Sports On the Air for August 5-6

Sunday’s TV | radio
BADMINTON
World Badminton Championships, at Nanjing, China, 4 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
BASEBALL
Intermediate 50/70 World Series, championship game, 8 p.m., ESPN2
FRISBEE
U.S. Open Ultimate Championships, women’s final, 6 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
Ricoh Women’s British Open, final round, 6 a.m., GOLF; 10:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41
PGA Tour & WGC, Bridgestone Invitational, final round, 11 a.m., GOLF; 1 p.m., CBS 5, 13
European PGA Tour, Fiji International, final round, 1 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)
Champions Tour, 3M Championship, final round, 3 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, final round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live, Alydar Stakes, 3 p.m., FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Southwest Regional, pool play, 5 p.m., 8 p.m., Longhorn Network
MLB
LA Angeles at Cleveland, noon, TBS
Kansas City at Minnesota, 1 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Houston at LA Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLB
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
MOTOR SPORTS
IMSA, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Continental Tire Road Race Showcase, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Monster Energy Cup Series, GoBowling at The Glen, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
NHRA, Northwest Nationals, finals, 3 p.m., FOX 4
SOCCER
Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, group stage: Group B, Mexico vs. Brazil, at Dinan/Lhon, France, 6:20 a.m., FS1
Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, group stage: Group B, North Korea vs. England, at Dinan/Lhon, France, 9:20 a.m., FS1
Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, group stage: Group A, New Zealand vs. Netherlands, at Vannes, France, 9:20 a.m., FS2
Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, group stage: Group A, France vs. Ghana, at Vannes, France, 12:20 p.m., FS2
MLS, Los Angeles FC at N.Y. Red Bulls, 5 p.m., FS1
Liga MX, Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Leon, 8 p.m., FS1
SOFTBALL
Senior League World Series, championship game, 1 p.m., ESPN
SURFING
Vans U.S. Open of Surfing, at Huntington Beach, Calif., 2 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
ATP, Citi Open, men’s doubles final, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS
World TeamTennis, finals, 2 p.m., ESPN2
ATP, Citi Open, men’s final, 2 p.m., TENNIS
WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, final, 4 p.m., ESPN2
WTA, Citi Open, women’s final, 4 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA
Washington at Dallas, 3 p.m., NBA
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 6 p.m., NBA
Monday’s TV | radio
CYCLING
Tour of Utah, prolouge, at St. George, Utah, 2:30 p.m., FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Southeast Regional, semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Southwest Regional, semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., ESPN
Houston at San Francisco, 9 p.m., MLB
SOCCER
Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, group stage: Group D, Nigeria vs. Germany, at Saint-Malo, France, 6:20 a.m., FS2
Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, group stage: Group C, Paraguay vs. Spain, at Concarneau, France, 9:20 a.m., FS2
Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, group stage: Group C, United States vs. Japan, at Concarneau, France, 12:20 p.m., FS2
Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, group stage: Group D, Haiti vs. China, at Saint-Malo, France, 4:30 p.m., FS2 (same-day tape)
WNBA
Seattle at New York, 10 a.m., NBA
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber.
Comments