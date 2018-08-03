Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for August 4-5

August 03, 2018 11:03 PM

Saturday’s TV | radio

BASEBALL

Senior League World Series, championship game, 7 p.m., ESPN2

BASKETBALL

NBA Africa Game 2018, Team World vs. Team Africa, 10 a.m., ESPN2

BOWLING

PWBA, Pepsi St. Petersburg Clearwater Open, 5 p.m., CBSSN

BOXING

Marcus Browne vs. Lenin Castillo, light heavyweights, 4:30 p.m., FS2

Devon Alexander vs. Andre Berto, welterweights; Peter Quillin vs. J’Leon Love, super middleweights, 6:30 p.m., FOX 4

Sergey Kovalev vs. Eleider Alvarez, for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title; Dmitry Bivol vs. Isaac Chilemba, for Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title, 9 p.m., HBO

GOLF

Ricoh Women’s British Open, third round, 6 a.m., GOLF; 10 a.m., NBC 27, 41

PGA Tour & WGC, Bridgestone Invitational, third round, 11 a.m., GOLF; 1 p.m., CBS 5, 13

European PGA Tour, Fiji International, third round, 1 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)

Champions Tour, 3M Championship, second round, 3 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, third round, 5 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live, Longines Test Stakes, 1:30 p.m., FS2

Harness racing: Hambletonian Stakes, 3 p.m., CBSSN

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Whitney Stakes, 4 p.m., NBCSN

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Southwest Regional, pool play, 5 p.m., 8 p.m., Longhorn Network

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 227, prelims, at Los Angeles, 7 p.m., FX

MLB

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 3 p.m., FS1

Royals at Minnesota, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

LA Angels at Cleveland, 6 p.m., FS1

Houston at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)

MOTOR SPORTS

Monster Energy Cup Series, GoBowling at The Glen, practice, 9 a.m., noon, NBCSN

Xfinity Series, Zippo 200, qualifying, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN

Xfinity Series, Zippo 200, 1:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41

Monster Energy Cup Series, GoBowling at The Glen, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

NHRA, Northwest Nationals, qualifying, 9 p.m., FS1 (same-day tape)

NFL

Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, at Canton, Ohio, 6 p.m., ESPN, NFL

SOCCER

International Champions Cup, Internazionale vs. Olympique Lyonnais, at Lecce, Italy, 1 p.m., ESPN

MLS, Toronto at Atlanta United, 3 p.m., ESPN

International Champions Cup, Real Madrid vs. Juventus, at Landover, Md., 5 p.m., ESPN2

International Champions Cup, AC Milan vs. Barcelona, at Santa Clara, Calif., 7 p.m., ESPNEWS

MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8 p.m., FSKC+, WHB (810 AM)

Liga MX, Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Queretaro, 9 p.m., FS2

SOFTBALL

Junior League World Series, championship game, 3 p.m., ESPNEWS

SURFING

Vans U.S. Open of Surfing, at Huntington Beach, Calif., 10 a.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

ATP-WTA, Citi Open, men’s semifinals; doubles, 11 a.m., TENNIS

WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, semifinals, 3 p.m., 9 p.m., ESPN2

ATP-WTA, Citi Open, women’s semifinals; doubles, 6 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA

Indiana at New York, 2 p.m., NBA

Sunday’s TV | radio

BADMINTON

World Badminton Championships, at Nanjing, China, 4 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

BASEBALL

Intermediate 50/70 World Series, championship game, 8 p.m., ESPN2

FRISBEE

U.S. Open Ultimate Championships, women’s final, 6 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

Ricoh Women’s British Open, final round, 6 a.m., GOLF; 10:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41

PGA Tour & WGC, Bridgestone Invitational, final round, 11 a.m., GOLF; 1 p.m., CBS 5, 13

European PGA Tour, Fiji International, final round, 1 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)

Champions Tour, 3M Championship, final round, 3 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, final round, 5 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live, Alydar Stakes, 3 p.m., FS2

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Southwest Regional, pool play, 5 p.m., 8 p.m., Longhorn Network

MLB

LA Angeles at Cleveland, noon, TBS

Kansas City at Minnesota, 1 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

Houston at LA Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLB

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

MOTOR SPORTS

IMSA, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Continental Tire Road Race Showcase, 1:30 p.m., FS1

Monster Energy Cup Series, GoBowling at The Glen, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

NHRA, Northwest Nationals, finals, 3 p.m., FOX 4

SOCCER

Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, group stage: Group B, Mexico vs. Brazil, at Dinan/Lhon, France, 6:20 a.m., FS1

Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, group stage: Group B, North Korea vs. England, at Dinan/Lhon, France, 9:20 a.m., FS1

Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, group stage: Group A, New Zealand vs. Netherlands, at Vannes, France, 9:20 a.m., FS2

Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, group stage: Group A, France vs. Ghana, at Vannes, France, 12:20 p.m., FS2

MLS, Los Angeles FC at N.Y. Red Bulls, 5 p.m., FS1

Liga MX, Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Leon, 8 p.m., FS1

SOFTBALL

Senior League World Series, championship game, 1 p.m., ESPN

SURFING

Vans U.S. Open of Surfing, at Huntington Beach, Calif., 2 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

ATP, Citi Open, men’s doubles final, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS

World TeamTennis, finals, 2 p.m., ESPN2

ATP, Citi Open, men’s final, 2 p.m., TENNIS

WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, final, 4 p.m., ESPN2

WTA, Citi Open, women’s final, 4 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA

Washington at Dallas, 3 p.m., NBA

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 6 p.m., NBA

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber.

