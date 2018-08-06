Sports On the Air for August 7-8

Tuesday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
Jr. NBA World Championship, pool play, 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 8 p.m., FS1
CYCLING
Tour of Utah, stage 1, at Cedar City, Utah, 2:30 p.m., FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Southeast Regional, semifinal, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Southwest Regional, semifinal, 7 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
Houston at San Francisco, 2:30 p.m., MLB
Atlanta at Washington, game 2, 6 p.m., MLB
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
SOCCER
International Champions Cup, Chelsea vs. Olympique Lyonnais, at London, 2 p.m., ESPNEWS
International Champions Cup, Real Madrid vs. AS Roma, at East Rutherford, N.J., 7 p.m., ESPN
WNBA
Seattle at Indiana, 6 p.m., NBA
Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBA
Wednesday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
Jr. NBA World Championship, pool play, 6 p.m., 8 p.m., FS1
Big Blue Bahamas Tour, Kentucky vs. Bahamas National Team, 6 p.m., SEC
CYCLING
Tour of Utah, stage 2, at Payson, Utah, 2:30 p.m., FS2
GOLF
USGA, U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship, round of 64 matches, 3 p.m., FS1
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live, Quick Call Stakes, 4:30 p.m., FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Southwest Regional, final, noon, ESPN
Southeast Regional, final, 2 p.m., ESPN
MLB
Philadelphia at Arizona, 2:30 p.m., MLB
Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7 p.m., FSKC
LA Dodgers at Oakland, 9 p.m., MLB
SOCCER
Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, group stage: Group B, Brazil vs. England, at Dinan-Lhon, France, 6:20 a.m., FS2
Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, group stage: Group B, North Korea vs. Mexico, at Dinan-Lhon, France, 9:20 a.m., FS2
Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, group stage: Group A, France vs. New Zealand, at Vannes, France, 12:20 p.m., FS2
Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, group stage: Group A, Netherlands vs. Ghana, at Vannes, France, 6 p.m., FS2 (same-day tape)
WNBA
Connecticut at Dallas, 7 p.m., NBA
