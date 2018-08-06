Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for August 7-8

August 06, 2018 10:48 PM

Tuesday’s TV | radio

BASKETBALL

Jr. NBA World Championship, pool play, 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 8 p.m., FS1

CYCLING

Tour of Utah, stage 1, at Cedar City, Utah, 2:30 p.m., FS2

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Southeast Regional, semifinal, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Southwest Regional, semifinal, 7 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

Houston at San Francisco, 2:30 p.m., MLB

Atlanta at Washington, game 2, 6 p.m., MLB

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

SOCCER

International Champions Cup, Chelsea vs. Olympique Lyonnais, at London, 2 p.m., ESPNEWS

International Champions Cup, Real Madrid vs. AS Roma, at East Rutherford, N.J., 7 p.m., ESPN

WNBA

Seattle at Indiana, 6 p.m., NBA

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBA

Wednesday’s TV | radio

BASKETBALL

Jr. NBA World Championship, pool play, 6 p.m., 8 p.m., FS1

Big Blue Bahamas Tour, Kentucky vs. Bahamas National Team, 6 p.m., SEC

CYCLING

Tour of Utah, stage 2, at Payson, Utah, 2:30 p.m., FS2

GOLF

USGA, U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship, round of 64 matches, 3 p.m., FS1

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live, Quick Call Stakes, 4:30 p.m., FS2

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Southwest Regional, final, noon, ESPN

Southeast Regional, final, 2 p.m., ESPN

MLB

Philadelphia at Arizona, 2:30 p.m., MLB

Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7 p.m., FSKC

LA Dodgers at Oakland, 9 p.m., MLB

SOCCER

Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, group stage: Group B, Brazil vs. England, at Dinan-Lhon, France, 6:20 a.m., FS2

Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, group stage: Group B, North Korea vs. Mexico, at Dinan-Lhon, France, 9:20 a.m., FS2

Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, group stage: Group A, France vs. New Zealand, at Vannes, France, 12:20 p.m., FS2

Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, group stage: Group A, Netherlands vs. Ghana, at Vannes, France, 6 p.m., FS2 (same-day tape)

WNBA

Connecticut at Dallas, 7 p.m., NBA

