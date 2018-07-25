Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for July 26-27

July 25, 2018 11:39 PM

Thursday’s TV | radio

BASEBALL

National Youth Championship, game 4, noon, CBSSN

BASKETBALL

The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, South region, 6 p.m., 8 p.m., ESPN2

CYCLING

Tour de France, stage 18, from Trie-sur-Base to Pau, France, 7 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

European PGA Tour, Porsche European Open, first round, 4 a.m., GOLF

British Senior Open, first round, 6 a.m., 10:30 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, first round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, first round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live, John Morrissey Stakes, 3 p.m., FS2

MLB

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB

Chicago White Sox at LA Angels, 4 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)

Royals at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

LA Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., MLB

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9 p.m., MLB

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, practice, 3:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2

SOCCER

International Champions Cup, Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal, at Singapore, 6:30 a.m., ESPNU

Women, 2018 Tournament of Nations, United States vs. Japan, at Children’s Mercy Park, 6 p.m., FS1

MLS, New York City FC at Orlando City, 7 p.m., ESPN

MLS, LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

SWIMMING

U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif., 8 p.m., Olympic Channel; 10 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

Friday’s TV | radio

AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Richmond vs. Collingwood, 10:30 p.m., FS2

BASEBALL

National Youth Championship, game 5, 9 a.m., CBSSN

National Youth Championship, game 6, noon, CBSSN

BASKETBALL

The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, Midwest region, 6 p.m., ESPN2; 8 p.m., ESPN

Big3, week 6 games, at Toronto, 7 p.m., FS1

CYCLING

Tour de France, stage 19, from Lourdes to Laruns, France, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

European PGA Tour, Porsche European Open, second round, 4 a.m., GOLF

British Senior Open, second round, 6 a.m., 10:30 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, second round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF

U.S. Junior Amateur, semifinals, 1 p.m., FS1

PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live, Curlin Stakes, 3 p.m., FS2

MLB

Royals at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7 p.m., MLB

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, practice, 7:55 a.m., ESPNU

ARCA Series, ModSpace 150, 3 p.m., FS1

Xfinity Series, U.S. Cellular 250, practice, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

SWIMMING

U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif., 8 p.m., Olympic Channel; 10 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

TENNIS

Word TeamTennis, Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., TENNIS

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber.

  Comments  