, stage 4, at Salt Lake City, 2:30 p.m., FS2
GOLF
PGA of America, PGA Championship, second round, 1 p.m., TNT, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
USGA, U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship, quarterfinal matches, 3 p.m., FS1
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live, Tale of the Cat Stakes, 4:30 p.m., FS2
KICKBOXING
Glory 56, at Denver, 11 p.m., ESPN2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Midwest Regional, semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPN
New England Regional, semifinal, noon, ESPN
Northwest Regional, semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN
Great Lakes Regional, semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN
Mid-Atlantic Regional, semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN
West Regional, semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN
MLB
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., MLB
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
MOTOR SPORTS
Monster Energy Cup Series, Consumers Energy 400, practice, 11 a.m., NBCSN
Camping World Truck Series, Corrigan Oil 200, practice, noon, 2 p.m., FS1
Monster Energy Cup Series, Consumers Energy 400, qualifying, 4 p.m., NBCSN
NFL PRESEASON
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m., NFL
Detroit at Oakland, 9:30 p.m., NFL
SOCCER
English Premier League, Manchester United vs. Leicester City, 2 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, quarterfinals, 11:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, doubles quarterfinals, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBA
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; NFL - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
Comments