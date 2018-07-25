Sports On the Air for July 26-27

Thursday’s TV | radio
BASEBALL
National Youth Championship, game 4, noon, CBSSN
BASKETBALL
The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, South region, 6 p.m., 8 p.m., ESPN2
CYCLING
Tour de France, stage 18, from Trie-sur-Base to Pau, France, 7 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Porsche European Open, first round, 4 a.m., GOLF
British Senior Open, first round, 6 a.m., 10:30 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, first round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, first round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live, John Morrissey Stakes, 3 p.m., FS2
MLB
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB
Chicago White Sox at LA Angels, 4 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
Royals at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
LA Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., MLB
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9 p.m., MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, practice, 3:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2
SOCCER
International Champions Cup, Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal, at Singapore, 6:30 a.m., ESPNU
Women, 2018 Tournament of Nations, United States vs. Japan, at Children’s Mercy Park, 6 p.m., FS1
MLS, New York City FC at Orlando City, 7 p.m., ESPN
MLS, LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
SWIMMING
U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif., 8 p.m., Olympic Channel; 10 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
Friday’s TV | radio
AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Richmond vs. Collingwood, 10:30 p.m., FS2
BASEBALL
National Youth Championship, game 5, 9 a.m., CBSSN
National Youth Championship, game 6, noon, CBSSN
BASKETBALL
The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, Midwest region, 6 p.m., ESPN2; 8 p.m., ESPN
Big3, week 6 games, at Toronto, 7 p.m., FS1
CYCLING
Tour de France, stage 19, from Lourdes to Laruns, France, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Porsche European Open, second round, 4 a.m., GOLF
British Senior Open, second round, 6 a.m., 10:30 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, second round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF
U.S. Junior Amateur, semifinals, 1 p.m., FS1
PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live, Curlin Stakes, 3 p.m., FS2
MLB
Royals at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7 p.m., MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, practice, 7:55 a.m., ESPNU
ARCA Series, ModSpace 150, 3 p.m., FS1
Xfinity Series, U.S. Cellular 250, practice, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
SWIMMING
U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif., 8 p.m., Olympic Channel; 10 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
TENNIS
Word TeamTennis, Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., TENNIS
