Sports On the Air for July 27-28

Friday’s TV | radio
AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Richmond vs. Collingwood, 10:30 p.m., FS2
BASEBALL
National Youth Championship, game 5, 9 a.m., CBSSN
National Youth Championship, game 6, noon, CBSSN
BASKETBALL
The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, Midwest region, 6 p.m., ESPN2; 8 p.m., ESPN
Big3, week 6 games, at Toronto, 7 p.m., FS1
CYCLING
Tour de France, stage 19, from Lourdes to Laruns, France, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Porsche European Open, second round, 4 a.m., GOLF
British Senior Open, second round, 6 a.m., 10:30 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, second round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF
U.S. Junior Amateur, semifinals, 1 p.m., FS1
PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live, Curlin Stakes, 3 p.m., FS2
MLB
Royals at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7 p.m., MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, practice, 7:55 a.m., ESPNU
ARCA Series, ModSpace 150, 3 p.m., FS1
Xfinity Series, U.S. Cellular 250, practice, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
SWIMMING
U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif., 8 p.m., Olympic Channel; 10 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
TENNIS
Word TeamTennis, Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., TENNIS
Saturday’s TV | radio
ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE
ArenaBowl XXXI: Washington at Baltimore, 6 p.m., CBSSN
BASEBALL
National Youth Championship, game 7, 9 a.m., CBSSN
National Youth Championship, game 8, noon, CBSSN
BASKETBALL
The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, Northeast region, 10 a.m., noon, ESPN
The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, West region, 2 p.m., ESPN; 4 p.m., ESPNU
BOXING
Mikey Garcia vs. Robert Easter Jr., WBC/IBF lightweight unification, 9 p.m., SHO
CFL
Ottawa at Hamilton, 3 p.m., ESPN2
CYCLING
Tour de France, stage 20, from Saint-Pe-sur-Nivelle to Espelette, France, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN; 4 p.m., NBC 27, 41 (same-day tape)
GOLF
British Senior Open, third round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF; 11 a.m., NBC 27, 41
PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, third round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13
LPGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, third round, 2 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)
European PGA Tour, Porsche European Open, third round, 1 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live, Jim Dandy Stakes, 5 p.m., FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
Southwest Regional semifinal, 5 p.m., Longhorn Network
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Calgary, Alberta, 5 p.m., FOX 4
UFC Fight Night, Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier, 7 p.m., FOX 4
MLB
Royals at N.Y. Yankees, noon, FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 4 p.m., FS1
LA Dodgers at Atlanta, 6 p.m., MLB
Seattle at LA Angels, 9 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, practice, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2
Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPNEWS
Monster Energy Cup Series, Gander Outdoors 400, practice, 10:30 a.m., CNBC
Camping World Truck Series, Gander Outdoors 150, noon, FS1
IndyCar, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN
Xfinity Series, U.S. Cellular 250, qualifying, 2 p.m., NBCSN
Monster Energy Cup Series, Gander Outdoors 400, qualifying, 3 p.m., NBCSN
Xfinity Series, U.S. Cellular 250, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
NHRA, Toyota Sonoma Nationals, qualifying, 7 p.m., FS1
AMA, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, Washougal National, 10 p.m., NBSCN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
International Champions Cup, Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain, at Singapore, 6:30 a.m., ESPN2
International Champions Cup, Benfica vs Juventus, at Harrison, N.J., noon, ESPN2
International Champions Cup, Chelsea vs. Internazionale, at Nice, France, 1 p.m., ESPNEWS
International Champions Cup, Manchester United vs. Liverpool, at Ann Arbor, Mich., 4 p.m., ESPN
International Champions Cup, Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City, at Miami, 6 p.m., ESPN
MLS, Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
International Champions Cup, Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur, at Pasadena, Calif., 10 p.m., ESPN
SWIMMING
U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif., 2 p.m., NBC; midnight (Sunday), NBCSN (same-day tape)
TENNIS
ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, BB&T Atlanta Open, semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2
WNBA
WNBA All-Star Game, at Minneapolis, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber.
