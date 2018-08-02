Sports On the Air for August 3-4

Friday’s TV | radio
AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Adelaide vs. Port Adelaide, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
BASKETBALL
Big3, week 7 games, at Boston, 7 p.m., FS1
The Basketball Tournament, championship, 8 p.m., ESPN
BOXING
Antonio Orozco vs. Pablo Cesar Cano, super lightweights, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
CFL
Hamilton at Montreal, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
Ricoh Women’s British Open, second round, 5 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour & WGC, Bridgestone Invitational, second round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, second round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF
Champions Tour, 3M Championship, first round, 8 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live, National Museum of Racing Stakes, 3 p.m., FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Southwest Regional, pool play, 5 p.m., 8 p.m., Longhorn Network
MLB
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., MLB
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
MOTOR SPORTS
NHRA, Northwest Nationals, qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1
NFL
2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame, Gold Jacket Ceremony, at Canton, Ohio, 8 p.m., NFL (same-day tape)
SURFING
Vans U.S. Open of Surfing, at Huntington Beach, Calif., 9:30 a.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
ATP-WTA, Citi Open, quarterfinals, 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA
Las Vegas at Washington, 6 p.m., NBA
Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m., NBA
Saturday’s TV | radio
BASEBALL
Senior League World Series, championship game, 7 p.m., ESPN2
BASKETBALL
NBA Africa Game 2018, Team World vs. Team Africa, 10 a.m., ESPN2
BOWLING
PWBA, Pepsi St. Petersburg Clearwater Open, 5 p.m., CBSSN
BOXING
Marcus Browne vs. Lenin Castillo, light heavyweights, 4:30 p.m., FS2
Devon Alexander vs. Andre Berto, welterweights; Peter Quillin vs. J’Leon Love, super middleweights, 6:30 p.m., FOX
Sergey Kovalev vs. Eleider Alvarez, for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title; Dmitry Bivol vs. Isaac Chilemba, for Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title, 9 p.m., HBO
GOLF
Ricoh Women’s British Open, third round, 6 a.m., GOLF; 10 a.m., NBC
PGA Tour & WGC, Bridgestone Invitational, third round, 11 a.m., GOLF; 1 p.m., CBS
European PGA Tour, Fiji International, third round, 1 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)
Champions Tour, 3M Championship, second round, 3 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, third round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live, Longines Test Stakes, 1:30 p.m., FS2
Harness racing: Hambletonian Stakes, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Whitney Stakes, 4 p.m., NBCSN
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Southwest Regional, pool play, 5 p.m., 8 p.m., Longhorn Network
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 227, prelims, at Los Angeles, 7 p.m., FX
MLB
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 3 p.m., FS1
Royals at Minnesota, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
LA Angels at Cleveland, 6 p.m., FS1
Houston at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
MOTOR SPORTS
Monster Energy Cup Series, GoBowling at The Glen, practice, 9 a.m., noon, NBCSN
Xfinity Series, Zippo 200, qualifying, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
Xfinity Series, Zippo 200, 1:30 p.m., NBC
Monster Energy Cup Series, GoBowling at The Glen, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
NHRA, Northwest Nationals, qualifying, 9 p.m., FS1 (same-day tape)
NFL
Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, at Canton, Ohio, 6 p.m., ESPN, NFL
SOCCER
International Champions Cup, Internazionale vs. Olympique Lyonnais, at Lecce, Italy, 1 p.m., ESPN
MLS, Toronto at Atlanta United, 3 p.m., ESPN
International Champions Cup, Real Madrid vs. Juventus, at Landover, Md., 5 p.m., ESPN2
International Champions Cup, AC Milan vs. Barcelona, at Santa Clara, Calif., 7 p.m., ESPNEWS
MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8 p.m., FSKC+, WHB (810 AM)
Liga MX, Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Queretaro, 9 p.m., FS2
SOFTBALL
Junior League World Series, championship game, 3 p.m., ESPNEWS
SURFING
Vans U.S. Open of Surfing, at Huntington Beach, Calif., 10 a.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
ATP-WTA, Citi Open, men’s semifinals; doubles, 11 a.m., TENNIS
WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, semifinals, 3 p.m., 9 p.m., ESPN2
ATP-WTA, Citi Open, women’s semifinals; doubles, 6 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA
Indiana at New York, 2 p.m., NBA
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber.
